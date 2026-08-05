In 1883, the 31-year-old architect Antoni Gaudí took over the design of a church in Barcelona begun the previous year by another architect. At this point it was a rather modest, conventional project: a neo-Gothic expiatory church funded by private donations – that was all.

But over the next 43 years – as he worked continuously on the Sagrada Família until his death in 1926, when he was struck by a tram on a Barcelona street and died three days later without regaining consciousness – Gaudí engaged in history’s most majestic act of mission creep as he transformed this humdrum commission into the most audacious architectural project of the modern age.

The Sagrada Família is a building of such structural originality, such formal extravagance, and such intensity of Christian piety. It has no adequate comparison in the history of any art.

The Sagrada Família (the Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, “the Expiatory Temple of the Holy Family”) – is still unfinished 142 years after Gaudí took charge of it, although a major structural milestone was achieved on February 20 this year, when workers installed the final piece of the cross on the central Tower of Jesus Christ to bring it to its full height.

Its overall completion is now projected for the 2030s in a process involving four decades of digital modelling. No public money has ever contributed to its construction. It is the largest privately funded building project in the world, owing its grandeur to a vast accumulation of small donations from pious Catholics and architectural connoisseurs alike, over many generations.

The structural system Gaudí developed for the Sagrada Família is the most original contribution to architectural engineering since the Gothic cathedral builders of the twelfth and thirteenth centuries developed the ribbed vault and the flying buttress.

Gothic cathedral engineering solved the problem of building tall stone structures in space by exporting the outward thrust of the vaulted ceiling through flying buttresses to external piers – creating the trademark forest of external support structures Gothic cathedrals require.

General view in May 2026 | Canaan, Wikimedia Creative Commons

Gaudí spent three years studying the mathematics of catenary curves – the natural curves a chain or rope takes when suspended freely from two points and which, when inverted, describe the ideal form of an arch under compression. From this study, he developed a system of branching, inclined columns; their geometry distributes structural loads downward to the foundations, without generating the lateral thrust that Gothic vaulting produces and that flying buttresses must counteract.

In this way, he designed a structural system with columns branching at their upper ends like trees into the vaulting above. So the structure’s interior is free of the external support apparatus cluttering the perimeter of most Gothic interiors and blocking to some degree the flow of light into their exquisite stained glass windows.

Gaudí demonstrated this system at a smaller scale in several earlier buildings – most notably in the crypt of the Colònia Güell in Santa Coloma de Cervelló, where he spent years developing and testing the structural principles he would deploy for the Sagrada Família.

His design method relied on physical models instead of conventional architectural drawings. He built elaborate hanging models using chains and weighted bags of lead shot, photographed them, inverted the photographs, then read the resulting images as structural diagrams which described, via the mathematics of the catenary, the natural load paths of an arch structure under compression. This provided a way of using gravity itself to design the structure instead of imposing a preconceived geometric form on the material.

The Nativity facade | Julian Lupyan, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The three facades of the Sagrada Família’s principal sculptural programmes are amongst the most ambitious exercises architectural sculpture has ever seen. The Nativity facade, the only one completed under Gaudí’s direct supervision, faces northeast and depicts the birth and childhood of Christ in an extraordinary density of figurative and symbolic carving.

Gaudí used photographs of local people, plaster casts of actual bodies, and direct casts of animals as models for the sculptural figures. He insisted that the forms of the natural world provided more proper models for sacred art than the idealised conventions of academic sculpture. So the donkey depicted in the Nativity scene was cast directly from a living animal and the infant figures were modelled from actual babies.

Hence a sculptural programme of unbelievable precision, with its figures embedded in a surface so densely worked with natural and symbolic forms – plants, animals, geometric patterns, angels, stars – that one’s eyes never exhaust its inventory of detail.

The Passion facade, facing southwest, was designed by Gaudí but constructed and sculpted after his death; its sculptural programme was mainly implemented by the Catalan sculptor Josep Maria Subirachs between 1986 and 2005. Subirachs used an angular, abstracted style diverging from the Nativity facade’s organic naturalism – a contentious juxtaposition, with some architectural commentators finding the contrast refreshing and others excoriating it as dissonant to the point of incoherence.

