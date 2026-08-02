Beneath the waters surrounding New Zealand and New Caledonia lies a vast expanse of continental crust, some 4.9 million square kilometres in extent. This area is roughly the size of the Indian subcontinent, of which only a scattering of islands – amounting to a mere 6 per cent of the total landmass – currently protrude above sea level.

Geologists now generally recognise this submerged expanse as Zealandia, a distinct continent in its own right. It is separate from Australia and possesses all the geological characteristics – thickened crust, a coherent and well-defined boundary, and a rock record spanning a sufficiently long and varied geological history – that formally distinguish a continent from an oceanic plateau or a fragment of thinned, transitional crust.

Zealandia remained formally unrecognised as a continent until a landmark 2017 paper in the journal GSA Today proposed and defended the classification – the most striking illustration of how incomplete our mapping of the planet’s own crust remained well into the twenty first century, despite centuries of accumulated geological and oceanographic research.

The scientific case for Zealandia’s existence had, in truth, been building gradually for several decades before the 2017 paper finally crystallised the argument into a single, comprehensively documented proposal. Geologists and geophysicists working across New Zealand, Australia, and various international research institutions had long recognised that the crust underlying New Zealand and the surrounding submerged plateau differed fundamentally from typical oceanic crust in its thickness, its composition, and its geological history.

These observations had accumulated piecemeal across numerous individual research papers addressing particular aspects of the region’s geology without ever being synthesised into the kind of unified continental classification that the 2017 paper – authored by a team led by the New Zealand geologist Nick Mortimer working alongside colleagues from GNS Science and several other institutions – finally provided.

Geologists use several criteria to determine whether a given expanse of crust qualifies as a continent, as opposed to a mere oceanic plateau or an extended, thinned fragment of continental margin. The crust has to stand notably higher in elevation relative to the surrounding oceanic crust, and it must display a broad range of rock types, including the felsic, silica-rich igneous and metamorphic rocks characteristic of continental crust rather than the basaltic composition typical of oceanic crust.

It also must have a thicker crustal profile than ordinary oceanic crust, generally understood to exceed some 30 kilometres in thickness compared with the 7 to 10 kilometres typical of oceanic crust, and it must constitute a sufficiently well-defined and continuous area rather than a scattered assemblage of disconnected fragments.

Zealandia, the 2017 paper’s authors argued, satisfied every one of these criteria with a clarity that, once the relevant geological and bathymetric data had been properly assembled and mapped across the entire submerged region rather than considered piecemeal in relation to individual island groups or seafloor surveys, left little room for reasonable scientific dispute.

Zealandia’s geological origins trace back to the supercontinent Gondwana, the vast southern landmass that, prior to its gradual fragmentation beginning about 180 million years ago, incorporated present-day Australia, Antarctica, South America, Africa, India, and the crustal fragment that would eventually become Zealandia, all bound together as a single, true continental mass.

The geological record preserved within the rocks of present-day New Zealand and the surrounding submerged plateau documents this Gondwanan heritage clearly, with rock formations and structural features that correlate closely with equivalent formations found across the corresponding margins of Antarctica and Australia – evidence that has allowed geologists to reconstruct Zealandia’s original position within the Gondwanan supercontinent.

The critical rifting event that eventually separated Zealandia from the remainder of Gondwana began some 100 million years ago, as tectonic forces associated with the broader breakup of Gondwana initiated a process of continental extension and thinning along the boundary between Zealandia and the adjacent Antarctic and Australian portions of the supercontinent.

This rifting process proceeded over tens of millions of years and ultimately produced the Tasman Sea – the substantial ocean basin now separating Zealandia from Australia – and the various ocean basins separating Zealandia from Antarctica.

The final separation and establishment of true oceanic crust between Zealandia and its former Gondwanan neighbours is generally dated to about 80 million years ago, an event that left Zealandia as an isolated continental fragment drifting independently across the Pacific basin for the tens of millions of years that followed.

Geologists now identify this protracted rifting process as the principal mechanism behind Zealandia’s extraordinary and highly unusual degree of submergence, since continental rifting characteristically involves substantial thinning and stretching of the continental crust as it separates from its parent landmass.

In Zealandia’s case, this thinning appears to have proceeded to a far greater degree than typical for most continental fragments produced through supercontinent breakup. This left Zealandia’s crust – while still unambiguously continental in composition and thicker than surrounding oceanic crust – nonetheless substantially thinner and correspondingly lower in elevation than the crust underlying the world’s other, more familiar continents. This crustal thinning left the great majority of Zealandia’s surface sitting below sea level once the rifting process concluded and the landmass settled into its final, largely submerged configuration.

This submergence was not, however, a simple, one-directional process of gradual sinking following the initial rifting event, since Zealandia’s subsequent geological history has been shaped substantially by its position astride the boundary between the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates.

Along this boundary, Zealandia has experienced episodes of both compression and extension across the tens of millions of years since its separation from Gondwana, tectonic activity that has produced periodic uplift – most dramatically evident in the formation of New Zealand’s own Southern Alps through ongoing compressional tectonic activity along the Alpine Fault – alongside continued subsidence affecting other portions of the broader Zealandia landmass. This is a complex and geologically ongoing pattern of deformation that continues to shape the relatively modest fraction of Zealandia that remains above sea level today.

So in this geological framework, we can now see that the islands in this visible remnant of Zealandia – principally New Zealand’s North and South Islands along with numerous smaller surrounding islands, and, at Zealandia’s northern extremity, New Caledonia and its associated island groups – are the emergent high points of a single, coherent, and mostly submerged continental landmass, rather than a collection of separate oceanic islands.