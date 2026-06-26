There is a point in the South Pacific Ocean, roughly equidistant from the coasts of three of the most isolated islands on Earth, where the nearest human beings are found overhead rather than on land.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station, orbiting at an altitude of roughly 400 kilometres, pass closer to this spot than any person standing on a continent. The nearest inhabited landmass lies more than 2,600 kilometres away in every direction.

The surface water is so nutrient-poor that it is, by some measures, the clearest and most biologically barren ocean on Earth – a liquid desert, vast and silent, where almost nothing lives. This is Point Nemo, the oceanic pole of inaccessibility, the single most remote location on the planet, and one of the strangest addresses in the history of human geography.

The name was given by the Croatian-Canadian engineer Hrvoje Lukatela, who calculated the point’s coordinates in 1992 using a computer programme designed to solve problems of spherical geometry.

The latitude and longitude he arrived at – 48°52.6′S, 123°23.6′W – place the point in the South Pacific Gyre, a vast rotating current system that isolates the surrounding ocean from the nutrient-rich waters elsewhere.

Lukatela named it after the submarine captain in Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea”, a figure defined by his voluntary exile from humanity and his determination to inhabit a realm beyond the reach of the surface world. The choice was apt. Point Nemo is, in the most literal geographical sense, a place defined entirely by its distance from everywhere else.

To appreciate what that distance means, it helps to understand how the calculation works. The oceanic pole of inaccessibility is defined by a unique metric: its minimum distance from land is greater than that of any other point in any ocean, making it far more than just the point furthest from a single coast. Finding it requires identifying three coastlines that are equidistant from a central point, with no other coastline closer.

For Point Nemo, those three reference points are Ducie Island, part of the Pitcairn Islands group to the north; Motu Nui, a small islet off Easter Island to the northeast; and Maher Island, off the Siple Coast of Antarctica to the south.

The geometry that connects these three points encloses a circle of ocean roughly 2,688 kilometres in radius – an area of isolation so extreme that it defeats ordinary intuitions about planetary scale.

The South Pacific Gyre contributes to the point’s character in ways that go far beyond mere distance. A gyre is a large rotating system of ocean currents, driven by wind patterns and deflected by the Coriolis effect of the Earth’s rotation.

The South Pacific Gyre rotates counter-clockwise, creating a stable high-pressure zone at its centre where the water circulates slowly. This rotation cuts the region off from the upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich water that sustains marine life elsewhere, creating an oceanic desert.

Surface waters at Point Nemo are exceptionally clear and extraordinarily unproductive. Phytoplankton concentrations are among the lowest recorded anywhere in the ocean.

Without phytoplankton, the entire food chain falters. Fish are rare, seabirds are absent, and the water itself takes on a deep, pellucid blue. Paradoxically, this vibrant colour serves as an indicator of biological poverty instead of health. The clearest ocean is the emptiest ocean.

Sailors who have passed through the region – and they are few, given that no significant shipping routes cross this stretch of ocean – describe an atmosphere of preternatural stillness. It creates a striking sense of being outside the world, far beyond its familiar borders.

The Southern Ocean swell rolls through with mechanical regularity, unmarked by the presence of any life.

There are no ships on the horizon, no birds wheeling overhead, and no floating debris. The area lacks all the incidental signs of human civilisation that have colonised even the most distant stretches of ocean. The silence is total; very little exists out there.

The surrounding ocean’s remoteness made it the obvious choice for what space agencies call the spacecraft cemetery. Since the late 1970s, the area around Point Nemo has been the designated re-entry zone for defunct satellites, space stations, and other orbital hardware making their controlled descent back into the atmosphere.

The logic is straightforward. The combination of extreme distance from any inhabited coastline and minimal marine traffic makes the region far safer than anywhere else for the debris of burnt and fragmenting spacecraft to fall.

More than 260 spacecraft have been deposited in the South Pacific Ocean Spacecraft Cemetery since 1971. This total includes Russia’s celebrated Mir space station, which completed its controlled descent on March 23, 2001, alongside various heavy Soviet-era Salyut stations, and numerous Progress cargo vehicles that served the International Space Station.

When the ISS itself eventually reaches the end of its operational life, currently projected for some time in the 2030s, Point Nemo is where it will fall.

There is something magnificent about this arrangement – a point so remote that humanity uses it as a bin for the machinery of space exploration, a place so far from everything that falling rockets are the closest thing it has to regular visitors.

The spacecraft cemetery gives Point Nemo a second life as a kind of accidental monument to human technological ambition. It serves as a graveyard for the hardware that carried human aspirations beyond the atmosphere, now resting in four kilometres of cold, dark water.

Future archaeologists of the deep ocean floor, equipped with whatever submersible technology the centuries produce, will find an extraordinary concentration of twentieth- and twenty-first-century spacecraft in an otherwise featureless abyssal plain.

The literary resonances of the location are hard to ignore. H.P. Lovecraft, writing in 1928, placed the fictional sunken city of R’lyeh – home to the cosmic entity Cthulhu, sleeping in deathlike hibernation beneath the sea – at coordinates in the South Pacific that fall remarkably close to Point Nemo.

