In the autumn of 1935, two years after Adolf Hitler had consolidated his dictatorship and in the same year that the Nuremberg Laws codified Nazi racial ideology, the Japanese ambassador to Berlin requested a meeting with senior foreign ministry officials to raise a very delicate matter.

The problem was straightforward and intractable: the Nuremberg Laws, with their elaborate classification of human beings into racial categories whose consequences ranged from full citizenship to legal exclusion and ultimately to extermination, made no provision for the Japanese.

Japan was a potential ally of great strategic importance; its navy was the dominant force in the Pacific and its army the pre-eminent land power in East Asia. Its government was pursuing an expansionist foreign policy whose anti-British and anti-American character aligned with German interests.

But its people, by every definition that Nazi racial science could devise, were not Aryan – were not, in fact, classifiable as anything other than what Nazi ideology designated as an inferior race, the “yellow” Asiatics whose supposed biological inadequacy the movement’s propaganda had routinely contrasted with supposed Nordic superiority.

The ambassador wanted to know, with the polite directness of Japanese diplomatic culture, where his countrymen stood. The answer the foreign ministry provided the answer that the Japanese were “honorary Aryans”. It fooled nobody, least of all the Japanese.

The Nazi racial worldview that produced this absurdity was built on a hierarchy of human biological worth whose foundation was the Nordic or Aryan type – the blonde, blue-eyed northern European whose supposed genetic superiority Hitler had elaborated at length in Mein Kampf and whose dominance over all other human groups was, in Nazi ideology, both a biological fact and a historical destiny.

Below the Aryans, in a descending order of biological worth, came first other European peoples (except Slavs), then various non-European groups arranged according to a combination of their distance from the Nordic ideal, their supposed historical achievements, and the specific political needs of the moment.

At the bottom of the Nazi racial hierarchy sat the Jews – whose status as a biologically defined enemy instead of merely an inferior group was unique in Nazi racial thinking – alongside the Roma, the Slavs, and the peoples of sub-Saharan Africa. East Asians occupied an intermediate position in this scheme – theoretically fixed by their biological distance from the Aryan ideal but complicated by the political imperative of maintaining ties with Japan.

In Mein Kampf, published in 1925 and 1926, Hitler expressed a dismissive view of Asian civilisations, attributing whatever achievements the Chinese and Japanese had produced not to indigenous creativity but to the influence of Aryan blood – the familiar Nazi device of explaining away the accomplishments of non-European peoples by attributing them to historical Aryan admixture. He described the Japanese as capable of borrowing and applying Western technology but not of originating it, a characterisation reflecting the standard condescension of the era, dressed in racial-biological language.

Yet Hitler also expressed, in different contexts and at different moments, a real admiration for Japanese military and imperial achievement that sat uneasily with the dismissal of Asian creative capacity. His famous remark, recorded in the table talk compiled by Martin Bormann, that the Japanese were “racially inferior” but “a proud, brave people” whose martial virtues he respected, captures his contradictory position.

He admired what the Japanese had done in building an empire and in fighting with ferocity and discipline, while maintaining the conviction that these achievements were somehow attributable to Aryan influence or were the product of a specific militaristic culture rather than of the biological qualities that Nazi ideology reserved for the northern Europeans. The contradiction was never resolved because it could not be resolved within the terms of the ideology that had created it.

The diplomatic and political management of the contradiction fell primarily to Joachim von Ribbentrop. Hitler’s ambassador to Britain, then foreign minister, persistently advocated for a close German-Japanese alliance, reflecting his conviction that encircling Britain with enemies on multiple fronts was Germany’s best strategic option.

The Anti-Comintern Pact of 1936, which brought Germany and Japan into a formal agreement directed against the Soviet Union and international communism, and the Tripartite Pact of 1940, which added Italy and created the formal Axis alignment, were Ribbentrop’s diplomatic achievements. They required consistent doublethink about the racial ideology that was at once the Nazi regime’s most fundamental operating principle and its most embarrassing obstacle to the alliance it needed.

