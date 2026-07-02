In 1977, a British epidemiologist named Richard Peto noticed something that did not fit the received understanding of cancer biology. He was studying the relationship between cell divisions and cancer risk, working from an established principle: cancer arises when cells accumulate mutations during replication. Therefore, more cell divisions should mean more opportunities for mutations, and more mutations should lead to more cancer.

This principle predicted a clear relationship between body size and cancer incidence. Larger animals, with more cells undergoing more divisions across longer lifespans, should have substantially higher rates of cancer than smaller ones. A blue whale, with roughly a thousand times more cells than a human being, should be riddled with tumours. An elephant, with its hundred trillion cells dividing across a seventy-year lifespan, should face cancer rates that render the species essentially non-viable.

Peto looked at the data and found that none of this was true. Large animals do not have higher cancer rates than small ones. Elephants, whales, and rhinoceroses develop cancer at rates comparable to or lower than those of mice and humans. This is true despite the vast differences in body size, cell number, and lifespan that the naive mathematical model predicted should make cancer ubiquitous in megafauna.

Peto named this the cancer-body size paradox, which subsequently became known as Peto’s paradox. For nearly four decades, it sat in the literature as an interesting observation whose explanation was unknown. In the past decade, however, the explanation has begun to emerge, revealing something profound about the evolutionary biology of cancer resistance that has direct implications for human medicine.

The paradox is surprising, because evolution does not typically allow organisms to maintain traits that are catastrophically maladaptive. If large body size reliably produced cancer rates that killed animals before they could reproduce, selection pressure would either prevent large animals from evolving or rapidly eliminate them once they appeared.

The fact that elephants, whales, and other megafauna exist at all, and that they maintain long lifespans and reproduce successfully, is itself evidence that evolution has found solutions to the problem that larger cell numbers create. The paradox is not a failure of biology but a success of it – a demonstration that natural selection can solve the problem of cancer at scales far beyond anything achieved by modern oncology.

Cancer is a disease of cellular governance. The cells of a multicellular organism are, from an evolutionary perspective, entities that have surrendered their individual reproductive autonomy in favour of cooperative participation in a larger body. The genome contains elaborate systems of tumour suppression – mechanisms that detect damaged DNA, arrest cell division when mutations accumulate, trigger programmed cell death in cells that are becoming dangerously aberrant, and maintain the cooperative cellular society that constitutes a functional organism.

When these governance mechanisms fail, cells begin behaving more like independent evolutionary agents. They proliferate without restraint and acquire mutations that enhance their own replication at the expense of the organism that hosts them. Cancer is, in this sense, a breakdown of multicellular cooperation, a reversion toward the selfish cellular behaviour that characterised the unicellular ancestors of complex life.

The tumour suppressor gene TP53, which produces a protein called p53, is the most important single component of this governance system in mammals. P53 functions as what molecular biologists call the ‘guardian of the genome’ – a protein that monitors cellular stress signals and damaged DNA. In response, it either triggers repair mechanisms, arrests the cell cycle to prevent division before damage is repaired, or initiates apoptosis, the programmed death of cells that cannot be safely repaired.

Mutations in TP53 are present in roughly fifty per cent of all human cancers, reflecting its central role in preventing the uncontrolled proliferation that cancer requires. Humans have two copies of TP53, one inherited from each parent. The inheritance of one defective copy – Li-Fraumeni syndrome – dramatically elevates cancer risk across the lifespan.

The breakthrough in understanding Peto’s paradox came in 2015. Joshua Schiffman at the University of Utah and Vincent Lynch at the University of Chicago independently published papers revealing that elephants have not two but some twenty functional copies of TP53 in their genome.

The amplification of the tumour suppressor is extraordinary in its scale and its elegance. Where humans deploy two copies of the genome’s most important cancer-prevention mechanism, elephants have evolved twenty. This creates a system of redundant surveillance that catches cellular damage with a comprehensiveness no human genome can match.

When elephant cells are exposed to DNA-damaging radiation in laboratory experiments, they demonstrate a dramatically enhanced apoptotic response compared to human cells. They are much more likely to kill themselves in response to damage than to attempt repair and risk leaving mutations in place. The elephant’s cellular philosophy, enforced by its twenty p53 copies, appears to be that a dead cell is safer than a damaged one that might become cancerous. The genome has been calibrated to implement this philosophy with exceptional thoroughness.

The evolutionary history of this extraordinary p53 amplification is itself illuminating. Analysis of the elephant genome suggests that the additional TP53 copies are not true gene duplications in the standard sense but retrogenes – copies produced through a mechanism involving RNA intermediates that are typically non-functional in other species. In elephants, through a series of evolutionary steps that researchers are still characterising, these retrogenes have become functional, creating the battery of tumour suppressors that modern elephants possess.

This process almost certainly occurred gradually. Selection pressure favoured individuals whose additional p53 copies provided marginal improvements in cancer resistance, each increment of protection translating into slightly higher survival rates and reproductive success across the millions of years that the elephant lineage has been developing toward its current massive body size.

