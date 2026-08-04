In June 1790, Thomas Jefferson, recently returned from his posting as American minister to France and freshly installed as secretary of state under George Washington, encountered Alexander Hamilton in the street outside the president’s residence in New York – the temporary capital while the question of a permanent seat hung in the air. He found the treasury secretary palpably agitated – odd in a man with his characteristic self-possession.

Hamilton was in despair. He was emphatic that the new republic needed federal assumption of state debts to ensure its financial credibility. But his southern Congressman were blocking Hamilton’s plan, regarding it as a scheme to advantage northern creditors at the expense of states like Virginia and Georgia that had already paid off most of their revolutionary war debts and would thus gain nothing, while sending their tax dollars to pay down the debts of states like Massachusetts.

Jefferson was fiercely opposed to Hamilton’s vision; the resident of Monticello envisaged America as a land of yeoman farmers, having nothing to do with the urban world of finance and federal bonds. But he agreed to host a dinner at which the impasse might be resolved through private talks amongst the relevant parties.

Jefferson, Hamilton, and the other participants never fully disclosed the details of that dinner. But it’s clear that it produced one of the most consequential political bargains in American history: federal assumption of state debts in exchange for locating the permanent capital of the United States on the Potomac River, well to the south of Philadelphia and New York, in a position that satisfied the southern states’ demand that the new nation’s centre of gravity would not be fixed in the commercial northeast.

The location of the capital was far from an abstract administrative matter; it would determine where power would lie, which interests would be closest to the federal government, and indeed what kind of nation the US would become.

Prima facie, Philadelphia was by far the best contender for the capital. It was the US’s biggest city, with a population of some 28,000; it was the world’s second-biggest Anglophone city after London.

It had been the seat of the Continental Congress, the location of the Constitutional Convention, and the site of the signing of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Its commercial infrastructure, its printing houses, its learned societies, its hospitals and its civic institutions all made it the most developed urban environment in North America – home to such pillars of the new nation’s civic society as the American Philosophical Society, founded by Benjamin Franklin.

The city’s Quaker heritage had given it a tradition of religious tolerance and civic engagement distinguishing it from the more homogeneous cultures of New England and the South, with their dominant Puritan and Anglican cultures respectively. If the new republic’s capital was going to be an existing city rather than built from scratch, it had to be Philadelphia.

But Philadelphia’s pros were also its cons. The city was in Pennsylvania, a northern state, and its establishment as the permanent capital would have fixed the federal government in the cultural and economic orbit of the commercial northeast at a moment when the southern states were acutely sensitive to any arrangement that might have suggested the new union was existed to serve northern interests.

Virginia, the most populous state and the source of the most distinguished political leadership of the founding generation – Washington, Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe would provide four of the republic’s first five presidents – had strong reasons to resist a permanent settlement placing the national government 500 miles from its own capital in Richmond.

This was a rational economic calculation because the location of the capital determined where federal patronage, federal contracts, and the multiplier effects of federal expenditure would take place. And it was even more psychologically freighted, because the symbolism of where the republic chose to centre itself was a big statement about its identity as a whole.

The constitutional provision addressing the capital was extremely vague. Article I, Section 8, granted Congress the power to exercise exclusive jurisdiction over a district not exceeding 10 miles square that would serve as the seat of government, to be ceded by particular states.

It specified nothing about where this district should be, leaving the question entirely to congressional negotiation – and congressional negotiation, in the highly charged political environment of the first Congress, meant the capital’s location would be determined by the same factional politics generating the Hamilton-Jefferson tug of war over debt assumption.

Jefferson’s dinner, almost certainly taking place in late June 1790, brought together Hamilton and the Virginia and Maryland congressmen whose votes were needed to break the deadlock on both questions.

The participants are uncertain, but James Madison’s presence is likely in light of his role as the key broker of Virginia’s congressional delegation and his ties to Jefferson.

The agreement that emerged was not a formal written compact but a political understanding: enough southern votes would be provided to pass federal assumption of state debts, and in exchange, the capital would move temporarily to Philadelphia for 10 years before its permanent establishment on the Potomac, in a location whose boundaries George Washington decide.

