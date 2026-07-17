In January 2020, the International Maritime Organisation implemented a regulation requiring all ships operating in international waters to reduce the sulphur content of their fuel from 3.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent. The primary purpose of this change was to reduce atmospheric sulphur dioxide emissions, which had been implicated in acid rain, respiratory disease, and the acidification of marine and freshwater environments for decades.

The regulation was welcomed by environmental and public health advocates as a significant step in the progressive campaign to reduce anthropogenic sulphur emissions that had been under way since the 1980s.

However, in the months and years that followed its implementation, satellite measurements of cloud properties over the North Atlantic showed something unexpected: a reduction in the reflectivity of the low marine clouds that form over shipping lanes.

For decades, the exhaust plumes of cargo vessels had been brightening clouds by providing the aerosol particles on which cloud droplets nucleate. Fewer sulphate particles meant fewer, larger droplets in the clouds, which resulted in less reflective clouds and, consequently, more solar radiation reaching the ocean surface.

The temperature data for 2023 showed sea-surface temperatures in the North Atlantic rising to levels so far above historical norms that climate scientists examined the record with undisguised alarm.

While multiple factors contributed to this anomaly – an ongoing El Niño, the accumulated heat content of warming oceans, and reduced Saharan dust – the shipping emissions regulation attracted serious attention as a potential contributor of greater magnitude than most people had anticipated. Environmentalism, it turned out, was its own unintended enemy.

The relationship between sulphur dioxide emissions and global temperature is one of the more disconcerting features of the climate system. It means that two of the most important atmospheric pollution problems of the past half-century have been partially offsetting each other in ways that the public discussion of climate change has consistently underemphasised.

Carbon dioxide, the primary driver of anthropogenic warming, accumulates in the atmosphere for centuries to millennia, trapping outgoing infrared radiation and raising global temperatures. Sulphur dioxide, by contrast, remains in the atmosphere for only days to weeks before oxidising to form sulphate aerosols that are removed by rainfall.

During this brief residence, however, it produces a cooling effect by directly scattering incoming solar radiation and by acting as cloud condensation nuclei that increase cloud droplet number, cloud reflectivity, and cloud lifetime. The net effect of atmospheric sulphate aerosols is to reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth’s surface, producing what climate scientists call aerosol forcing – a negative forcing that partially counteracts the positive forcing of greenhouse gases.

The magnitude of this offset has been one of the largest sources of uncertainty in climate projections for decades, with estimates ranging from some 0.5 to 2 degrees Celsius of cooling that the current aerosol burden is preventing from being expressed as surface warming.

The success in reducing sulphur dioxide emissions in the developed world since the 1980s was one of the environmental achievements of the late twentieth-century. The Clean Air Act amendments in the US, the Large Combustion Plant Directive in Europe, and equivalent legislation in other industrialised nations dramatically reduced the sulphur dioxide emissions from power stations, industrial facilities, and vehicles that had been producing the acid rain devastating forests and lakes across the northern hemisphere.

The results were visible and measurable: Scandinavian lakes that had been acidified to the point of biological death began recovering their fish populations; German and central European forests whose canopies had been dying from acid deposition showed signs of recovery; and air quality in cities that had been blanketed with sulphurous smog improved in ways that reduced respiratory disease rates and extended life expectancy.

Nobody seriously disputes that reducing sulphur dioxide emissions was the right thing to do on public health and environmental grounds. The problem is that every tonne of sulphur dioxide removed from the atmosphere removed with it a small cooling effect that had been partially masking the warming produced by the greenhouse gases accumulating alongside it.

The shipping regulation of 2020 brought this dynamic into unusually sharp focus because its effect was rapid, geographically concentrated, and potentially measurable against background trends, unlike the gradual reduction in land-based sulphur emissions that had been occurring over decades.

Ships operating on major trade routes had been effectively geoengineering the atmosphere above them since the container shipping revolution of the 1960s and 1970s, their high-sulphur bunker fuel producing a continuous stream of aerosol particles that brightened the low marine stratocumulus clouds characteristic of subtropical and mid-latitude oceans.

The distinctive cloud tracks visible in satellite imagery over shipping lanes – bright linear features in the cloud deck marking the passage of individual vessels – had been one of the clearest observational demonstrations available of the aerosol indirect effect on clouds.

When the fuel sulphur content was reduced by a factor of seven overnight, the particle supply that had been brightening these clouds was dramatically reduced, and the cloud properties that satellite instruments had been monitoring for years began shifting in the direction that aerosol physics predicted.

The scientific debate about the magnitude of the shipping emissions effect on 2023 temperatures has not been fully resolved, and quantifying the contribution of any single forcing change in a system as complex as the global climate is inherently difficult.

Several research groups have published analyses suggesting that the reduction in shipping aerosols could have contributed several tenths of a degree Celsius to the 2023 North Atlantic warming, a contribution that, if correct, would be substantial relative to the total anomaly observed.

Other researchers have urged caution, noting that the 2023 warming had multiple contributing factors and that attributing a fraction to the shipping regulation requires careful statistical analysis of a very short data record. The debate is scientifically productive rather than fundamental: everyone agrees that reducing aerosol emissions has a warming consequence, with the argument concerning its current magnitude and direction.

The broader implication – that the progressive reduction of sulphur dioxide and other aerosol-forming pollutants as the developed world cleans up its air quality is steadily removing an inadvertent cooling effect that has been partially masking the true warming commitment of accumulated greenhouse gases – is not new to climate scientists.

It has been discussed in the scientific literature for decades, and the IPCC has consistently noted that the reduction of aerosol forcing as emissions controls spread globally would accelerate the expression of greenhouse warming in surface temperatures.

What has perhaps not been sufficiently communicated to a broader public is the practical implication: that the warming we are experiencing now may be partly the consequence of the removal of the cooling veil that previous sulphur emissions had been providing, rather than solely the result of new greenhouse gas emissions.

The planet is, in this sense, paying now for some of the warming that it should have experienced earlier but temporarily escaped because factories, power stations, and ships were inadvertently cooling the atmosphere while simultaneously warming it.

This situation presents an ethical and practical dilemma for climate policy that is not easy to resolve. The option of deliberately maintaining or increasing sulphur dioxide emissions to preserve their cooling effect is not remotely acceptable on public health grounds: the respiratory and cardiovascular disease burden of atmospheric sulphate pollution is enormous, its acid rain effects on ecosystems are severe, and no serious climate scientist advocates trading one environmental catastrophe for another.