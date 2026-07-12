In the summer of 1877, a bone hunter working for the palaeontologist Othniel Charles Marsh near Morrison, Colorado excavated the partial remains of a large dinosaur. Its anatomy was so unlike anything previously described that Marsh, when examining the material at Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, interpreted the most distinctive elements of the skeleton upside down.

The bony plates that would become the defining characteristic of the Stegosaurus – the vertical series of diamond-shaped or pentagonal dermal plates running along the animal’s back from the base of its neck to above its hindquarters – were, in Marsh’s first assessment, flat tiles. He believed they lay along the dorsal surface like the overlapping scales of a pangolin or the armour of a crocodile, covering the back in a protective sheath rather than projecting upward in the spectacular vertical array that subsequent reconstruction revealed.

Marsh named the animal Stegosaurus armatus – the plated lizard, armoured – in 1877. This name preserved his original interpretation even after it had been corrected. When he published a restoration of the animal in 1891, he showed the plates in their correct orientation, but arranged them in a single row along the midline. Subsequent fossil discoveries showed that this configuration was also wrong.

The Stegosaurus that emerged from a century and a half of progressive correction of Marsh’s initial misinterpretations was an animal of such anatomical strangeness that even the accurate picture raises more questions than it answers, with its most conspicuous features – the plates and the tail spikes – being among the most debated structures in the entire fossil record.

Stegosaurus stenops, the species most completely known from the fossil record and the one whose skeletal material is the basis for most anatomical reconstruction, was a large animal by the standards of the Late Jurassic period. It lived about 155 to 150 million years ago. Adult individuals reached lengths of some nine metres from the tip of the snout to the end of the tail and weights estimated at about three and five tonnes. This made Stegosaurus comparable in body mass to a large hippopotamus, although its body plan was radically different from any living mammal.

The hindlimbs were considerably longer than the forelimbs, giving the animal a characteristic arched silhouette in lateral view, with the highest point of the back above the hindquarters and the head carried relatively low to the ground. The neck was short and the head was remarkably small relative to body size, boasting one of the smallest skull-to-body ratios of any large vertebrate in the fossil record. This disproportion generated the nineteenth-century legend, largely mythological although with some anatomical basis, that Stegosaurus possessed a secondary brain in its hip region to compensate for the inadequacy of the primary one.

In reality, the spinal canal in the hip region is expanded relative to the brain cavity, but this reflects the presence of a glycogen body. This is a structure found in birds and reptiles whose function in living animals is related to neural development and balance rather than cognition.

The seventeen plates that run along the back of a fully grown Stegosaurus stenops appear in two alternating rows, rather than the single row Marsh initially reconstructed or the chaotic arrangement sometimes depicted in early popular illustrations. These plates are composed of bone filled with a network of blood vessel channels. Their density and complexity exceed that of ordinary structural bone and most closely resemble the highly vascular bone found in the horns of large mammals.

This vascular structure is the key piece of anatomical evidence in the debate about the primary function of the plates, a debate that has produced at least four major competing hypotheses across the history of Stegosaurus research and is not definitively resolved despite more than a century of investigation.

The defence hypothesis, Marsh’s original interpretation, proposed that the plates served as protective armour against predators. This interpretation became increasingly difficult to maintain as the alternating double-row arrangement became clear, since plates arranged in this configuration would provide substantially less protection against a predator attacking from the side than a continuous sheath of flat armour would.

The plates are also not particularly thick or mechanically robust compared to the osteoderms of other armoured dinosaurs, and their positioning above the spine rather than above the vulnerable flanks further undermines the defensive interpretation.

The thermoregulation hypothesis, which became the dominant view through the 1970s and 1980s, proposed that the primary function of the plates was the regulation of body temperature. On this account, the dense blood vessel network within the plates was the active mechanism. Blood pumped through the plates would be warmed by solar radiation when the animal stood broadside to the sun, allowing Stegosaurus to raise its body temperature in the manner of a solar panel. Conversely, it could be cooled by convective airflow when the animal stood facing into the wind, allowing it to shed excess heat in the manner of an elephant’s ears.

The hypothesis was testable in principle, and several analyses of the plates’ geometry and their relationship to airflow and solar radiation appeared to support this function, as the large, flat surfaces were well adapted to both the absorption and dissipation of heat depending on the animal’s orientation. The presence of grooves on the plate surfaces, consistent with the routing of blood vessels close to the surface, further supported the vascular thermoregulation model.

The sexual display hypothesis, which gained increasing support from the 1990s onward, proposed that the primary function of the plates was signalling – visual display to potential mates or rivals that communicated the bearer’s fitness, species identity, or reproductive status. This hypothesis drew strength from the observation that the plates’ size and shape vary between individuals in ways that might reflect individual variation in display quality.

