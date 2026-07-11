In 2023, a paper published in Nature Ageing by Pascal Geldsetzer and his colleagues at Stanford University presented an analysis immediately grabbing the attention of neurologists and epidemiologists, after these professionals had spent decades struggling to find any preventative pharmaceutical interventions that could reliably reduce the risk of dementia in elderly populations.

The study exploited a natural experiment created by the rollout of the shingles vaccine in Wales in 2013, which had been introduced using a strict age cutoff. People who were 79 years old or younger on September 1, 2013 were eligible for the vaccine, while those who were 80 or older on that date were not.

This cutoff was administratively convenient but medically arbitrary. A person who was 79 years and 364 days old on that date was eligible, while someone who had turned 80 the day before was not. There was no meaningful biological difference between these two groups that could explain different subsequent health outcomes.

The cutoff therefore created a de facto randomised experiment. Eligibility was determined by the accident of birth date relative to an administrative threshold, instead of health status, risk factors, or any characteristic correlated with dementia risk.

Geldsetzer’s analysis found that people just below the age cutoff who received the vaccine had a significantly lower rate of dementia diagnosis in the following years than people just above it who did not. The effect was about a 20 per cent reduction in dementia incidence over a seven-year follow-up period. If causal, this effect size made the shingles vaccine one of the most effective dementia-prevention interventions ever identified.

The biological plausibility of this finding emerges from several distinct mechanisms, each with its own evidentiary support and remaining uncertainties.

The varicella-zoster virus – the herpesvirus that causes chickenpox on initial infection and subsequently lies dormant in sensory nerve ganglia for decades before potentially reactivating as shingles – is a neurotropic virus. It has the well-demonstrated capacity to invade the central nervous system, to travel along neural pathways, and to produce inflammatory and vascular effects in the brain that researchers have increasingly associated with neurodegeneration.

The relationship between varicella-zoster virus reactivation and the pathological processes underlying Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias has been a subject of growing scientific interest since the late 2010s.Several research groups began finding suggestive evidence that herpesvirus infection and reactivation might be more deeply implicated in the aetiology of dementia than previously thought.

The herpes-dementia hypothesis had been advanced for years by a small group of researchers, including Ruth Itzhaki at the University of Manchester, without attracting mainstream acceptance.

However, it gained significant new attention following a large genetic study published in 2018. This study found herpesvirus sequences in brain tissue from Alzheimer’s patients at higher rates than in controls. The analysis of post-mortem brain tissue from hundreds of individuals found elevated levels of human herpesvirus 6A and 6B in Alzheimer’s brain tissue, and it determined that viral load correlated with the density of amyloid plaques and tau tangles – the pathological hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

These findings did not establish causation – as the viruses might have been incidental passengers in already-diseased tissue rather than contributors to the disease process – but they were sufficiently striking to reopen the question.

The mechanisms by which varicella-zoster virus reactivation might contribute to dementia pathology operate through at least three distinct, non-mutually exclusive pathways, which may act in combination. The first is direct neuroinvasion. The varicella-zoster virus has the capacity to travel in a retrograde direction along sensory axons from the ganglia, where it lies dormant, towards the central nervous system. Reactivation episodes – even subclinical ones that do not produce the visible rash of shingles – may result in viral seeding of the brain. This triggers local inflammation and contributes to neuronal damage accumulating across the ageing brain.

The second mechanism is vascular. Shingles is associated with an elevated risk of stroke and transient ischaemic attack, particularly in the weeks following reactivation. The vascular inflammation that drives this risk may also contribute to the vascular dementia and mixed dementia pathology accounting for a significant proportion of dementia cases.

The third mechanism involves the broader inflammatory response to viral reactivation. The immune activation triggered by varicella-zoster reactivation produces elevated levels of inflammatory cytokines, whose systemic effects include neuroinflammation. Chronic or recurrent neuroinflammation is increasingly understood as a contributor to the neurodegenerative processes underlying multiple forms of dementia.

