On the Mediterranean island of Minorca, some five million years ago, a rabbit arrived. Exactly how it arrived remains uncertain – island colonisation by small mammals typically involves a combination of rafting on vegetation debris, swimming, or crossing land bridges that existed during periods of lower sea level.

However, the fact of its arrival is firmly attested by the subsequent fossil record. This record shows the establishment of a rabbit population whose descendants, isolated from the mainland predators and competitors that shape the evolution of continental rabbit populations, proceeded to evolve in ways that violated virtually every assumption one might bring to the subject of what a rabbit is and how a rabbit lives.

The animal that resulted from several million years of island evolution was named Nuralagus rex – the Minorcan king of the hares – by the palaeontologists Josep Quintana, Meike Köhler, and Salvador Moyà-Solà in a paper published on January 1, 2011, that described the species formally for the first time, although its fossils had been known for decades under informal designations.

It weighed about 12 kilograms; six times the mass of a European rabbit. This made it the largest lagomorph – the order encompassing rabbits, hares, and pikas – known from the fossil record.

Its bones were so dense and robust that they bore no resemblance to the lightweight, elastic skeleton that allows living rabbits to perform the explosive jumping and rapid directional changes that are their primary defence against predators. In fact, it almost certainly could not hop.

It had small eyes and small ears relative to its body size, suggesting reduced visual and auditory acuity compared to its mainland relatives. Furthermore, it possessed a relatively inflexible spine whose rigidity precluded the characteristic back-arching extension that powers the hind-limb thrust of a rabbit’s leap. Nuralagus rex had grown large while transforming into a fundamentally different kind of animal.

The evolutionary process responsible for Nuralagus rex’s transformation is an expression of a phenomenon called island gigantism. This operates alongside its mirror phenomenon of island dwarfism as one of the most consistently observed patterns in the evolutionary biology of island populations.

The rules are, broadly, these: small animals tend to evolve toward larger body sizes on islands, while large animals tend to evolve toward smaller ones. The selective pressures of island environments push both groups toward an intermediate range of body size that the ecological conditions of islands favour.

For small animals, the absence or reduction of predators removes the selection pressure for a small body size – which in many small mammals facilitates concealment, rapid reproduction, and high population density as anti-predator strategies – and allows the energetic and reproductive advantages of a larger body size to express themselves.

Larger animals produce fewer offspring but invest more in each, live longer, and can exploit food resources that remain inaccessible to smaller competitors. On an island where a rabbit faces no foxes, no weasels, and no raptors, the evolutionary arithmetic of body size shifts decisively toward larger individuals.

The morphological changes that accompanied Nuralagus rex’s increase in size are where the story becomes most interesting, because they reveal an evolutionary transformation encompassing both scale and fundamental body plan reorganisation.

The postcranial skeleton – everything below the skull – shows consistent modifications toward a more terrestrial, ground-dwelling locomotion and away from the cursorial, leaping locomotion of continental rabbits.

The vertebral column of living rabbits is exceptionally flexible, its joints allowing the extreme flexion and extension that generates the leaping stride, while elastic energy storage in the back muscles contributes substantially to locomotor efficiency during rapid running.

In Nuralagus rex, however, the lumbar vertebrae show reduced articular mobility. The joints between them are more constrained in their range of movement, in a manner consistent with a slower, more plantigrade walking gait rather than the bounding locomotion of a European rabbit.

The limb proportions strongly support this interpretation. The hind limbs – which in living rabbits are enormously elongated relative to the forelimbs to generate the leverage required for powerful jumping – are far less disproportionate in Nuralagus rex.

This is a reduction in the hind-limb to forelimb ratio that is entirely consistent with a locomotor style emphasising walking over leaping.

The sensory reduction visible in Nuralagus rex – the relatively small orbits indicating small eyes, and the relatively reduced auditory bullae suggesting smaller ears – is another expression of the predator-free environment’s relaxation of selection for sensory acuity.

The large eyes and enormous ears of living rabbits are expensive anatomical investments whose maintenance imposes significant metabolic costs. They require developmental resources during growth, create aerodynamic and thermoregulatory challenges, and consume neural processing capacity in the brain regions devoted to visual and auditory analysis.

In an environment without predators whose silent approach requires early detection at maximum range, these costs are not offset by the survival benefits that justify them on the mainland. The evolutionary reduction of eye and ear size in Nuralagus rex reflects the straightforward logic of natural selection removing the maintenance costs of structures whose survival function has been eliminated by the absence of the threat they evolved to detect.

The diet of Nuralagus rex is inferred from its dental morphology and the vegetation available on Pleistocene Minorca. The picture it suggests is of a generalist herbivore exploiting the diverse plant communities of a Mediterranean island whose composition differed from mainland vegetation in ways that selected for dietary flexibility rather than the grassland-optimised diet of the European rabbit.

The teeth of Nuralagus rex are hypsodont – high-crowned and appropriate for abrasive plant material – in a pattern consistent with the consumption of fibrous vegetation rather than exclusively soft plant material.

Furthermore, the relatively robust mandible and the enlarged chewing muscle attachment areas suggest a more powerful bite than in comparable-sized mainland rabbits, consistent with the processing of tougher plant material.

The island’s vegetation, combining Mediterranean scrub with more open herbaceous areas, would have provided a diverse diet whose exploitation favoured the larger body size that Nuralagus rex had achieved.

Nuralagus rex became extinct some three to 2.5 million years ago. While its ancestors had arrived and become isolated millions of years earlier during the Messinian Salinity Crisis and the subsequent Zanclean flood – the catastrophic refilling of the Mediterranean basin after a period of partial desiccation that dramatically altered the geography, climate, and ecology of the region – its disappearance from the fossil record occurred about the time of subsequent environmental shifts and regional cooling.

Whether the extinction of Nuralagus rex was a direct consequence of these environmental upheavals, the result of habitat changes that eliminated the plant communities on which it depended, or the result of some other factor is not definitively established from the available fossil record.

Minorca’s subsequent lagomorph fauna never replicated anything comparable to Nuralagus rex. Today, the island’s modern rabbit population is composed of introduced European rabbits whose evolutionary history and ecological character reflect the mainland rather than the extraordinary island experiment that produced the giant king.

The fossil record of island evolution is replete with examples of this same fundamental dynamic: isolation removes the ecological constraints that shape continental body plans, and populations diverge from their mainland relatives in ways that reflect the selective environment of the island rather than the general pressures of the continental fauna.

The dwarf elephants and hippopotamuses of the Mediterranean islands, the giant tortoises of the Galápagos, the dodo of Mauritius, and the various giant and dwarf rodents of island faunas worldwide are all expressions of this same process, although their manifestations differ as much as the islands that produced them.