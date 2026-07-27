In 1799, a Siberian hunter of the Evenki people named Ossip Schumachoff made a remarkable discovery. Eroding from the permafrost bank of the Lena River delta was the most completely preserved woolly mammoth specimen that science had yet encountered. The animal had been dead for some 36,000 years.

Its flesh was still present; its skin remained covered in the long reddish-brown hair that gives the species its common name. When the dogs accompanying the expedition were allowed near the carcass, they ate from it – a detail that struck contemporaries as either remarkable or appalling, depending on their temperament, and that speaks directly to the quality of preservation that the Siberian permafrost provides for organic material deposited in the depths of the last Ice Age.

Schumachoff’s mammoth was subsequently known as the Adams Mammoth, named after the naturalist Mikhail Adams, who eventually transported its skeleton to St Petersburg.

The woolly mammoth, Mammuthus primigenius, was not the largest proboscidean that evolution produced. The steppe mammoth from which it descended was substantially larger, and some populations of the American mastodon approached a comparable size. However, it remains the best-known, the most extensively studied, and the most comprehensively documented in the fossil and cultural record of any extinct species.

Adult males reached shoulder heights of about 3.4 metres and weights of around six tonnes, making them somewhat larger than modern African elephants and considerably more insulated. Their wool undercoat and coarser outer guard hairs provided the thermal protection required for existence in the cold steppe environments of the Pleistocene.

The anatomical adaptations to cold that distinguished the woolly mammoth from its tropical ancestors included, beyond its hair, a thick subcutaneous fat layer up to nine centimetres deep. It also featured small ears that reduced heat loss relative to the large ears of tropical elephants, and a high-domed skull whose architecture supported the massive neck musculature required to sweep the long tusks through snow to expose the grasses and sedges beneath.

The tusks themselves could reach lengths of over four metres in old males with a pronounced spiral curvature. They served as multipurpose tools for snow clearance, for stripping bark from trees during periods of food scarcity, and almost certainly for combat within the species in the manner of modern elephants.

The quality and quantity of mammoth remains preserved in the permafrost regions of Siberia, Alaska, and the Yukon have provided a research resource with no parallel in the study of any other extinct species. Frozen mammoths have been recovered with intact muscle tissue, stomach contents revealing their last meals, parasites in their hair, and – in the case of one remarkable infant specimen, Lyuba, discovered in Siberia in 2007 – even partially preserved brain tissue.

Lyuba, a female calf who died at some one month of age roughly 42,000 years ago, is the most complete mammoth specimen known. Her preservation is so extraordinary that the scientists who examined her could determine from stomach content analysis that she had consumed her mother’s dung in the manner of modern elephant calves, who use this behaviour to inoculate their own digestive systems with the microbiome necessary for processing vegetation.

The detailed knowledge available about woolly mammoth biology from permafrost specimens – covering their diet, physiology, parasite fauna, and developmental patterns – exceeds what is known about most living species from the fossil record and approaches what would be available from direct observation of the living animals.

The ancient DNA recovered from frozen mammoth specimens has been the most scientifically productive material of all. It has enabled a revolution in the understanding of mammoth evolutionary history, population genetics, and the distinct genetic changes that distinguished the woolly mammoth from its living elephant relatives.

The mammoth genome was first sequenced in draft form in 2008 and has been progressively refined through higher-coverage sequencing of multiple individuals from different populations and time periods.

A comparison of the mammoth genome with those of its closest living relatives – the Asian elephant, to which it is more closely related than the Asian elephant is to the African – has identified the distinctive genetic variants responsible for the mammoth’s cold-adapted phenotype.

These include variants in genes controlling haemoglobin function that allowed more efficient oxygen delivery to tissues at low temperatures, variants affecting the sensitivity of temperature-sensing receptors in the skin that adjusted the animal’s perception of cold, and variants governing the growth and maintenance of its hair coat.

The genetic architecture of cold adaptation in the woolly mammoth is now understood at a level of detail that the study of living cold-adapted mammals, where the relevant variants can be identified but their functional effects studied only in the living animal, has not achieved.

The extinction of the mammoth occurred across a period ranging from about 10,000 years ago for most continental populations to roughly 4,000 years ago for the last refugial populations on Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean. This event has been the subject of the same debate that surrounds Pleistocene megafaunal extinctions globally: human hunting versus climatic change versus some combination of both.

The Wrangel Island population survived for some 6,000 years after the continental mammoths had disappeared, presenting a particularly informative case. Its extinction at about 4,000 years ago coincides with the first evidence of human presence on the island, consistent with the human hunting hypothesis.

At the same time, the population’s genomic analysis reveals evidence of inbreeding depression and the accumulation of deleterious mutations consistent with the small population size and isolation that characterised its final millennia. The Wrangel mammoths were, in their last centuries, a genetically compromised remnant of a once-abundant species, and whether human hunting or genetic deterioration delivered the final blow is a question the available evidence does not conclusively resolve.

The prospect of de-extincting the woolly mammoth – restoring it to existence through the tools of molecular biology and reproductive technology – has moved from science fiction to a serious scientific programme in the past decade. This is most prominently seen through the work of the company Colossal Biosciences, founded in 2021 with the explicit goal of producing a cold-adapted elephant through genomic editing of Asian elephant cells using CRISPR technology.

The scientific rationale for mammoth de-extinction extends beyond the intrinsic interest of restoring a lost species to include the ecological argument for reintroducing large herbivores to the mammoth steppe ecosystems of Siberia and Alaska.

Here, the Russian ecologist Sergei Zimov has argued that the presence of megafaunal grazers would maintain the grassland ecosystems that existed during the Pleistocene and that sequester carbon more effectively than the mossy tundra that replaced them, potentially contributing modestly to climate stabilisation.

The ecological argument is more speculative than its proponents sometimes acknowledge, and the technological obstacles to producing a functional mammoth-like animal – editing a sufficient number of the relevant genes in Asian elephant cells, producing viable embryos from those cells, and gestating them to term in a surrogate or artificial womb – are formidable.

Colossal aims to produce a cold-adapted Asian elephant endowed with key mammoth traits rather than a genetically perfect mammoth, creating a chimera whose relationship to the original species would be real, but partial.

Whether this constitutes true de-extinction or the creation of a novel hybrid is a philosophical question whose answer depends on what one considers the essential defining features of a species. The woolly mammoth that roamed the Pleistocene steppe was more than a cold-adapted elephant; the product of millions of years of evolution, with a genetic complexity no editing programme is likely to replicate.

The animal that Colossal hopes to produce would carry 40 to 60 mammoth-associated gene variants in an Asian elephant genome of some two billion base pairs, a small fraction of the total genomic differences between the two species.

It would look and behave more like a woolly mammoth than any living animal. Whether it would be one is a question that the mammoth itself – preserved in the Siberian permafrost alongside the dogs that ate it 36,000 years after its death – is not available to answer.