In the first week of October 1914, the Western Front was taking shape as both sides pushed on with the Race to the Sea, whose completion would leave two gashes of trench lines from the Belgian coast to the Swiss border. At this point the fortress city of Antwerp was the last major Belgian city outside German occupation, the refuge of the Belgian army and government, and a strategic position whose continued resistance had pinned German forces away from the main front since August. But now it was falling to a German siege army.

The attackers were reducing its outlying forts with the same heavy artillery that had shattered the supposedly impregnable Belgian fortifications at Liège and Namur in the campaign’s opening weeks.

The fall of Antwerp on October 10, 1914 was inevitable, given the forces arrayed against it and the weapons available to the attackers.

But the British government, chiefly the then First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill, still decided to launch a desperate bid to save Antwerp. Churchill traveled there personally, offered his resignation from the Admiralty to take military command of the defence, and organised the dispatch of the Royal Naval Division – a force of naval reservists with minimal infantry training – to reinforce a garrison German siege artillery was systematically destroying.

It was a typically reckless move from Churchill – that erratic genius of a statesman, who showed himself to be far more erratic than ingenious, until he defied the low, dishonest groupthink of the 1930s to implore Britain to confront the evil of Nazism, leading himself and his country from wilderness years to finest hour.

Thankfully, whether by luck or judgement, the British response to the Siege of Antwerp was far less disastrous than the Gallipoli campaign the next year, Churchill’s ultimate fatuous scheme.

When the German army enacted the Schlieffen plan – marching on Paris via Belgium to avoid France’s Séré de Rivières border fort system, but at the cost of bringing into the war Britain, a guarantor of Belgian neutrality in the 1839 Treaty of London – it found the Belgian army’s resistance far tougher than anticipated. In particular, the defence of Liège under General Gérard Leman delayed the German timetable – preventing the western wheeling movement’s completion before French and British forces could stabilise their positions.

Belgian forces then retreated to Antwerp, preserving their forces in the fortress city instead of letting the Germans devastate them in open field operations. The following months confirmed the soundness of this decision, as the Belgian army in Antwerp tied down German forces desperately needed for the main front, while maintaining Belgian sovereignty over the territory surrounding the last unoccupied major city.

Antwerp’s fortress system was among the most elaborate in Europe. The outer ring of forts, positioned some 15 kilometres from the city centre, was constructed in the 1880s and upgraded through the 1890s with the concrete and steel prescribed by contemporary military engineering for resisting heavy artillery. The inner ring, situated closer to the city, provided a second defensive line, giving the system a depth lacking in single-ring fortress systems.

Nevertheless, the system suffered the same fatal weakness that had destroyed Liège and Namur before: the German army had siege artillery whose destructive power far exceeded the design parameters of the Belgian fortifications.

The 42cm Krupp howitzers – the Dicke Bertha, Fat Bertha, whose shells weighed nearly a tonne – had demonstrated at Liège in August 1914 that pre-war concrete fortifications were not the permanent obstacles their designers believed. The shells penetrated the overhead cover of Belgian forts and detonated inside them, causing total devastation, stunning contemporary observers.

Against such weapons, permanent fortifications were expensive targets whose fall was simply a matter of time and ammunition.

The German siege of Antwerp was entrusted to General Hans von Beseler, a formidably accomplished military engineer. In late September 1914, Beseler began operations against the outer ring of forts. The heavy artillery, which had required weeks of preparation to transport and position, opened fire on the first Belgian forts with a methodical progression.

Meanwhile, the Belgian garrison under Lieutenant General Deguise fought with a determination paradoxically sustained by the hopelessness of their situation. The defenders fought with the fierce energy of those for whom time gained through resistance was a victory in itself, seeing each extra day of Belgian national survival as a concrete achievement the inevitable surrender could not retrospectively diminish.

Throughout September, as outer forts began falling and the German encirclement tightened, the Belgian government sent increasingly desperate diplomatic appeals to Britain and France for assistance in relieving the siege.

The British government responded by dispatching Churchill as First Lord of the Admiralty to assess the situation personally. This move reflected both the strategic importance London saw in Antwerp’s continued resistance and the immense difficulty of providing meaningful military assistance when the British Expeditionary Force was fully committed to the main front.

Churchill arrived in Antwerp on October 3, 1914. His inordinately charismatic presence immediately boosted the Belgian government’s morale. He communicated the gravity of the situation to London – and he received authorisation to promise British reinforcement and the offer that if he accepted military command, he would be appointed a lieutenant general to lead it.

This offer showed the British government’s belief that Churchill’s energy and organisational ability might achieve what orthodox military management had failed to produce, and it aligned with Churchill’s own conviction that personal military command suited his capabilities.

Prime Minister H.H. Asquith declined to release his First Lord from cabinet responsibilities for field command, so Churchill returned to his Admiralty role after three days in Antwerp.

During Churchill’s visit, the Royal Naval Division arrived in Antwerp, consisting of two brigades of naval reservists whose training fell short of the infantry requirements for Antwerp’s defence, supplemented by a brigade of Royal Marines of much greater professional quality. Their presence added roughly 8,000 men to the garrison – totally insufficient to change the outcome.

The deployment of the naval brigades in Antwerp triggered the episode that drew the heaviest immediate criticism. When the Belgian garrison surrendered and British forces were ordered to withdraw, some of the naval brigades retreated into the Netherlands instead of reaching the Belgian coast.

Their internment in the Netherlands for the rest of the war was a futile military loss. These young men were imprisoned for four years in a neutral country simply because they had been sent to an untenable position without enough time to master the military basics their situation demanded, giving Churchill’s critics formidable evidence that the operation’s planning was fatally flawed.

All that said, in retrospect it became clear that the Antwerp operation’s value was more nuanced than contemporary criticism suggested.

Defending Antwerp through September and into early October 1914 tied down substantial German forces – Beseler’s siege army of some 60,000 men and heavy artillery that otherwise would have gone to the main front – at exactly the moment the Race to the Sea was determining the Western Front’s final shape.

The German forces reducing Antwerp’s forts were unable to reinforce the right wing – whose exhaustion had fuelled the Schlieffen Plan’s failure – and the extra weeks of Belgian resistance the British reinforcement enabled gave Allied forces to the south invaluable time to stabilise their positions.

And the fall of Antwerp didn’t end the Belgian army’s contribution to the war. About 80,000 Belgian troops escaped the city’s fall, withdrawing along the coastal corridor before the German encirclement closed.

They reached the Yser River and established defensive positions they held until the end of the war – while the inundation of the Yser plain ordered by King Albert in October 1914 created a water obstacle preserving a narrow strip of unoccupied Belgium throughout the conflict.

Had the defence of Antwerp not been prolonged, the German encirclement might have closed before the Belgian army escaped, and the absence of these forces from the Yser would have opened a dangerous gap in the Allied line. The German command would have wasted no time in exploiting such a gap and could well have reached Paris if it had been there.