By preventing or reducing the severity and frequency of varicella-zoster reactivation, the shingles jab would on these mechanistic accounts reduce the brain’s exposure to all three pathological processes simultaneously. This could produce a cumulative neuroprotective effect whose magnitude over years of follow-up could plausibly reach the level Geldsetzer’s study detected.

The vaccine used in the Welsh rollout analysed in the Stanford study was Zostavax, the older live attenuated vaccine that has since been largely superseded in many countries by Shingrix, a more effective adjuvanted recombinant vaccine that produces stronger immune responses and longer-lasting protection.

If Zostavax produced a detectable dementia-protective effect, the expectation would be that Shingrix, whose efficacy against shingles itself is substantially higher, might produce an even larger effect – a prediction that has not yet been tested in a study of comparable design but has aroused great scientific interest.

The Welsh natural experiment Geldsetzer’s team analysed had rare methodological advantages. The age-cutoff design, by creating groups that differed primarily in their vaccine eligibility rather than in any characteristic correlated with health outcomes, substantially reduced the confounding that plagues most observational studies of vaccine effects.

People who choose to receive vaccines are systematically different from people who decline them; they tend to have more health-conscious behaviours, better access to healthcare, higher socioeconomic status, and better baseline health. These differences make straightforward comparisons between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations confounded in ways that inflate the apparent benefits of vaccination.

The Welsh age-cutoff design circumvented this problem by creating variation in vaccine receipt determined by administrative accident rather than individual characteristics, making it much more plausible that the difference in dementia outcomes between the two groups reflected a causal effect of the vaccine rather than pre-existing differences.

The study was not, however, without limitations. The outcome measure was dementia diagnosis recorded in routine healthcare data rather than clinical assessment or neuropathological confirmation. This introduces the possibility that differences in healthcare use between the two groups might have affected diagnosis rates independently of any true difference in dementia incidence.

The follow-up period of seven years, while longer than most clinical trials of cognitive interventions, may not be sufficient to capture the full effect of an intervention on a disease process that typically unfolds over decades. Furthermore, the Welsh population is not necessarily representative of other populations, and the vaccination programme, healthcare system, and population characteristics of Wales in 2013 may limit the generalisability of the findings. These are not trivial limitations, and the researchers were explicit about them, presenting their findings as compelling but requiring replication and validation, as opposed to definitive evidence.

Replication and validation have subsequently been pursued through several independent analyses using different data sources and study designs. A study published in 2024 using insurance claims data from the US found consistent evidence that shingles vaccination was associated with reduced dementia incidence, although this study’s observational design made it more susceptible to confounding than the Welsh natural experiment.

A Taiwanese study found similar associations in an Asian population, suggesting that the effect, if real, is not to Western populations or to the healthcare context of Wales.

The convergence of findings across independent data sources with different populations, healthcare systems, and study designs strengthens the case for a causal effect without yet constituting definitive proof.

The dementia-prevention research landscape is littered with interventions that seemed promising in observational studies or small trials but failed in large randomised controlled trials.

The shingles vaccine evidence base has not yet been subjected to the gold-standard test of a large randomised trial designed to assess dementia outcomes. Such a trial would be logistically and ethically complex; randomly assigning elderly people to receive or not receive a vaccine against a painful and potentially serious condition raises ethical concerns.

The trial would also need to follow participants for many years to detect meaningful differences in dementia incidence, and the large sample sizes required to detect an effect of the magnitude observed in the Welsh study would make such a trial very expensive. That said, multiple research groups have proposed adaptive trial designs that might address some of these challenges, and there is scientific momentum behind the effort to obtain more definitive evidence.

The implications of a confirmed dementia-protective effect from shingles vaccination would be huge; dementia affects about 55 million people worldwide, a number projected to nearly triple by 2050 as the global population ages dramatically.

A vaccine already recommended for older adults on the basis of its efficacy against shingles – relatively inexpensive and with an established safety profile – would be a unique prevention intervention if its dementia-protective effects were confirmed.