In 1784, the Italian scientist Cosimo Alessandro Collini published a description of a fossil specimen held in the Mannheim natural history collection whose anatomy he could not satisfactorily explain.

The specimen had been discovered in the Solnhofen limestone of Bavaria – the same exceptionally fine-grained lithographic limestone that would later yield the first Archaeopteryx specimens – and its preservation was remarkable: the flattened impression of a small skeleton with elongated forelimb bones, a long neck, a relatively large skull, and what appeared to be a membranous wing supported by an enormously extended fourth finger.

Collini had never seen anything like it and could not determine whether he was looking at a sea creature, a land animal, or something in between. He tentatively suggested it might be a marine animal that used its elongated forelimbs for swimming.

Twenty-five years passed before the German naturalist Johann Hermann proposed the more radical interpretation that the elongated forelimb bones had supported a wing membrane and that the creature had been capable of flight.

Georges Cuvier confirmed this interpretation definitively in 1809, naming the animal Pterodactylus – wing finger – and establishing it as the first known flying reptile. The name Pterodactylus has been in the scientific literature ever since. However, almost everything else that scientists thought they knew about pterodactyls in 1809 has been revised, corrected, or overturned by subsequent investigation.

The popular image of the creature remains so thoroughly wrong that palaeontologists discussing it with general audiences tend to begin by dismantling the mental picture their listeners arrive with before constructing an accurate one.

The first and most fundamental correction concerns the name itself. Pterodactyl, as a general term for all the flying reptiles of the Mesozoic era, is technically incorrect. Pterodactylus is a genus – a relatively small, short-tailed flying reptile of the Late Jurassic – and the broader group to which it belongs is properly called the pterosaurs, which encompassed hundreds of species ranging in wingspan from some thirty centimetres to the eleven-metre expanse of Quetzalcoatlus northropi, the largest flying animal that has ever existed.

Using pterodactyl as a synonym for pterosaur is comparable to using sparrow as a synonym for bird: accurate for one member of the group, misleading about all the others. The pterosaurs appeared about 230 million years ago in the Late Triassic period, roughly simultaneously with the earliest dinosaurs, and they persisted for 165 million years before going extinct at the end of the Cretaceous.

The group diversified into ecological roles ranging from fish-catchers to filter-feeders to possibly terrestrial foragers, producing body plans of extraordinary variety whose full scope has only become apparent as fossil discoveries from China, Brazil, and other exceptionally productive localities have expanded the known pterosaur fauna far beyond what the nineteenth-century European discoveries could have suggested.

The wings of pterosaurs were structurally different from those of birds and bats in ways that have important implications for understanding their flight. Whereas bird wings are supported by a modified forelimb from which feathers extend to create the flight surface, and bat wings are membranes stretched between elongated fingers and the body and hindlimbs, the pterosaur wing membrane was supported primarily by a single enormously elongated fourth finger, with the membrane extending from this finger back to the body and possibly to the hindlimb depending on the species.

The attachment of the wing to the hindlimb – and whether it attached to the ankle, the thigh, or some intermediate point – has been a subject of significant debate because the soft tissue of the wing membrane is preserved only in exceptional circumstances, and different exceptionally preserved specimens have shown different configurations.

The Rhamphorhynchus specimens from the Solnhofen limestone and the Pterodactylus specimens from the same locality show soft tissue preservation that has illuminated the wing membrane’s structure, and similar preservation in Chinese specimens has extended the anatomical picture further, but the question of how closely the wing attached to the hindlimb – which determines the pterosaur’s posture in flight and its ability to walk on the ground – is not yet fully resolved for all pterosaur groups.

The locomotion of pterosaurs on the ground was, until relatively recently, one of the most contentious questions in vertebrate palaeontology. The traditional image – pterosaurs hanging upside down from cliff faces like bats, awkward and helpless on the ground, launching themselves into flight from elevated positions – has been entirely overturned by trackway evidence and by biomechanical analysis of pterosaur limb structure.

