In the early 2000s, vitamin D research was producing findings of such consistent excitement that the nutrient was beginning to acquire something approaching a universal panacea status in the medical literature. Study after study found associations between low vitamin D levels in the blood and increased risk of almost every major disease category: cardiovascular disease, multiple sclerosis, type 2 diabetes, various cancers, depression, cognitive decline, autoimmune conditions, and all-cause mortality.

It was all perfectly plausible biologically – vitamin D receptors had been identified in virtually every tissue type in the body, suggesting that the nutrient’s role extended far beyond its established function in calcium metabolism and bone health, and the molecular pathways through which vitamin D influenced immune function, cell proliferation, and inflammatory response were being mapped in convincing detail.

The epidemiological associations were large, consistent across populations, and graded in the dose-response manner that epidemiologists find encouraging. The deficiency estimates were alarming: depending on the threshold used, about a third to some half of people in northern latitudes were classified as vitamin D deficient, a finding that seemed to explain a vast range of health disparities and that pointed toward an intervention – supplementation – of extraordinary simplicity, safety, and cheapness.

To many researchers and to the enormous popular health market, it looked like one of the great public health discoveries of the modern era.

But the randomised-controlled trials that subsequently tested whether correcting vitamin D deficiency through supplementation produced such health benefits have consistently failed to confirm all that promise.

The VITAL trial, one of the largest and most carefully designed vitamin D supplementation trials ever conducted, enrolled more than 25,000 participants and followed them for an average of 5.3 years, testing whether daily supplementation with 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 reduced the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Published in 2018, its results showed no significant reduction in the incidence of cancer, no reduction in cardiovascular events, and no benefit for the majority of secondary endpoints the trial had been powered to detect.

The D-HEALTH Trial, the ViDA trial, the USPSTF supplementation trials, and numerous smaller randomised-controlled studies across different populations, different doses, and different health outcomes have produced similarly disappointing results with a consistency that has forced a reassessment of the entire framework within which vitamin D research had been operating.

The Vitamin D paradox – the gap between the strong observational associations suggesting enormous benefit and the null or near-null results of the supplementation trials – is a pharmaceutical disappointment and one of the clearest contemporary illustrations of a methodological problem that bedevils epidemiological research more broadly, and understanding it properly illuminates both the biology of vitamin D and the more general question of how medicine should evaluate the evidence it uses to make recommendations that affect millions of people.

The most straightforward explanation for the paradox is reverse causation. Vitamin D in the blood is synthesised in the skin upon exposure to ultraviolet B radiation from sunlight, and its levels are therefore a direct marker of sun exposure and outdoor activity.

People who are ill – with cancer, with cardiovascular disease, with depression, with the inflammatory conditions that populate the epidemiological associations – spend less time outdoors than healthy people. They may be housebound, institutionalised, or simply too poorly to engage in the outdoor activities that maintain vitamin D status.

Low vitamin D in this context is a consequence of ill health; it fails to serve as a cause of it. The epidemiological association, however strong and consistent, measures the correlation between being ill and staying indoors, and it misses the causal mechanism that supplementation could interrupt. The trial results are entirely consistent with this interpretation: giving vitamin D to people who are deficient because they are sick does not make them well, because the deficiency functions as a symptom, and it fails to drive their condition.

The confounding by physical activity and socioeconomic status adds another layer to the same problem. People who spend time outdoors engaging in physical activity – walking, gardening, sport – have higher vitamin D levels than those who do not. They also have substantially better health outcomes across virtually every domain, for reasons that have nothing to do with vitamin D and everything to do with the profound health benefits of physical activity itself.

The epidemiological association between high vitamin D and good health is, on this account, partly measuring the effect of the lifestyle that produces high vitamin D and misses the effect of the vitamin D itself. Sunlight exposure, independent of its effect on vitamin D synthesis, has direct health benefits through its influence on nitric oxide production, serotonin synthesis, and circadian rhythm regulation that may contribute to the associations.

Disentangling these correlated factors in observational data is extremely difficult, which is why the randomised-controlled trial – which eliminates confounding by randomly allocating supplementation independent of all the lifestyle factors that correlate with vitamin D in the real world – is such an important corrective.

The Mendelian randomisation studies that have been applied to the vitamin D question are a third line of evidence that the biology of the situation has been misread. Mendelian randomisation uses genetic variants that influence vitamin D levels as natural experiments, exploiting the random allocation of genetic variants at conception to estimate the causal effect of lifelong differences in vitamin D status.

Some Mendelian randomisation studies have found that genetic variants associated with lower vitamin D levels do not produce the disease risks that the observational literature would predict, providing further evidence that the observational associations reflect confounding rather than causation. The Mendelian randomisation evidence is not uniformly null – some analyses have found suggestive evidence for causal effects in outcomes including multiple sclerosis susceptibility – but the overall picture it presents is substantially less dramatic than the observational epidemiology.