The 10-year Philadelphia period was a strategic move, giving the requisite time for the new capital’s construction on the Potomac without leaving the federal government homeless – while, just as importantly, giving northern commercial interests a decade’s continued proximity to federal power, softening the blow of the permanent southern location.

For his part, Washington had a big personal interest in the Potomac site and he was careful to present it as a patriotic vision instead of private advantage, although the distinction was not always easy to maintain.

His estate at Mount Vernon was on the Potomac, and the river’s commercial development – the subject of years of Washington’s pre-presidential entrepreneurial attention through the Patowmack Company, which aimed to make the river navigable as far as the Ohio valley – would benefit enormously if the Potomac was connecting not just the East Coast, but also the capital city, to the interior.

Indeed, Washington made the Potomac’s navigability the centrepiece of his public argument for a capital on the river – arguing that it was the logical seat of federal government because it was on the Atlantic seaboard but connected westward.

The Residence Act passed by Congress in July 1790 authorised the president to choose the site in the Potomac region and appointed three commissioners to oversee the district’s development.

Washington selected a site including land in both Maryland and Virginia, with the 10-mile square straddling the river in a configuration that maximised the Potomac frontage while including the existing settlement of Georgetown, Maryland, whose commercial infrastructure would support the new capital’s early development.

He appointed the French military engineer Pierre Charles L’Enfant to design the city, signalling Washington’s ambition for a capital of grandeur rather than mere functional adequacy.

L’Enfant’s plan, developed with extraordinary speed and visionary boldness in 1791, laid out a city of diagonal avenues overlaid on a grid of streets, its major buildings sited on elevated positions with sight lines calculated to produce vistas of civic magnificence, its scale deliberately outsized for the actual population it would initially serve.

The plan was, in L’Enfant’s own conception, a city designed for the nation the United States would become rather than the nation it currently was.

L’Enfant’s tenure was brief and tempestuous. His refusal to subordinate his artistic vision to the practical requirements of land sales, his demolition of a house that a prominent landowner was building across one of his planned avenues before he had legal authority to do so, and his unwillingness to share his plans with the commissioners all provoked his dismissal in February 1792, less than a year after his appointment.

The surveyor Andrew Ellicott, who had worked with L’Enfant on the initial survey, reconstructed the plan from his own notes and memory, and the city that was eventually built followed L’Enfant’s essential design despite his absence from its execution.

In the meantime, Philadelphia was the capital from December 1790, when Congress convened there following the passage of the Residence Act, until June 1800, when the federal government completed its move to the new District of Columbia.

During this decade Philadelphia tried to become the permanent capital by making itself indispensable. The city’s civic leadership invested in improvements to demonstrate that Philadelphia offered advantages no raw new city on the Potomac could match: it had paved streets, beautiful buildings, and vibrant commercial and intellectual life. Certainly, the presidential residence provided to Washington and subsequently John Adams was far more comfortable than anything the new capital could offer.

But the yellow fever epidemic of 1793, which killed some 5,000 Philadelphians – roughly one in 10 of the city’s population – forced the temporary removal of the government to Germantown. This, more than anything, attenuated any regrets about moving the capital away from Philadelphia – highlighting the disease risks of a heavily populated city on a low-lying waterfront.

Despite Philadelphia’s failure to hold on to its status, the shift to Washington in the spring and summer of 1800 was a chaotic move to a chaotic new city. The Capitol building was unfinished, with only the north wing ready to use. The White House, to which John Adams and his wife Abigail moved in November 1800 with weeks remaining in his failed re-election campaign, was damp, unfinished, and heated inadequately for the Washington winter. Its state rooms were barely furnished and its surroundings were a muddy construction site.

Abigail Adams’s famous letters from the new capital describe a city failing to approach L’Enfant’s vision, with its grand avenues cutting through forest and marsh.

But Washington DC grew into that vision. Over the following decades, federal patronage transformed the raw settlement of 1800 into the city we recognise today, even though the process took more than a generation and was interrupted by setbacks including the British burning of the city in 1814, which destroyed the Capitol and the White House and nearly produced a serious congressional debate about moving the capital back to Philadelphia.

The debate was resolved in favour of rebuilding – because of sentimental attachment to the Potomac site Washington’s founding vision had created because of the practical recognition that reopening the capital’s location would unravel the underlying compromise, with potentially grave consequences for national unity.