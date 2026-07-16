In the shallow, cold lakes of the Valley of Mexico, an animal exists – or rather, once existed in abundance. Today, it clings to existence in a single lake system, whose surface area has shrunk to a fraction of what it was when the Aztec civilisation built its capital on the islands at its centre. This creature spends its entire life in a condition that most other amphibians treat as a temporary developmental phase, one to be left behind as quickly as possible.

The axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum) does not metamorphose. While the tadpole becomes the frog and the larval salamander becomes the terrestrial adult, the axolotl retains its larval form indefinitely. Although there are other salamanders that remain in this state, such as the European olm, the axolotl is the most celebrated example.

It keeps its external gills – the feathery plumes projecting from either side of its head that give it such an endearing appearance, making it one of the most recognisable amphibians in the world. It also keeps the tail fin and the aquatic body plan of its juvenile developmental stage. Ultimately, it lives, reproduces, and dies in the water. It never makes the transition to land, although the evolutionary heritage encoded in its genome would allow it to do so under the right hormonal circumstances.

This condition – the retention of larval characteristics into sexual maturity – is called neoteny. The axolotl is its most celebrated and most extensively studied example. The biological reasons for its evolution, the molecular mechanisms that maintain it, and the extraordinary tissue regeneration abilities that have made the axolotl a star of biomedical research, all together constitute one of the most fascinating stories in the natural history of any species.

The Aztec civilisation, which flourished in the Valley of Mexico before the Spanish conquest, regarded the axolotl with a mixture of practical and mythological significance that its strange appearance made natural. Its name derives from Nahuatl, the Aztec language, and combines the words for ‘water’ and ‘dog’ or ‘monster’, depending on which etymological interpretation one accepts. This is a reference to the god Xolotl, the dog-headed deity of lightning and death, who, according to Aztec mythology, transformed himself into an axolotl to avoid sacrifice.

The axolotl was also a food source. It was eaten by the Aztec population of the lake cities and was considered a delicacy of some standing.

The lake system of Xochimilco – the axolotl’s last remaining wild habitat – is a surviving remnant of what was once a vastly more extensive environment. Its interconnected channels and lakes covered much of the valley floor before Spanish colonial drainage works, and subsequent Mexican agricultural and urban development, progressively reduced it. Today, it is merely a network of canals that modern visitors explore by gondola, watching for an animal they are increasingly unlikely to see in the wild.

The neoteny of the axolotl is a developmentally regulated state; it is not an inevitable consequence of its genome. This reversibility is informative. Administering thyroid hormone to an axolotl – the hormone that triggers metamorphosis in other salamanders – causes it to metamorphose. The external gills are reabsorbed, the tail fin regresses, and the skin thickens. Finally, the animal emerges onto land as a terrestrial salamander, similar to its relatives in the Ambystoma genus that do metamorphose in the normal amphibian fashion.

However, the metamorphosed axolotl is less robust than those that have remained in the water. This suggests that terrestrial life imposes costs that aquatic neoteny avoids, and the metamorphosed animal typically lives for a shorter period than its neotenic counterparts.

Therefore, the axolotl appears to have evolved neoteny because some regulatory mechanism suppresses the thyroid hormone signalling that would normally trigger it, rather than because its genome lacks the capacity for metamorphosis. The identity of this regulatory mechanism has been the subject of extensive research. This work has implicated thyroid hormone receptor function, iodine availability in the lake environment, and various transcriptional regulators whose interaction produces the permanently larval state.

The regenerative abilities of the axolotl are the characteristic that has attracted the greatest biomedical research attention, and is its most significant potential contribution to human medicine.

The axolotl can regenerate not merely the superficial tissues that many animals can regrow after injury, but the full structure and function of lost or damaged limbs. This includes the bones, muscles, nerves, and blood vessels of entire legs; the cardiac muscle of a damaged heart; portions of the spinal cord whose injury in mammals would cause permanent paralysis; the lens and retina of the eye; and even sections of the brain.

