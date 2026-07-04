In the autumn of 1761, the Boston lawyer James Otis Jr argued in the Massachusetts Superior Court against writs of assistance – general search warrants that allowed British customs officials to enter any premises without specifying what they were looking for, or providing any particular justification for the search.

Otis lost the case; the court ruled in favour of the Crown’s position with minimal hesitation. But John Adams, present in the courtroom as a 25-year-old lawyer absorbing the legal culture of colonial Massachusetts, wrote decades later that the child of independence was born that day. He believed that Otis’s argument – full of appeals for the British liberties the British colonial authorities were denying – planted the seed of the Revolution.

Adams was engaging in retrospective mythologising, but he was right that the writs of assistance case was a hugely important symptom of a larger constitutional crisis.

Its underlying cause was the British government’s determination to enforce revenue laws in the American colonies through legal mechanisms that bypassed the jury – the institution that colonial Americans, like Britons across the Atlantic, saw as a fundamental guarantee of their liberties.

The smuggling problem driving the British government towards these legal innovations was real and substantial. The Navigation Acts – the system of trade regulations that required colonial commerce to flow through British channels and be taxed accordingly – had been formally in place since the mid-seventeenth-century. However, they had been enforced with a laxity that amounted, in practice, to near-total non-enforcement for most of the colonial period.

Successive British governments, particularly under the long premiership of Robert Walpole, pursued a policy of “salutary neglect”. This had allowed the American colonies to develop trading relationships technically contravening the Navigation Acts, while providing the economic dynamism that made the colonies valuable to the British Empire.

Colonial merchants traded directly with French, Dutch, and Spanish Caribbean islands. They imported molasses for the rum distilleries of New England from non-British sources and conducted a commerce whose actual character bore little resemblance to the one the formal legal framework prescribed.

By the 1750s, some estimates suggested that the majority of molasses entering New England ports was paying no duty. The customs service charged with collecting the revenue was so comprehensively corrupted and outmanoeuvred that its practical function was about entirely nominal.

The Seven Years War transformed this situation because this world war, which Britain won at extraordinary cost, caused the national debt to almost double. It also left an Empire that was vastly expanded in territory but correspondingly expensive to administer and defend. Even more importantly, it was a war in which Britain defended – and paid for the defence of – the American colonies from France and Native Americans.

No defence without taxation, was the thinking in London. The new territories in North America required garrisons, and the existing colonies required a naval presence to deter French recovery of influence. Above all, the Treasury required revenue. The obvious place to look for revenue was the colonies themselves, which had benefited most directly from the war’s outcome and which were, in the view of most British politicians, paying scandalously little toward the common imperial enterprise.

The Molasses Act of 1733, whose sixpence-per-gallon duty had been so universally evaded as to produce negligible revenue, was replaced by the Sugar Act of 1764. This legislation reduced the duty to threepence but coupled the reduction with a serious enforcement mechanism. This enforcement mechanism, rather than the rate of taxation, produced the constitutional crisis.

The Sugar Act’s enforcement provisions included the expansion of the jurisdiction of the vice-admiralty courts. These were a system of royal courts that operated without juries, and whose judges served at the Crown’s pleasure rather than with the independence guaranteed to common law judges.

Vice-admiralty courts had existed in the colonies for decades, handling maritime disputes and some customs matters. However, their jurisdiction had been geographically limited, and their reach into the lives of ordinary colonists modest.

The Sugar Act and subsequent legislation dramatically expanded this jurisdiction. It gave the vice-admiralty courts authority over a wide range of revenue cases. And most significantly, it allowed customs officials to bring cases in a vice-admiralty court in Halifax, Nova Scotia, rather than in local courts.

This meant that a merchant accused of smuggling in Boston might be hauled before a court in a different jurisdiction, hundreds of miles away, where he had no local standing, no local contacts, and faced a judge whose career advancement depended on the Crown’s satisfaction with his decisions.

The constitutional significance of this arrangement was immediately apparent to colonial lawyers trained in the common law tradition. Trial by jury was not, in the British constitutional understanding of the eighteenth-century, just some sort of procedural nicety or a technical right. It was the fundamental guarantee of liberty – the mechanism by which the power of the Crown to imprison and ruin its subjects was checked by the judgment of their fellow citizens.