The coordinates Lovecraft specified in his short story “The Call of Cthulhu” were 47°9′S, 126°43′W, placing R’lyeh about 330 kilometres from the pole of inaccessibility. Whether this was deliberate, the product of Lovecraft’s research into remote geography, or pure coincidence has been debated by enthusiasts for decades.

Lovecraft certainly read widely and was fascinated by the idea of vast, inhuman forces hidden in the inaccessible depths of the ocean, far beyond the reach of civilisation’s ordering gaze.

The South Pacific, the most remote and least-known stretch of ocean on the planet, was a natural setting for his mythology of cosmic indifference. Point Nemo, had Lovecraft known the precise term, would have struck him as an ideal address for horrors that predate human existence.

The reality of what lies at the bottom of the ocean near Point Nemo is considerably less dramatic than Lovecraft imagined, although it is not entirely without strangeness.

In 1997, hydrophones operated by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration detected an extraordinarily powerful ultra-low-frequency sound in the South Pacific. The signal, dubbed the “Bloop”, was detected multiple times over the course of several months, its origin unknown.

The proximity of the “Bloop’s” estimated source location to Point Nemo – some 1,750 kilometres to the east – prompted considerable speculation, including the inevitable Lovecraftian jokes among oceanographers who appreciated the coincidence.

NOAA scientists eventually concluded that the sound was almost certainly caused by a large icequake, specifically the fracturing and movement of a substantial ice shelf somewhere in the Southern Ocean.

The explanation is scientifically convincing. Nevertheless, the episode illustrated how poorly understood the deep ocean remains, even now – how much of what happens in these vast, cold, lightless spaces proceeds entirely beyond human knowledge.

The ocean floor beneath Point Nemo is part of the Albatross Plain, bordered to the south and west by the Pacific-Antarctic Ridge, a slow-spreading tectonic boundary where the Pacific and Antarctic plates are gradually moving apart.

Hydrothermal vent systems along the ridge support communities of extraordinary organisms – tube worms, chemosynthetic bacteria, and other creatures that derive energy from chemical reactions instead of sunlight. They subsist in complete isolation from the photosynthesis-based food webs that sustain almost all other life on Earth.

These vent communities are among the most studied analogue environments for the possibility of life on other worlds, particularly in the subsurface oceans of Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus. In those places, similar conditions of pressure, darkness, and chemical energy might support comparable organisms.

The search for life in the universe has, in a roundabout way, brought scientific attention to the deepest and most remote part of the most remote ocean on Earth.

Human beings have never stood on solid ground at Point Nemo. No island exists there to stand on, and the extreme difficulty of navigating a vessel to a location so far from any commercial port means that only elite round-the-world yacht racers routinely cross these coordinates.

For the rest of humanity, the closest most people will ever come to Point Nemo is the act of locating it on a map and contemplating what the coordinates mean. This mental exercise in scale has been made democratically available by the internet age, yet it remains no less vertiginous.

Looking at Point Nemo on a globe, watching it drift in that enormous blue vacancy between South America, Antarctica, and the scattered specks of Polynesia, produces a particular sensation that beautifully combines awe and dread.

Those intrepid sailors who navigate directly through these coordinates during global competitions report nothing remarkable. They encounter heavy swells, grey skies, the unvarying roll of the Southern Ocean, no ships, and no birds. The radar screen remains completely empty in all directions.

This absolute absence of incident is itself the point. Point Nemo offers no drama, no spectacle, and no distinguishing feature of any kind beyond its extraordinary relationship to everywhere else.

The interest lies entirely in its sheer vacancy, in the distances it encodes, and in the way it makes visible, as a single set of coordinates, something vast and ordinarily imperceptible about the scale of the planet.

The arrival of the twenty-first-century world has not brought Point Nemo any closer. The internet and satellite communication have collapsed distance in almost every domain of human experience, yet the ocean remains stubbornly physical, stubbornly indifferent to the digital reorganisation of proximity.

Point Nemo is just as far from Tahiti and Antarctica and Easter Island as it was when Lukatela calculated its position in 1992. It is as distant as it was when Verne imagined Captain Nemo prowling the deep ocean in his submarine, and when Lovecraft conjured the sleeping horror of R’lyeh from the inhuman depths.

The water is the same cold, clear, nutrient-poor water it has always been. The gyre rotates. The swell rolls.

Overhead, astronauts on the International Space Station pass by at 28,000 kilometres per hour, seven kilometres per second, closer to this spot than anyone on land. Even they are gone in minutes, leaving Point Nemo to its extraordinary, definitive solitude.

Many places on Earth are defined by their contents – the richness of their ecosystems, the density of their history, and the concentration of human meaning layered across centuries.

Point Nemo, conversely, derives its identity from its vacancy, from the distances radiating outward in all directions to the nearest shore, and from the absence of life in the water, of birds in the sky, and of ships on the horizon.

It is a place that exists, in a sense, only as a mathematical relationship between itself and everywhere else. Yet this is exactly what makes it so compelling: in an epoch when almost every corner of the planet has been mapped, photographed, named, visited, and written about, Point Nemo remains uncompromisingly beyond reach.

Image credit: Ada Cukminski, Wikimedia Creative Commons