This regenerative capacity is a complex matter of cell reactivation, rather than a simple matter of stem cell activation. It involves the partial activation of mature, specialised adult cells at the wound site back to a more embryonic state, although these cells retain a lineage memory of their previous function. This leads to the formation of a blastema – a mass of undifferentiated cells. These cells subsequently redifferentiate into the tissue types required to reconstruct the missing structure with correct anatomy and full functionality.

A regrown axolotl limb is not a scar or a simplified approximation of the original. It is a fully functional limb with correctly patterned bones, innervated muscles, and intact vasculature, behaving, as far as the animal is concerned, like the original.

The molecular machinery underlying this regenerative capacity has been characterised in considerable detail through the tools of modern genomics and cell biology. The picture that has emerged is encouraging and humbling for those who hope to translate axolotl biology into human regenerative medicine.

The axolotl genome is large – some 32 billion base pairs, which is about ten times the size of the human genome. This characteristic complicated its sequencing, although it reflects a general tendency toward genome expansion in salamanders rather than any requirement of the regenerative process.

Key genes identified as important for regeneration include those encoding the signalling molecules that establish positional identity during development. These allow the blastema to ‘know’ what kind of structure it is regenerating and in which orientation. Other crucial genes encode proteases that facilitate the dedifferentiation of mature cells, as well as immune system components whose regulation during regeneration differs from the inflammatory responses that promote scarring – rather than tissue reconstruction – in mammals.

Several of the gene expression patterns activated during axolotl regeneration resemble those of embryonic development. This suggests that regeneration involves reactivating developmental programmes that remain encoded in the adult genome, but which are kept silent after the embryonic period.

The wild population of axolotls in Lake Xochimilco has declined to the point where the species is classified as critically endangered, the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s highest category of threat short of extinction in the wild.

Population surveys conducted in the early 2000s estimated fewer than a thousand individuals per square kilometre in the lake system – a density that had declined by orders of magnitude from historical estimates. Subsequent surveys have found conditions that have continued to deteriorate rather than stabilise.

The causes of this decline are multiple and interacting. The introduction of tilapia and carp into the lake system in the 1970s and 1980s, intended to provide food fish for local communities, introduced both predators that consume axolotl eggs and juveniles, and competitors that reduce the prey availability for adults.

Furthermore, the contamination of the lake water by agricultural runoff, urban sewage, and industrial effluents has degraded water quality in ways that severely affect axolotl reproduction and survival. The reduction in the lake’s surface area through drainage and urban encroachment has also straightforwardly reduced the available habitat.

Restoration efforts involving the creation of refugia – protected areas of the lake system from which non-native fish are excluded – have produced some local population increases. These offer cautious grounds for optimism, but the broader trajectory of the wild population remains concerning.

The axolotl’s situation in captivity is comically different from its situation in the wild. Captive axolotls are among the most popular exotic pets in the world. Their permanently larval appearance – the external gills, the wide-set eyes, the permanent half-smile produced by the configuration of the mouth – has generated an enormous global following that social media has amplified into a cultural phenomenon.

Some million axolotls are estimated to be held in domestic aquaria and research facilities worldwide. This captive population is so numerous that the species faces no risk of total extinction, even if the wild population disappears entirely.

This situation – a species critically endangered in its native habitat while thriving in captivity across the world – is becoming common among charismatic animals. Unfortunately, their appeal in human environments exceeds whatever protection that appeal translates into for wild populations.

Additionally, these captive axolotls are almost all descended from a small number of individuals exported to European laboratories in the nineteenth-century. This has produced a captive population of low genetic diversity that is not necessarily representative of the ancestral wild population’s full genetic range.

The Aztec god Xolotl, who transformed himself into an axolotl to escape sacrifice, chose his alternative form well. The animal that bears his name has managed, through the accident of neoteny, to retain a biological youthfulness that its salamander relatives abandoned hundreds of millions of years ago.

Through the accident of its appearance and its regenerative abilities, it has also managed to make itself one of the world’s most beloved pets and one of its most intensively studied research animals. Whether this combination of scientific importance and popular affection will be sufficient to save the last wild population in the canals of Xochimilco, however, remains uncertain.

Photo credit: LoKiLeCh, Wikimedia Creative Commons