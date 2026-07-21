In 1958, an amateur fossil hunter named Francis Tully was searching the ancient coal swamp deposits of the Mazon Creek formation in northeastern Illinois when he found an object in a split ironstone nodule that he could not identify.

The Mazon Creek formation, laid down about 307 million years ago during the Pennsylvanian period of the Carboniferous, is one of the world’s most remarkable fossil localities. Its iron-carbonate concretions preserve the soft-tissue organisms – jellyfish, worms, shrimps, and plants – with a fidelity that hard-substrate preservation cannot match.

Tully brought his find to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, where the palaeontologist Eugene Richardson examined it and found himself unable to identify the creature with confidence. Richardson named it Tullimonstrum gregarium – Tully’s common monster – in 1966.

The species name reflected its abundance in the Mazon Creek deposits, where thousands of specimens have since been collected, while the genus name acknowledged both its discoverer and the impossibility of classifying it within any known animal group. The ‘monster’ designation functioned as an acknowledgement that the animal belonged to a category that the taxonomy of animal life had not previously accommodated.

The anatomy of Tullimonstrum is so unusual that describing it requires abandoning any expectation that the creature will resolve into something familiar as the description proceeds. The body was soft, elongated, and roughly torpedo-shaped, typically five to thirty-five centimetres in length depending on the growth stage, without any obvious external segmentation or hard skeletal elements.

At the anterior end, a long, rigid proboscis or snout projected forward from the body and terminated in a claw-like structure bearing what appear to be small teeth – a grasping appendage whose function, given the teeth, was presumably predatory. At the posterior end, a horizontally oriented tail fin provided propulsion through the water column.

Projecting from the sides of the body at some midpoint, on a rigid transverse bar, were two stalked eyes. The position of these eyes – at the ends of a rod perpendicular to the body axis – gave the animal an appearance so unlike any living creature that the palaeontologists who examined the first specimens struggled to determine which end was which.

The eyes on stalks, the toothed proboscis, the soft torpedo body, and the horizontal tail fin combined to create an animal that looked less like something that evolved on Earth than something a science-fiction illustrator might have designed on a particularly imaginative afternoon.

The problem of classifying Tullimonstrum – of determining where in the tree of animal life it belongs – has occupied palaeontologists continuously since Richardson’s original description, producing a remarkable succession of competing hypotheses without yet achieving consensus.

The difficulty lies in the fact that its combination of anatomical features does not map cleanly onto any known animal phylum, and the soft-tissue preservation, while extraordinary by most standards, does not resolve the internal anatomy with the detail that definitive classification would require.

Early suggestions included assignment to various worm groups, to the molluscs whose cephalopod branch includes octopus and squid with somewhat comparable soft-body organisation, and to various other invertebrate phyla known from the Carboniferous. None of these assignments achieved widespread acceptance because none adequately accounted for the full combination of features that Tullimonstrum possessed.

The most dramatic and most contentious episode in the debate occurred in 2016. A team of researchers led by Victoria McCoy, including scientists from several other institutions, published a paper in the journal Nature arguing that Tullimonstrum was a vertebrate – a stem vertebrate related to the jawless fish of the Carboniferous. They posited that its eyes and other anatomical features placed it on the vertebrate lineage before the evolution of jaws and the elaboration of the vertebrate body plan.

The paper was based on a detailed examination of hundreds of Mazon Creek specimens using a range of imaging techniques. Its arguments rested on several anatomical features interpreted as vertebrate-related: a structure interpreted as a notochord running along the body axis, a structure interpreted as a dorsal nerve cord, a structure interpreted as a cartilaginous skull, and, most importantly, the eyes.

The researchers claimed the internal structure of these eyes showed the layered pigmentation characteristic of vertebrate eyes rather than the simpler structures of invertebrate photoreceptors. If correct, this identification placed Tullimonstrumin the same broad group as fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals, and humans – a startling conclusion for an animal that looks nothing like any vertebrate known to science.

The vertebrate hypothesis attracted immediate and sustained critical attention from the palaeontological community. Response was divided between those who found the evidence persuasive and those who identified fundamental problems with the anatomical interpretations on which it rested.

A 2017 paper by Rudy Lerosey-Aubril and Javier Ortega-Hernández examined similar evidence and concluded that the features McCoy and colleagues had interpreted as vertebrate-related were better explained as invertebrate structures.

They argued that the putative notochord was more consistent with a gut or digestive gland, that the putative eyes did not show the vertebrate pigmentation claimed, and that the overall body plan was more consistent with a protostome invertebrate than with a deuterostome vertebrate. Subsequent papers have continued the debate, with additional imaging studies and anatomical analyses producing interpretations that support both positions, depending on which features are weighted most heavily and how the preservational taphonomy of the Mazon Creek concretions is interpreted.

The difficulty of reaching a definitive conclusion reflects the general challenge of interpreting soft-tissue preservation from compressed two-dimensional impressions in ironstone. The Mazon Creek concretions form around decaying organisms, and the mineralisation process that preserves the soft tissues simultaneously distorts them in ways that can create artefactual structures, compress three-dimensional anatomies into ambiguous two-dimensional images, and selectively preserve some tissues while losing others.

The features that distinguish vertebrate from invertebrate anatomy at the cellular level – the organisation of the notochord, the layering of the neural tube, the structure of the photoreceptors – are the features whose preservation in Mazon Creek fossils is most susceptible to taphonomic artefact. This makes interpretation dependent on assumptions about what the fossilisation process has done to the original tissue, which cannot be independently verified.

Illinois designated Tullimonstrum as its official state fossil in 1989; a recognition of its unique status as a fossil found nowhere else in the world, and of the affection that the state’s palaeontological community had developed for an animal whose insoluble strangeness had kept it in the scientific literature for decades.

The designation is appropriate for a state whose fossil heritage includes some of the most productive Carboniferous deposits in North America. Tullimonstrum’s prominence reflects the combination of qualities that make it memorable: its bizarre appearance, its extraordinary abundance in the Mazon Creek deposits, its intimate association with the amateur collector who first brought it to scientific attention, and, above all, its persistent, productive refusal to be categorised.

The Tully Monster has now been studied for more than 68 years without yielding a definitive identity. The debate between the vertebrate and invertebrate interpretations continues in the current literature, with new imaging technologies, including synchrotron scanning and X-ray computed tomography, being applied to existing specimens in the hope of resolving the anatomical ambiguities that conventional preparation and photography cannot clarify.