Perhaps the point is elsewhere: Subirachs feared imitation of Gaudí’s style would be impossible and dishonest, and, most importantly, his angular figures of Christ’s suffering have an apt severity the Nativity facade’s exuberance could not have provided.

The Glory facade, which will be the largest of the three when completed and which faces southeast toward the main entrance, is currently under construction. Its sculptural programme was designed in the twenty-first-century using the models and documented intentions Gaudí left behind as guidance for his successors.

The nave, looking upwards | SBA73, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The nave was completed and opened for worship in 2010. It’s here that Gaudí’s structural and spatial vision achieves its fullest expression and produces its most powerful experiential effect, with its branching columns rising like Olympus from the floor and opening at their summits into the ceiling’s hyperboloid vaulting.

The comparison to a forest was deliberate on Gaudí’s part: he described the interior as a stone forest, the columns as trees, and the vaulting above as a forest canopy through which filtered light descended. The light falling through the nave is coloured by the stained glass windows – and Gaudí organised their hues as a transition from cool blues and greens on the east to warm ambers and reds on the west. This follows the progression of natural light through the day, creating an interior with the colour temperature shifting perceptibly from morning to afternoon. In the morning light, the nave is blue, green, and cool.

Eighteen towers will constitute the completed building’s skyline; 12 representing the apostles, four the evangelists, one the Virgin Mary, and the tallest representing Christ – the most spellbinding expression of the building’s vertical ambition. The central tower of Christ, when completed, reaches 172.5 metres, a height chosen by Gaudí as some one metre shorter than Montjuïc hill, Barcelona’s highest natural feature, on the grounds that a work of human creation should not presume to surpass the work of God.

The towers are complex forms whose profiles follow the mathematical geometries Gaudí had identified as the natural forms of structural efficiency: hyperboloids, paraboloids, and helicoidal spirals, whose unique curvatures distribute stress to maximise material efficiency while producing surfaces of extraordinary visual richness.

The surfaces of the completed towers are covered in ceramic mosaics of intense colour – vivid yellows, reds, and greens – that catch the Mediterranean sunlight and are visible from vast distances across the Barcelona skyline, as if insisting on the building’s iconic status in the city.

The apse, looking upwards | Julian Lupyan, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The question of whether the Sagrada Família under construction by teams of architects working a century after Gaudí’s death – using models, drawings, and the reconstruction of his intentions – is the completion of his vision or its replacement with a respectful approximation the most contentious topic in architectural criticism today.

Gaudí acknowledged that he would not live to see the building finished and was equanimous other people completing his magnum opus. Indeed, as a devout Catholic, he saw the intergenerational character of the project was a virtue not a problem – the great medieval cathedrals were, after all, the work of many generations passing into the afterlife after handing over the baton on earth.

And you could make a strong case that the digital tools now being used to complete the building – the computer modelling that allows designers to work out what Gaudí’s geometric principles signal for sections of the building he never detailed, and the CNC machinery carving stone to tolerances his hand tools could not achieve – apply his mathematical principles with a precision he lacked the technology to achieve himself.

The Sagrada Família under construction in 1915| Templo Expiatorio de la Sagrada Família, Wikimedia Creative Commons

The building that will be completed in the 2030s is the most complex structure built in the twenty-first century and the culmination of the longest continuous architectural project in modern history. It is also, by common assent, the most important building constructed in Europe in the past century.

Gaudí spent his last years living in his workshop on the building site, with his personal life reduced to monastic simplicity out of his conviction that the Sagrada Família was a sacred commission whose demands superseded every other consideration. He is buried in the crypt beneath this great church – and no doubt the ingenuity and determination and love of the Sagrada Família motivating all the people realising his vision makes him happy in the afterlife.

Main photo: The Sagrada Familia seen from Placa Catalunya at night | Matti Blume, Wikimedia Creative Commons