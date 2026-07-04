Viewed from the Pacific Coast Highway on a clear morning – when the marine layer has retreated and the coastal sage and chaparral of the Santa Monica Mountains still hold some moisture from the night’s dew – the range presents itself as one of the more improbable geographical facts about a city full of improbable geographical facts.

The mountains rise almost immediately from the ocean to elevations of nearly 3,000 feet and extend for about 46 miles from Griffith Park in Los Angeles to Point Mugu in Ventura County. Their chaparral-covered ridges and sandstone canyons form a continuous band of wild terrain that separates the San Fernando Valley from the coastal communities of Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and the Conejo Valley.

The Santa Monica Mountains range is the largest urban mountain range in the United States, and their 153,000 acres of parkland and open space is an ecological and recreational resource of extraordinary value in the middle of one of the world’s great metropolises.

They are also a monument to the most consequential environmental victory in Los Angeles history: the decades-long campaign by politicians, activists, conservationists, hikers, and ordinary citizens who fought the development interests that would, had they succeeded, have turned the mountains into the kind of suburban tract housing that consumed most of the Los Angeles Basin in the post-war decades.

That the mountains survived as wilderness is the product of sustained political will, and the dynamics of California land conservation politics across the latter half of the twentieth-century. Through most of the twentieth-century’s first six decades, the mountains that were eventually saved were being lost.

Post-war Los Angeles’s demographic explosion – with the city’s population doubling and then doubling again as the veterans and their families came west to the sunshine and the promised land of Southern California – generated demand for residential land that the Basin’s flat terrain was rapidly exhausting.

This turned the speculative gaze of developers towards the hills and canyons that earlier generations had regarded as too steep, too fire-prone, and too water-scarce for comfortable habitation.

The technology that made hillside development practical had caught up with the demand for elevated views and the illusion of seclusion that hillside living provided. Developers possessed grading equipment powerful enough to reshape terrain that would have defeated earlier machinery, water systems capable of moving municipal supply up steep gradients, and fire suppression services equipped to reach remote canyon locations.

Consequently, the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains began filling with houses in the 1950s and 1960s; the roads that served them sliced across ridgelines and into previously inaccessible terrain, and the development pressure moved steadily westward from the already-built communities of Bel Air and Brentwood towards the wider, wilder terrain of the central and western mountains.

Conservation was an unlikely success. The development interests that wanted to build in the mountains were well-capitalised, politically connected, and operating in an era when California land use regulation was limited and property rights were interpreted broadly.

Conversely, the conservationists who opposed them were mostly volunteers, organised through the Sierra Club and a constellation of local hiking and outdoor groups. Their primary concern was recreational access rather than ecological preservation in the more comprehensive sense that later environmental thinking would develop.

Furthermore, the political will for large-scale public land acquisition – the purchase of private land at market prices for conversion to parkland – required both political leadership and funding mechanisms that did not yet exist in forms adequate to the scale of the problem.

The trajectory began to change in the late 1960s, when several converging forces created conditions more favourable to conservation. The environmental movement, which the publication of Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in 1962 had helped catalyse, was by the late 1960s producing political consequences in California. As elsewhere, the public’s growing awareness of ecological vulnerability created a constituency for conservation that politicians found it increasingly rewarding to serve.

The Santa Barbara oil spill in 1969 – with images of oil-coated birds and blackened beaches broadcast across California carrying a visceral impact – intensified public concern about the costs of unregulated development. This event gave the conservation argument an emotional force it had previously lacked.

Additionally, the passage of the California Environmental Quality Act in 1970 and the National Environmental Policy Act at the federal level in the same year created new legal mechanisms for challenging development proposals that lacked adequate environmental analysis. This gave conservationists procedural tools that the previous legal landscape had denied them.

The critical political moment came with the election of a new generation of Los Angeles area politicians who were willing to make the Santa Monica Mountains a priority.

They possessed the institutional imagination to see that saving the mountains required a comprehensive land acquisition programme of sufficient scale to establish public ownership of the most critical terrain before development pressure made purchase economically impossible, rather than piecemeal resistance to individual development proposals.

Key figures included state assembly member Herschel Rosenthal, who championed state funding for mountain land acquisition in the early 1970s, and Betty Weider, the Malibu civic activist whose sustained local organising built the constituency that gave politicians the support they needed to act.

Later, the creation of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy in 1980 and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority in 1985 provided the institutional frameworks through which the conservation campaign would eventually achieve its comprehensive objectives.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, established by Congress in 1978, was the decisive federal intervention that gave the conservation effort the resources and the legal standing that state and local action alone could not provide.

The legislation was the product of years of advocacy by California’s congressional delegation and the conservation community. Its passage reflected both the particular political skills of Congressman Anthony Beilenson – whose district included a significant portion of the mountains and who made their preservation a career priority – and the broader political moment of the late 1970s, when environmental legislation still commanded bipartisan support that would erode in the following decade.

