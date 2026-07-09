In 1736, a physician called John Freke presented to the Royal Society in London the case of a 14-year-old boy whose muscles were, as Freke described it, turning to bone. The child had developed hard, stony masses throughout the muscles of his back, neck, and shoulders that were gradually fusing him into a rigid posture from which no surgical intervention could release him, since every attempt to cut out the bony deposits was followed by their regrowth in greater quantity at the site of the incision. Freke had no explanation for what he was witnessing and no treatment to offer.

The boy would continue to ossify, his soft tissues progressively replaced by ectopic bone, until his body was encased in a second skeleton that imprisoned him as thoroughly as any external constraint could have done.

The condition Freke described – fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, known more vividly as stone man syndrome – remains today what it was in 1736: incurable, relentlessly progressive, and so rare that fewer than a thousand cases have been formally documented in the entire history of medicine.

It is caused by a single letter change in the human genome, one mutation among the three billion base pairs of human DNA, and the protein it disables plays so fundamental a role in the body’s tissue repair response that the mutation’s consequences are almost incomprehensibly catastrophic.

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, abbreviated as FOP, affects about one person in two million worldwide, which means that at any given time there are some four to five thousand people alive with the condition across the entire global population.

It occurs with equal frequency in males and females, across all ethnic groups, and almost always as a spontaneous new mutation rather than as an inherited condition, since most individuals with FOP do not survive to reproductive age in the historical record and those who do face obvious obstacles to reproduction.

The diagnosis is frequently missed or delayed: the condition is so rare that many physicians never encounter it in their careers, and the initial presentation – swellings in the neck or shoulders of a young child that resolve spontaneously before recurring – is easily mistaken for tumours, infections, or inflammatory conditions whose management by surgical biopsy or corticosteroid injection can trigger the explosive bone formation that constitutes one of FOP’s most destructive features.

The genetic mutation responsible for FOP was identified in 2006, by Frederick Kaplan and his colleagues at the University of Pennsylvania, whose discovery resolved a mystery that had been accumulating case reports since Freke’s 1736 description without producing any mechanistic understanding.

The mutation is a single nucleotide change in the gene ACVR1, which encodes a protein called activin receptor type IA, a bone morphogenetic protein receptor whose normal function is to receive signals that regulate the growth and differentiation of various tissues including bone.

The mutation – a substitution of arginine for histidine at position 206 of the protein – changes the receptor’s signalling behaviour in a way that makes it constitutively active and, more critically, makes it responsive to a signal called Activin A that the normal receptor actually uses to suppress bone formation. In FOP, Activin A does the opposite of what it does in everyone else: rather than inhibiting bone formation, it triggers it.

The consequence is that any stimulus that would normally produce soft tissue repair – a bruise, an injection, a biopsy, inflammation from any cause including viral infection – instead activates the mutant receptor in the affected individual’s connective tissue cells and triggers their transformation into bone-producing cells. The body’s repair machinery, which in normal tissue produces muscle, fascia, and ligament to heal soft tissue injuries, produces bone instead.

The resulting ossification follows a characteristic pattern that has been documented across FOP cases worldwide with remarkable consistency. It typically begins in the neck and upper back in early childhood, often appearing between the ages of two and five, and progresses in a generally downward and peripheral direction over the subsequent decades, immobilising the spine, the shoulders, the jaw, the hips, and eventually the limbs in a fixed posture that is determined by the sequence of flare-ups the individual has experienced and the positions in which the affected joints were held during ossification.

The jaw is particularly significant: ossification of the muscles of mastication, which occurs in most FOP patients by their twenties or thirties, makes eating increasingly difficult and eventually prevents the mouth from opening more than a few millimetres, creating the risk of life-threatening malnutrition and making dental treatment essentially impossible.

The chest wall ossification that progressively restricts respiratory function is ultimately the most common cause of death, since the mechanics of breathing depend on the free movement of the ribs and diaphragm against which the encasing ectopic bone presses with increasing rigidity.

The clinical management of FOP has historically been a source of profound frustration. Because the condition was long understood only by its symptoms, treatment was limited to palliative measures aimed at reducing the frequency and severity of flare-ups rather than preventing or reversing the ossification itself.

Patients are advised to exercise extreme caution – intramuscular injections are strictly contraindicated, falls must be avoided, and even routine physical activity carries risks – yet the triggers for flare-ups include viral infections and apparently spontaneous episodes that cannot be reliably prevented. While short courses of high-dose corticosteroids may reduce swelling and inflammation at the onset of a flare-up, they offer no protection against the subsequent bone formation.

This landscape began to shift as the genetic mechanisms of the condition came into focus. With the identification of the ACVR1 mutation, the disease became a precise, albeit technically challenging, therapeutic target. This mechanistic breakthrough has fundamentally moved the field from symptomatic management toward the development of disease-modifying therapies.

In 2023, this progress yielded a historic milestone: the FDA approval of Sohonos (palovarotene), the first medicine indicated for FOP. As a retinoic acid receptor gamma agonist, it is designed to reduce the formation of new abnormal bone in adults and children.

While this approval represents a major victory for the FOP community, the search for additional, more effective treatments continues to face significant hurdles. Expanding the therapeutic toolkit remains a complex undertaking, as the inherent rarity of the condition limits the size of clinical trials, and the ethical complexities of testing novel therapies in pediatric populations add substantial layers of difficulty.

The patients who have contributed most directly to the understanding of FOP are those who have lived with it long enough to document its full progression and who have engaged with researchers with a generosity that their own suffering makes particularly remarkable.

Harry Eastlack, an American man who lived with FOP from infancy until his death in 1973, at the age of 40, donated his skeleton to the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia, where it remains on display as the most complete anatomical record of FOP’s effects on the human body ever assembled.

Eastlack’s skeleton shows the ectopic bone formation at every stage of its progression, the ribbons and plates of extra bone bridging joints, fusing vertebrae, and encasing the torso in a structure that is visually indistinguishable from normal bone but whose location is entirely pathological.

By the time of his death, Eastlack could move only his lips. He had asked for his skeleton to be preserved so that his condition could be studied and, eventually, treated.

The research programme that identified the ACVR1 mutation and that has been pursuing a treatment ever since is, in a direct sense, the fulfilment of a request made 53 years ago by a man who understood that he would not benefit from whatever his contribution made possible.