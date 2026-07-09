In September 1833, on the banks of the Río Negro in Patagonia, Charles Darwin purchased from a gaucho for the equivalent of 18 pence a skull of such extraordinary dimensions and such baffling anatomical configuration that he immediately recognised it as something unknown to science.

The skull was enormous – comparable in size to that of a hippopotamus – with teeth whose structure combined features from several different animal groups in a combination that no anatomist had previously encountered and that seemed to violate the taxonomic logic through which the diversity of mammalian life was being organised in the early nineteenth century.

Darwin was 24 years old and already developing the observational habits that would define his subsequent career. He understood that what he was holding in his hands was a scientific problem of the first order, as well as a curiosity. He crated it carefully and sent it to Richard Owen in London, as he would send so many of the extraordinary fossil bones that the Beagle voyage was delivering to British science.

Owen, the greatest comparative anatomist of his generation, examined the skull and named the animal Toxodon platensis – the curved-toothed animal of the Río de la Plata – in 1837. He then set about attempting to determine what kind of animal it actually was, an exercise that produced conclusions of sufficient interest and sufficient uncertainty that the Toxodon’s phylogenetic identity was one of palaeontology’s more productive puzzles for the next 180 years.

Toxodon platensis was a member of the notoungulates, the most diverse and longest-lived of the entirely extinct orders of mammals that evolved in South America during the continent’s long isolation from North America, a period of some 63 million years during which the mammals of South America developed in complete independence from those of the other continents. This produced a fauna of extraordinary originality whose members occupied ecological niches in ways that sometimes paralleled, through convergent evolution, the solutions that entirely different mammalian lineages had arrived at elsewhere in the world.

The notoungulates appeared in the fossil record in the early Palaeocene, shortly after the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, and they persisted for about 62 million years, diversifying into dozens of genera ranging from rabbit-sized creatures to the large-bodied forms of the Pleistocene.

Toxodon, appearing in the fossil record in the Pliocene and persisting until the very end of the Pleistocene some 10,000 years ago, was the largest and most anatomically imposing of the notoungulates, and its skull – the piece Darwin acquired for 18 pence – is among the most immediately striking fossils in South American palaeontology.

In life, Toxodon was a massive animal. Skeletal reconstructions suggest a body mass of about 1,500 kilograms, comparable to a large white rhinoceros, with a low-slung, barrel-shaped torso supported on relatively short but robustly built limbs. Its overall body plan was broadly reminiscent of a rhinoceros or a large hippopotamus, but this resemblance arose from convergent evolution, rather than common ancestry. Toxodon was not closely related to either rhinoceroses or hippopotamuses, having arrived at a broadly similar body plan through an entirely independent evolutionary trajectory.

The three-toed feet whose structure Owen identified in the earliest skeletal material placed Toxodon firmly within the notoungulate lineage rather than within any of the living ungulate groups it superficially resembled, and the architecture of its limb bones and its dental structure were sufficiently distinctive that no amount of superficial resemblance to familiar animals could disguise the fundamental anatomical novelty of what Darwin had found.

Owen’s analysis of Toxodon’s teeth was the foundation of his anatomical assessment and the source of his greatest puzzlement. The teeth combined, in a single jaw, features that in the living fauna are distributed across multiple different mammalian groups. T he incisors were large, continuously growing, and curved in a manner reminiscent of rodents. The cheek teeth were hypsodont – high-crowned, suitable for grinding tough plant material – in the manner of horses and other grazing ungulates. The overall dental formula and the structure of the enamel and dentine layers were unlike anything Owen had previously described.

In the Voyage of the Beagle, Darwin described Toxodon as one of the strangest animals ever discovered, noting with evident delight that its teeth combined the structures found in the most opposite orders of the mammalia, blending together what nature had elsewhere separated.

Owen’s formal conclusion – that Toxodon was a distinct and previously unknown order of mammals – was an acknowledgement that the South American fossil fauna was producing animals that the existing classificatory framework simply could not accommodate.

The nasal anatomy of Toxodon has attracted particular interest from palaeontologists seeking to reconstruct the animal’s external appearance and its ecological behaviour. The nasal bones of the skull are retracted – set back from the tip of the snout – in a configuration that in living animals is associated with the possession of a flexible fleshy nose or a short proboscis, since the soft tissue of the nasal passage must extend forward from the bony opening regardless of where that opening sits in the skull.

Whether Toxodon possessed a proboscis, like a tapir or a short-trunked relative of the elephant, or merely a fleshy, mobile nose without prehensile function cannot be determined from the skeletal evidence alone. The retracted nasals, combined with the large body size and the probable semi-aquatic or riparian habits suggested by the hippopotamus-like body plan, have led some researchers to propose that Toxodon may have been a more aquatic animal than its overall morphology immediately suggests – using a flexible nose to breathe while mostly submerged in the way that hippopotamuses use their retractable nostrils.

The isotopic evidence from bone and tooth material, which shows values consistent with a diet of C3 plants found in riparian and wetland environments, is broadly consistent with this semi-aquatic hypothesis.

The question of Toxodon’s closest living relatives – the phylogenetic puzzle Owen identified and that subsequent generations of palaeontologists elaborated without fully resolving – received its most satisfying answer from the same ancient protein sequencing technique that resolved the Mylodon’s phylogenetic position.

In 2015, the analysis of collagen sequences from Toxodon bone material demonstrated that the notoungulates more broadly were most closely related to the perissodactyls – the horses, rhinoceroses, and tapirs – placing them within the same major clade of placental mammals as their most morphologically similar living analogues.

The result was both surprising and, in retrospect, somewhat satisfying: the resemblance between Toxodon and the rhinoceros that had struck Owen and Darwin reflected both convergent adaptation to similar ecological roles and a, if very distant, phylogenetic relationship between the two groups. The convergence was real, and so was the underlying relationship.

The extinction of Toxodon, like that of Mylodon and the other large mammals of Pleistocene South America, occurred at about the same time as the arrival of the first human populations in the continent, a coincidence whose causal implications have been debated with considerable energy and insufficient resolution in the palaeontological literature.

Toxodon bones with cut marks consistent with human butchering have been recovered from several South American archaeological sites – providing direct evidence that humans hunted the animal.

Radiocarbon dates on the most recent Toxodon remains cluster between 10,000 and 12,000 years ago, within the period of initial human colonisation. The species that disappeared from South America at roughly the same time as Toxodon were, with consistency, the large, slow-reproducing animals most vulnerable to even modest hunting pressure from small human populations equipped with effective projectile weapons.

The climatic explanation for the extinction – the transition from glacial to interglacial conditions producing changes in vegetation and habitat that Toxodon could not survive – is not impossible, but Toxodon had survived multiple previous glacial-interglacial transitions across its multi-million-year history without extinction, which makes the timing of its disappearance coinciding with human arrival difficult to attribute to climate alone.

Darwin’s 18-pence skull is in the Natural History Museum in London, where it has been studied by generations of palaeontologists who have found in it, successively, evidence for South America’s remarkable evolutionary isolation, for the power of convergent evolution to produce similar forms from unrelated lineages, for the utility of ancient protein sequences in resolving deep phylogenetic questions, and for the human responsibility for Pleistocene megafaunal extinction.