There is, amid this generally sobering reassessment, a complicated story about who might benefit from vitamin D supplementation and under what circumstances. The VITAL trial’s subgroup analyses found a statistically significant reduction in cancer mortality – if not cancer incidence – in participants who were not obese, and a reduction in cancer incidence in Black Americans, a finding that the trial’s overall null result had obscured.

Subsequent meta-analyses of multiple vitamin D trials have found consistent, modest reductions in cancer mortality across trials, suggesting that while supplementation does not prevent cancer from occurring, it may influence cancer progression or immune response to cancer in ways that affect survival. The multiple sclerosis literature retains some of the most biologically credible associations between vitamin D and immune-mediated disease, and the immunological role of vitamin D in regulatory T-cell function provides mechanistic support for a causal relationship that the Mendelian randomisation evidence partially corroborates.

The bone health question, which was the original domain of vitamin D research and the basis of its established medical role, has also been more complicated than the simple narrative of deficiency and supplementation would suggest. The evidence for vitamin D supplementation in the prevention of rickets in children is solid and uncontroversial – this was the original clinical problem that led to vitamin D’s identification in the 1920s, and the intervention works.

The evidence for vitamin D supplementation in the prevention of osteoporosis and fractures in older adults, which drove much of the supplementation guidance of the past three decades, is considerably weaker than it once appeared. A large meta-analysis published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in 2022 found no significant reduction in fracture risk from vitamin D supplementation across 53 randomised-controlled trials involving some 90,000 participants, a finding that undermined one of the primary justifications for the widespread supplementation of older populations.

The threshold question – what blood level of vitamin D actually constitutes deficiency requiring treatment – is among the more contested in contemporary nutrition medicine and has significant implications for how widespread the apparent deficiency problem actually is. The 25-hydroxyvitamin D level that most laboratories use as the threshold for sufficiency, typically 50 nanomoles per litre or 20 nanograms per millilitre, was derived partly from studies of bone health and partly from the epidemiological associations with broader health outcomes that the trial evidence has not confirmed.

If the relevant threshold for clinical deficiency – the level below which supplementation produces measurable health benefit – is substantially lower than the commonly used cut-off, then the majority of people classified as deficient in northern latitude populations are not actually deficient in any clinically meaningful sense, and the enormous quantities of vitamin D supplements consumed daily across the developed world are having no effect on anyone’s health beyond that of the severely deficient minority.

The biological rationale for believing that the relevant threshold might be lower than commonly used comes partly from evolutionary considerations. Human beings evolved in tropical and subtropical environments with abundant sunlight year-round, and the vitamin D levels produced by regular whole-body sun exposure in these environments – levels measured in hunter-gatherer populations with outdoor lifestyles in sunny climates – are substantially higher than those typically maintained by supplementation at currently recommended doses.

This evolutionary argument has been used to advocate for much higher supplementation doses than the standard 400 to 2,000 IU currently recommended, on the grounds that correcting an evolutionary mismatch requires doses large enough to reproduce the sun exposure that evolution assumed.

The argument is not without some merit, and the VITAL trial’s dose of 2,000 IU may not have been sufficient to test whether truly high vitamin D levels would produce measurable health benefits in populations that start the trial already moderately replete. The D-HEALTH trial, which used 60,000 IU per month – a much higher dose – found some suggestive evidence for benefit in cancer outcomes that the lower-dose trials did not, although the finding was not statistically robust.

What should the ordinary person take from this complicated picture? The honest answer is that the case for widespread vitamin D supplementation in people who are not severely deficient has been substantially weakened by the trial evidence of the past decade, and that the extraordinary popular enthusiasm for vitamin D supplements – the nutrient is among the most widely purchased supplements in the developed world, its sales running to about hundreds of millions of pounds annually in Britain – is not well-supported by the evidence that the rigorous trials have produced.

Supplementation remains safe; at doses up to 4,000 IU daily it appears harmless, and in individuals who are severely deficient it is clearly beneficial for bone health at minimum. It means that the promise of the observational epidemiology, tantalising as it was, was not fulfilled by the trials designed to test it, and the appropriate response to this failure is to revise expectations, as continuing to recommend supplementation on the basis of evidence that the better science has not confirmed is ill-advised.

The vitamin D story is ultimately about the difficulty of medical knowledge and the seductiveness of plausible mechanisms. The observational associations were real, and so was the biological plausibility. The researchers who spent careers investigating vitamin D’s broader health roles were not foolish or credulous.

They were working within the limits of epidemiological methodology in an area where those limits happen to be particularly consequential, where confounding by the lifestyle that produces sun exposure is particularly difficult to separate from the effect of the vitamin D that the sunlight generates.

The randomised-controlled trial corrected what the observational data could not, and the correction is a scientific achievement even if it is a disappointing one. The sunshine vitamin is real. The sunshine is probably doing more than the vitamin.