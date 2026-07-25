On the morning of October 1, 1991, Yugoslav People’s Army forces and Montenegrin reservists began their advance on Dubrovnik from the north and east. This operation was part of a broader JNA campaign designed to pressure the newly independent Croatian state into abandoning its secession from the Yugoslav federation or, failing that, to carve out a land corridor giving Serbian territory access to the Adriatic.

Dubrovnik is one of Europe’s most extraordinary pieces of medieval urban architecture; its Renaissance walls, baroque churches, and limestone streets form a spectacular historic core designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. But the JNA commanders who ordered its encirclement either didn’t understand or didn’t care.

The siege of Dubrovnik lasted from October 1991 to May 1992. For seven months, the city was blockaded by sea, while its land approaches were controlled by JNA and irregular forces, who bombarded its historic core with artillery and mortar.

Dubrovnik contained no major Croatian military installations, no strategic infrastructure, and no armaments industry. Its Croatian defenders were a small and lightly armed garrison with minimal capacity to threaten the surrounding JNA forces. The city’s encirclement and bombardment were political operations – an attempt to demonstrate Serbian and Montenegrin military capability while demoralising the Croatian government.

This attempt failed comprehensively, as images of smoke rising from the burning roofs of a UNESCO World Heritage Site were broadcast globally, sparking international outrage and providing the Croatian cause with an immense propaganda gift.

Croatia’s declaration of independence in June 1991 followed the republic’s multi-party elections the previous year, which brought the Croatian Democratic Union under Franjo Tuđman to power. The Yugoslav federal government and the JNA refused to accept this, deploying military force.

The JNA’s operations in Slovenia in late June and early July 1991 ended in 10 days. That brief conflict produced a ceasefire recognising Slovenian independence through the Brioni Agreement and redirected federal military attention southward towards Croatia, where two factors provided the JNA with both the pretext and the operational logic for a more sustained campaign: a substantial Serbian minority population – whose political organisation Slobodan Milošević’s government in Belgrade was actively supporting – and the strategic geography of Croatia’s long coast.

The southern Dalmatian coast around Dubrovnik was overwhelmingly Croatian and had been for centuries. Its historical character as the former Republic of Ragusa – the independent city-state that maintained its autonomy through five centuries of careful diplomacy between Venice and the Ottoman Empire, until Napoleon ended its independence in 1808 – made its culture distinct from the mixed Serbo-Croatian heritage of the inland regions, where the Yugoslav dissolution was generating its most violent consequences.

The JNA’s operation in southern Dalmatia was connected to the ambitions of the nationalist movement in Montenegro. The political leadership under Momir Bulatović had aligned itself with Milošević’s project of Serbian territorial consolidation, and Montenegrin reservists provided a substantial component of the forces conducting the Dubrovnik operation alongside JNA regulars.

The Croatian defensive garrison in Dubrovnik was organised from Croatian National Guard forces and police units, expanded through 1991 in anticipation of war in light of the JNA’s actions in Slovenia. The garrison’s commander worked with limited equipment and minimal heavy weapons in a city whose geography – a narrow coastal strip between the Adriatic and the Dinaric karst mountains – constrained defensive depth and manoeuvre, making conventional military resistance to a force with the JNA’s material superiority essentially impossible.

The city’s Croatian defenders understood from the outset that their military options were severely limited and that the defence of Dubrovnik was therefore as much a political operation as a military one. So their strategy was to hold the city’s historic core and maintain its visibility to the international media whose presence in and around Dubrovnik the Croatian government encouraged – constantly reminding the world that the JNA was attacking a civilian area of huge cultural significance.

The bombardment of the old city on December 6, 1991 was the siege’s most damaging episode, and its images broadcast around the world defined international perceptions. JNA artillery and mortar fire struck the historic core with an intensity producing fires visible from the Adriatic – damaging the Rector’s Palace, the Franciscan monastery, the Dominican church, amongst dozens of other buildings within the UNESCO-protected zone, while killing two Croatian soldiers along with 17 civilians.

Tactical dominance and strategic frustration characterised the JNA’s military position around Dubrovnik through the winter of 1991-92. The forces encircling the city controlled the surrounding heights, the land approaches, and – with the Yugoslav Navy – the sea routes, whose blockade prevented resupply from the Croatian coastal cities to the north. But the Serbian authorities did not order the capture of Dubrovnik, amid sustained international outrage over the December 6 bombardment and likely fears about Croatian guerrilla warfare if they entered the city.

The humanitarian situation inside the besieged city deteriorated through the winter months as food and medicine supplies dwindled. The remaining civilian population – 15,000-20,000 people, many sheltering in the old city’s medieval basements, whose stone construction provided some protection against artillery fire – endured the privations of a siege whose duration extended far beyond what the initial Croatian defensive planning had anticipated. Water and electricity supplies were intermittent. Dubrovnik’s main industry, tourism, had of course collapsed.

The Croatian military counter-offensive that eventually relieved the pressure on Dubrovnik was part of the broader reorganisation of Croatian military forces through the winter and spring of 1992. The Republic’s army developed from the improvised defensive formations of the conflict’s opening months into a more coherent military organisation, whose offensive capability the JNA had not adequately anticipated.

Croatian forces retook the heights overlooking Dubrovnik in a series of operations in the spring and summer of 1992. The restoration of Croatian control over the surrounding terrain ended the JNA’s ability to sustain the bombardment – initiating the withdrawal of JNA and Montenegrin forces from the positions they had held since October 1, 1991.

The formal lifting of the siege in May 1992 was followed by an assessment of the damage from seven months of bombardment. Conducted by Croatian and international heritage experts, the survey documented damage to about two-thirds of buildings in the historic core. As well as damage to the cathedral, the Rector’s Palace and the Sponza Palace, many of Dubrovnik’s defining orange roof tiles had been wrecked by the shelling.

But thankfully it wasn’t the total destruction the December images had suggested at the siege’s most dramatic moment, as the medieval stone construction provided some protection against the artillery’s effects.

The reconstruction of Dubrovnik’s damaged buildings was undertaken through the 1990s with international support whose generosity reflected both the status of the World Heritage Site and the guilt of a European community that watched the bombardment without preventing it. The restoration work was completed with sufficient care and historical accuracy that the present-day old city conceals the siege’s damage: the orange roof tiles were replaced and the stone facades repaired.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia eventually prosecuted those responsible for the Dubrovnik bombardment. Admiral Miodrag Jokić pleaded guilty in 2003 to war crimes for his role in ordering the December 1991 attacks and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. General Pavle Strugar was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to eight years for his command responsibility over the forces that conducted the bombardment.

Dubrovnik’s walls still stand proudly over the Adriatic, and hundreds of thousands of visitors walk them each summer, looking out over the orange rooftops and the blue water below, and most of them know nothing about what happened there in the winter of 1991-92.

Photo credit: Bracodbk, Museum of the Homeland war in Dubrovnik, Wikimedia Creative Commons