Lynch’s subsequent work extended the analysis beyond p53 to identify additional cancer-suppressing mechanisms in elephant genomes that do not exist in the same form in humans. A gene called LIF6, which in most mammals is a non-functional pseudogene, has been reactivated in elephants and contributes to the apoptotic response, working alongside p53 to eliminate damaged cells.

The discovery that elephants have repurposed what was effectively dead genetic material into a functional cancer suppressor is a striking example of evolutionary creativity in the domain of tumour biology. The genome acts as a dynamic system that can recover lost functions and redeploy them in novel contexts when selection pressure demands it, rather than acting simply as the product of straightforward selection for beneficial variants.

Whales present a different and in some ways even more impressive case. Cetaceans, the mammalian order that includes whales, dolphins, and porpoises, include the largest animals that have ever lived. The blue whale, at up to 33 metres and 200 tonnes, is almost certainly the largest animal in the history of complex life on earth. The cancer epidemiology of large whales is difficult to study for obvious logistical reasons, but the available evidence suggests that cancer rates are not elevated in proportion to their enormous body size.

The genomic mechanisms protecting cetaceans against cancer are still being characterised, but studies of the bowhead whale – which can live for over 200 years, making it one of the longest-lived mammals known – have identified enhanced DNA repair mechanisms and tumour suppressor pathways that differ from those in shorter-lived relatives.

The bowhead’s genome appears to have solved the problem of maintaining genomic integrity across two centuries of cell division through a different set of evolutionary solutions from those employed by elephants, suggesting that natural selection has found multiple independent routes to the same destination.

Naked mole rats, which are neither naked nor moles but burrowing rodents native to East Africa, provide yet another evolutionary solution to the cancer problem, in this case in a small animal rather than a giant one.

Like elephants, they have extraordinary cancer biology. Not a single case of spontaneous cancer had been recorded in naked mole rats in captivity until relatively recently, despite the fact that they live for up to 30 years – far longer than any other rodent of comparable size, and long enough that cancer should be a significant mortality risk.

The mechanisms responsible include unusually effective contact inhibition – the tendency of cells to stop dividing when they encounter neighbouring cells, a social constraint on proliferation that cancer subverts.

This is mediated partly by an unusual form of hyaluronan, a molecule present in the naked mole rat’s extracellular matrix in quantities and molecular weights not found in other mammals. The naked mole rat has effectively created a cellular social environment in which the preconditions for cancerous proliferation are so thoroughly suppressed that the disease rarely, if ever, manifests.

The implications for human cancer research are not straightforward, but they are nonetheless substantial. The discovery of the elephant’s p53 amplification prompted immediate speculation about whether artificial enhancement of TP53 activity in human cells might produce cancer-protective effects. The problem is that p53 does not have only beneficial effects: its activity suppresses cancer as well as stem cell function, wound healing, and various regenerative processes that are essential to normal physiology.

Enhancing p53 activity indiscriminately would be expected to accelerate ageing and impair tissue repair alongside reducing cancer risk, a trade-off that elephants may accept partly because their life-history strategy differs from humans’ in relevant ways. More targeted interventions – enhancing p53 activity in response to DNA damage signals, or in tissue types where cancer is common, rather than globally – may be achievable and are the subject of active pharmaceutical research.

The naked mole rat’s hyaluronan-based contact inhibition has stimulated investigation of whether similar mechanisms could be induced in human cells, either through gene therapy approaches or through pharmacological manipulation of the relevant pathways. The bowhead whale’s enhanced DNA repair mechanisms are being studied as potential targets for interventions that might reduce the mutation accumulation that drives age-related cancer in humans.

None of these approaches has yet translated into clinical treatments, and the history of translating insights from model organisms into human therapies counsels patience about timelines. Nevertheless, the existence of natural solutions to the cancer problem in organisms that face it on a far grander scale than humans is itself grounds for optimism. It shows that the problem is soluble by biological mechanisms, which means it may be soluble by the medical interventions that can mimic or enhance those mechanisms.

Peto’s paradox, which began as a statistical curiosity noticed by an epidemiologist working on cancer risk factors in the 1970s, has turned out to be one of the most productive puzzles in cancer biology.

The question it posed – why don’t large, long-lived animals get more cancer than small, short-lived ones? – pointed toward a set of evolutionary solutions to the cancer problem that no amount of studying human cancer alone would have revealed.

The elephant’s 20 copies of p53, the naked mole rat’s hyaluronan matrix, and the bowhead whale’s enhanced repair mechanisms are all proof that cancer can be suppressed far more effectively than human biology manages, and that the mechanisms of that suppression are, in principle, accessible to investigation and potentially to imitation.

The ancient evolutionary arms race between cancer and multicellular life has been running for roughly a billion years, and the megafauna of the modern world are among its most impressive products. These are animals that have evolved to solve a problem that kills one in two humans in the developed world.

That the elephant, simply by existing, contains within its genome a set of cancer-suppressing solutions that oncologists are still learning to read is tremendously ironic, in that the largest land animal on earth – hunted for centuries for its ivory – holds in its cells a resource more valuable than anything carved from its tusks.

Photo credit: Ikiwaner, Wikimedia Creative Commons