The National Recreation Area designation did not immediately convert the mountains into parkland; most of the land within its boundaries remained privately owned. However, it established the federal commitment to eventual public acquisition that the conservation coalition had sought, providing the National Park Service with the mandate to purchase land as it became available and to coordinate the patchwork of public and private holdings into a coherent protected landscape.

The legal and financial mechanisms through which the mountains were protected involved a complexity of overlapping jurisdictions and funding sources, reflecting both California’s governmental layering and the opportunistic pragmatism that effective conservation campaigning in a state with divided political authority requires.

State bond measures, approved by California voters in a series of ballot propositions from the late 1970s onward, provided funding for land acquisition that the state’s Coastal Conservancy, the Mountains Conservancy, and other agencies deployed for mountain purchases.

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy acquisitions proceeded canyon by canyon and ridgeline by ridgeline through the 1980s and 1990s, the organisation’s small staff leveraging public funds with private donations, land exchanges, and conservation easements that protected properties without requiring their outright purchase.

The National Park Service’s acquisition programme added federal dollars to the state and local funds, the combination of funding sources allowing purchases to proceed at a pace that the development pressure required.

The ecological argument for preserving the mountains, which grew in sophistication and influence through the 1970s and 1980s as conservation biology developed as a discipline, provided the scientific foundation for a campaign that might otherwise have remained focused on recreational access alone.

The Santa Monica Mountains range is a critical component of the larger Mediterranean-climate ecosystem of coastal Southern California; their chaparral and oak woodland habitats support a biological diversity that the fragmentation of the surrounding urban landscape makes increasingly dependent on the mountains’ continuous open space for survival.

The mountain lion population that persists in the Santa Monica Mountains – isolated from other puma populations by the freeways that bound the range, its genetic isolation generating conservation concern about long-term viability – has become the most visible symbol of the ecological stakes involved in maintaining wildlife connectivity within and beyond the mountains.

The biologists who documented the wildlife populations of the mountains provided the conservation campaign with scientific evidence whose persuasive power with the public and with policymakers supplemented the aesthetic and recreational arguments that had historically dominated mountain protection advocacy.

The fires that periodically sweep through the chaparral of the Santa Monica Mountains – the 1993 Old Topanga Fire, the 2018 Woolsey Fire, and dozens of smaller events in between – have complicated the conservation narrative without fundamentally undermining it.

They produce ongoing debates about fuel management, development restrictions in fire-prone terrain, and the fundamental wisdom of building in a landscape whose ecology depends on periodic burning.

The Woolsey Fire of November 8, 2018, which burned some 97,000 acres across the Santa Monica Mountains and into the Conejo Valley, destroying over 1,600 structures and killing three people, demonstrated both the continuing fire risk of the mountain landscape and the value of the open space that the conservation campaign had preserved.

The areas of continuous parkland that burned with natural chaparral fire behaviour were already regenerating within months, while the interface zones where development had penetrated the mountain terrain experienced the most severe structural losses.

The fire highlighted what the conservation campaign had bought: the preservation of a landscape whose ecological resilience allowed it to absorb fire and recover in ways that a fully developed mountain range could not. The elimination of fire risk from the mountains was never achievable.

The role of the Backbone Trail – the 67-mile hiking route that now traverses the length of the Santa Monica Mountains from Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades to Point Mugu State Park on the coast – in the conservation story is both practical and symbolic.

The trail’s completion in 2016, after decades of land acquisition and trail construction that the conservation campaign treated as a parallel objective to the protection of open space more broadly, created a continuous recreational resource that connects millions of Los Angeles area residents to the mountain landscape in the direct, experiential way that conservation campaigns depend on to maintain public support.

The hikers who now walk the Backbone Trail, who camp in the mountains’ backcountry and swim in its seasonal streams and observe its wildlife from its ridgeline views, are the constituency whose political support sustains the continued funding and the continued management that protecting the mountains requires. Their engagement with the landscape is both the benefit of the conservation achievement and the guarantee of its continuation.

The development that was prevented from consuming the mountains did not simply disappear; it was redirected, first into the further reaches of the San Fernando Valley and then into the more distant suburban territories of Ventura and Los Angeles counties that now form the outer ring of the metropolitan region.

But the Santa Monica Mountains that hikers and cyclists and climbers and mountain lion researchers and schoolchildren and weekend campers experience today are a permanently protected landscape.

Their protection required sustained human effort across five decades of political campaigning, legal manoeuvring, scientific advocacy, and public engagement of a kind that no single organisation, no single politician, and no single moment of political will could have produced alone.

The mountains endure because enough people, across enough years, cared sufficiently to fight for them and to build the institutions, the legal frameworks, and the funding mechanisms that permanent protection required.