It also draws on an analogy with living animals whose elaborate ornamental structures – the peacock’s tail, the elk’s antlers, the frilled lizard’s frill – serve display functions that impose significant metabolic costs without providing obvious survival advantages. The vascular structure of the plates, which would have allowed the blood supply to vary and potentially to produce visible colour changes in the skin covering the plates, is consistent with this interpretation.

Flushing the plates with blood could have produced a reddening visible to other Stegosaurus individuals, creating a dynamic visual signal rather than the static ornamental structure that a fixed coloured surface would provide. While experimental evidence that the plates changed colour through vascular flushing cannot be obtained from the fossil record alone, the physiological plausibility of the mechanism is well established from living analogues.

The current consensus, insofar as consensus exists in a field where the primary evidence is fragmentary bone and the behaviour of extinct animals is fundamentally inaccessible, tends toward a multi-functional interpretation. In this view, the plates served different purposes simultaneously or in different contexts, with display and thermoregulation both contributing to their evolutionary maintenance, while defence played a minimal role.

The tail spikes – the four conical spines at the end of the tail – were almost certainly defensive. Their technical name, thagomizer, was coined as a cartoon joke by Gary Larson in 1982 and subsequently adopted by palaeontologists with the cheerful absence of pomposity that characterises the best scientists. The spikes’ sharp tips and robust construction are consistent with use as weapons against predators.

Stegosaurus shared its environment with Allosaurus and other large theropod predators, and the tail spikes would have been formidable deterrents to a predator approaching from the rear. Evidence of combat between Stegosaurus and Allosaurus has been found in the fossil record: a tail spike from Stegosaurus has been found embedded in Allosaurus vertebrae, and Allosaurus bones show puncture wounds consistent with Stegosaurus spike impacts, providing direct documentation of predator-prey interactions whose violence the fossilised bones capture in frozen testimony.

The diet of Stegosaurus is well constrained by its anatomy in ways that the plate function is not. The teeth are small, peg-like structures arranged in cheek rows. They were capable of processing relatively soft plant material but were entirely inadequate for the fibrous woody vegetation that would constitute most of a large herbivore’s diet in a forest environment. Isotopic analysis of Stegosaurus tooth enamel and the study of stomach contents preserved in some exceptionally well-preserved specimens suggest a diet concentrated on soft vegetation, including ferns, cycads, mosses, and the softer parts of more fibrous plants.

This is consistent with an animal that fed selectively on the most nutritious and most digestible available plant material, rather than bulk-processing large quantities of lower-quality vegetation in the manner of the sauropod dinosaurs with which Stegosaurus shared its environment.

The low head position, imposed by the forelimb-hindlimb length difference, would have restricted the feeding of Stegosaurus to the lower vegetation layer, about one to one and a half metres above the ground. Furthermore, its relatively modest body mass for an animal of its length meant that its daily food requirements were substantially lower than those of the truly giant sauropods grazing the same Jurassic landscapes.

The geographic and temporal range of the stegosaurs as a group extends considerably beyond the Late Jurassic of North America that Stegosaurus stenops inhabited. Stegosaurid dinosaurs first appeared in the Middle Jurassic some 170 million years ago and persisted until the Early Cretaceous about 100 million years ago. This duration of roughly 70 million years considerably exceeded the total evolutionary history of the entire primate order that produced human beings.

Their geographic range spanned Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas, reflecting the less fragmented continental configuration of the Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. The diversity of plate arrangements, tail spike configurations, and body sizes across the stegosaurid family suggests a radiation of considerable ecological and evolutionary variety whose members have yet to be fully described. The European stegosaurid Dacentrurus, the Chinese Tuojiangosaurus, and the African Kentrosaurus all display variations on the basic stegosaurid body plan whose functional implications remain poorly understood.

The most complete Stegosaurus skeleton yet discovered – Sophie, purchased by the Natural History Museum in London in 2013 and which is some 85 per cent of the skeleton of a single individual – has enabled a level of anatomical study that the fragmentary material available to Marsh and his immediate successors could not have supported. CT scanning of Sophie’s bones, analysis of bone microstructure to determine growth rates and developmental stage at death, and three-dimensional modelling of joint configurations and probable movement ranges have produced insights into Stegosaurusbiology that are advances over the understanding available even a decade ago.

Sophie appears to have been a subadult individual rather than a fully grown animal, suggesting that adults grew larger than previously estimated, and the geometry of the forelimb joint configuration has revised earlier assumptions about the animal’s posture and gait in ways that affect the reconstruction of its movement and its feeding ecology.

The animal that Marsh found in Colorado in 1877, which he initially reconstructed upside down and in a single row, was, across a century and a half of progressive correction and refinement, considerably more interesting and mysterious than his first descriptions implied. The plates are not armour and may be display structures or thermoregulators or both. The second brain is a glycogen body. The tail spikes have a cartoon name coined by a cartoonist and now endorsed by palaeontologists. The head is tiny. The animal itself, nine metres of slowly moving Jurassic herbivore with its spectacular dorsal display and its lethal posterior, is one of the most arresting products of 250 million years of dinosaur evolution.