Fossilised pterosaur trackways found in multiple locations show the distinctive four-toed footprint of the hindlimb alongside a smaller, asymmetric print made by the folded wing finger and the forelimb – demonstrating that pterosaurs walked quadrupedally on the ground with their wings folded and their forelimbs acting as front legs.

The posture implied by the trackways is upright and capable rather than the sprawling, dragging gait that earlier reconstructions assumed, and biomechanical modelling suggests that larger pterosaurs in particular may have been efficient quadrupedal walkers capable of sustained terrestrial locomotion.

The launch from the ground, rather than from an elevated perch, is the primary take-off method for large pterosaurs, a pole-vault-like action in which the hindlimbs and forelimbs were simultaneously extended to catapult the animal into the air from a standing start.

The head crests that ornament many pterosaur skulls are among the most spectacular features of the group and have attracted sustained scientific attention for what they reveal about pterosaur biology and behaviour. The crests range from the relatively modest bony ridges of Pteranodon to the extraordinary soft-tissue crest of Tupuxuara and the elaborate head ornamentation of Dsungaripterus, and their variety – in shape, size, and composition – suggests that they served multiple functions or different functions in different species.

Sexual display is the most widely supported primary function: the crests tend to be larger in presumed males than females within species where sexual dimorphism has been identified, and they are frequently brightly coloured in life reconstructions based on the visual anatomy of the animals pterosaurs interacted with. Meanwhile their structural elaborateness seems inconsistent with any function requiring aerodynamic efficiency.

Some researchers have proposed thermoregulatory functions for the largest crests, and for species with highly vascularised crest structures the heat exchange function is physiologically plausible, but the consensus favours display as the primary selective pressure responsible for the crests’ evolution.

The physiology of pterosaurs – whether they were warm-blooded, what their metabolic rate was, and how they compare to living birds and reptiles in their physiological organisation – has been transformed by the discovery of pycnofibres, the hair-like integumentary structures that several exceptionally preserved pterosaur specimens have revealed covering the body.

Pycnofibres are not feathers and are not directly homologous to mammalian hair, but their presence covering the body surface implies an insulating function consistent with endothermy – the physiological maintenance of body temperature through metabolic heat production. An ectothermic reptile with no need for body temperature regulation has no selective pressure to develop an insulating body covering.

A warm-blooded animal flying at the energy expenditures that large pterosaur wing spans imply would, on the other hand, benefit substantially from insulation, and the pycnofibres of pterosaurs is evidence that the group maintained elevated body temperatures in the manner of birds and mammals rather than being physiologically comparable to modern reptiles.

The extinction of the pterosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous, 66 million years ago, remains incompletely understood in its mechanisms even if the broader context of the end-Cretaceous mass extinction is well established. By the late Cretaceous, pterosaur diversity had declined substantially from its Jurassic peak, with the fossil record showing fewer species and a bias toward the large-bodied forms like Pteranodon and Quetzalcoatlus rather than the diverse smaller species that had characterised the earlier radiation.

Whether this apparent decline reflects a pre-extinction reduction in pterosaur diversity or a bias in the preservation and sampling of the fossil record is debated. But the end-Cretaceous impact event and its associated environmental disruptions clearly eliminated whatever pterosaur lineages remained.

Birds, which had diversified from their theropod dinosaur ancestors during the Cretaceous and which shared ecological space with pterosaurs during the final period of their co-existence, survived the extinction while pterosaurs did not, a differential survival whose causes remain uncertain.

The creature Collini puzzled over in 1784, unable to determine whether it swam or flew or both, was the opening chapter of a scientific story that has unfolded across two and a half centuries without yet reaching its final pages. Pterodactylus itself – the Jurassic genus whose name became the vernacular term for a much larger and more diverse group – is one of the more thoroughly studied members of the pterosaurs and one of the less representative of the group’s true variety.

The pterosaurs were not the leathery, bat-like, cliff-hanging creatures of popular imagination but furry, energetic, warm-blooded fliers that walked confidently on four limbs and launched themselves into flight from the ground.