Magna Carta’s guarantee that no free man would be imprisoned or dispossessed except by the lawful judgment of his peers had been interpreted across five centuries of English legal development. It enshrined the jury as the essential mediating institution between royal power and individual liberty.

The common law courts that embodied this tradition, with their independent judges and their jury trials, were the institutional expression of the British constitutional settlement of the day; the supreme achievement of British political culture.

With their fierce belief in the Magna Carta and the established tenets of English Common Law, the revolutionary generation viewed themselves not as rebels but as the true custodians of British liberty. They argued that it was the British government, not the colonists, who were deviating from the constitutional settlement; the coming Revolution was a defensive struggle to restore the rights belonging to all British subjects.

Vice-admiralty courts, with their professional judges, their civil law procedures, and their complete absence of juries, were constitutionally alien in this framework. They were acceptable perhaps for the maritime disputes they had traditionally handled, but they were constitutionally intolerable as the primary mechanism for adjudicating criminal accusations against ordinary colonial merchants.

The practical operation of the vice-admiralty jurisdiction added economic grievance to constitutional principle. In vice-admiralty proceedings, the burden of proof was effectively reversed. Once customs officials had seized goods as allegedly smuggled, the burden fell on the merchant to prove that his goods had been lawfully imported, rather than on the Crown to prove that they had not.

The cost of mounting a legal defence in a distant court, combined with the loss of the seized goods during the proceedings regardless of the eventual outcome, meant that even merchants who had done nothing wrong faced ruinous consequences from a customs seizure.

The customs officials who made seizures, moreover, received a percentage of the value of condemned goods as their personal remuneration, giving them a direct financial incentive to make seizures regardless of the merits of the underlying case.

The system created, in effect, a mechanism for the systematic extraction of wealth from colonial merchants under legal forms bearing no resemblance to the common law protections enjoyed by British subjects across the Atlantic.

The colonial response to these arrangements moved quickly from legal argument to political theory to revolutionary organisation. While it concerned search warrants rather than trial rights directly, Otis’s argument against writs of assistance was the opening statement of a constitutional position colonial lawyers elaborated across the following decade with increasing sophistication and increasing radicalism.

The core argument was straightforward: Parliament’s authority to legislate for the colonies was not unlimited, because the constitutional principles balancing the Crown’s power in England – including the right to trial by jury – applied equally to all British subjects regardless of where they lived.

The Stamp Act crisis of 1765, which generated the first organised intercolonial political resistance to British authority, was framed in these constitutional terms. The Stamp Act Congress’s declaration that colonists were entitled to all the rights and liberties of British subjects identified trial by jury as among the rights being violated by the vice-admiralty jurisdiction.

The colonial assemblies that passed resolutions against the Stamp Act consistently included the jury trial issue alongside the more immediately visible question of taxation without representation.

These were aspects of a single constitutional claim: that British subjects could not be governed without their consent, and that the vice-admiralty jurisdiction was simply the most legal expression of a general determination to govern the colonies through administrative mechanisms that bypassed colonial self-government entirely.

John Adams, whose career was built on commercial law and whose clients included colonial merchants, brought to his political writing a consummate grasp of admiralty procedure and its constitutional implications. His 1765 essay on the canon and feudal law, ostensibly a historical meditation on the origins of tyranny, was in practical terms a constitutional brief against the admiralty jurisdiction framed as popular political argument for a newspaper-reading audience.

The Declaration of Independence, drafted 11 years later, preserved the grievance in its catalogue of royal abuses – even though the antagonism towards the British monarchy was back-projected onto earlier grievances; the colonists’ problem was with British politicians, not George III.

The Declaration was the culminating statement of a constitutional argument building since Otis’s courtroom defeat in 1761. The American Founding was many things – but above all it was another British civil war, in which British subjects fought back to restore the liberties the British constitutional tradition promised them and the British government denied them. If Britain wouldn’t uphold these liberties, the new nation of America would.