The “honorary Aryan” designation was never formally codified in the Nuremberg Laws or in any subsequent racial legislation: it was an administrative fiction at the diplomatic level, and it was understood as such by everyone involved. Japanese visitors to Germany were exempt from the provisions of the racial laws applying to other non-Aryans, could use facilities reserved for Aryans, and were in general treated with the external courtesy that the alliance required.

Japanese diplomats in Berlin reported with a mixture of amusement and indignation the inconsistency of a regime that officially classified them as racial allies while its propaganda organs continued producing material about Asian biological inferiority available to anyone who cared to look.

The Japanese response to Nazi racial ideology was complex and cannot be reduced to simple resentment. The Japanese government’s own racial ideology, which classified the Japanese as a superior people, was not easily compatible with the Nazi hierarchy placing Europeans above Asians regardless of the specific diplomatic designations. Japanese nationalist intellectuals in the 1930s and 1940s developed their own racial frameworks claiming superiority for the Asian peoples, chiefly Japan of course, over the decadent West. The concept of the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere, Japan’s ideological framework for its imperial expansion, had its own racial hierarchy; the Japanese occupied the top position and other Asian peoples were arranged below them, in an order of supposed civilisational advancement that owed more to Japanese imperial ambition than to any assessment of cultural development.

In certain respects, the contradictions between the Nazi racial worldview and the German-Japanese alliance could not simply be managed by diplomatic courtesy. The most dramatic was the question of the German Jewish community’s relationship to Japan. Japan did not agree to German demands to persecute its small Jewish population – nor did it persecute Jewish refugees in occupied Shanghai, where several thousand European Jews found safety after fleeing Nazi persecution.

– reflected both Japanese indifference to Nazi racial ideology and a belief in the Japanese regime that Jewish financial influence in the US might be worth cultivating.

Chiune Sugihara, the Japanese consul in Kaunas who issued thousands of transit visas to Lithuanian Jews fleeing Nazi persecution in 1940, is the most celebrated individual expression of a Japanese institutional culture that had not absorbed the Nazi commitment to Jewish destruction as a moral imperative comparable in urgency to military objectives.

The German racial hierarchy’s treatment of the Chinese, – Japan’s primary victims in Asia, and a people whose ancient civilisation presented a mountain of inconvenient evidence of non-Aryan cultural achievement, just like the Japanese case – generated further incoherence.

Nazi racial ideology had to account for the Great Wall, for Confucian philosophy, for Chinese literary and artistic traditions that predated the Romans, for the invention of printing, gunpowder, and the compass – a problem the ideology addressed through the same device it applied to other inconvenient non-Aryan achievements, attributing them to hypothetical Aryan influence on the basis of zero evidence.

For all the Nazis’ ideological contortions, the German-Japanese alliance was, in strategic terms, a consistent disappointment for both parties. Japan’s decision not to attack the Soviet Union in 1941 – which could have combined with the German invasion to crush the Red Army in a two-front war before it stabilised – was Japan’s most consequential strategic decision of the Pacific War. It was extremely vexing to Hitler.

Germany’s declaration of war on the US following Pearl Harbor – a decision that perplexed many of his own advisers – did not produce greater co-operation: Germany and Japan fought essentially separate wars, shared intelligence reluctantly, and made no serious attempt at the joint strategic planning their common enemies were conducting across the Atlantic.

The Axis alliance was held together by shared hostility to the British Empire, the Soviet Union, and the US, not by any real solidarity. The racial ideology that was the Nazi regime’s deepest commitment was incompatible with the respect for Japanese equality that the alliance required.

The Japanese knew this. The Germans knew this. The honorary Aryan designation satisfied nobody and resolved nothing. It was the Axis alliance in miniature: a diplomatic sticking plaster stretched over an ideological gulf the two parties agreed not to discuss because doing so would have revealed that their partnership was built on unworkable foundations.

Had Germany won, what the Nazis actually thought of the Japanese would eventually have had to be translated into policy rather than managed through diplomatic evasion. History was spared that particular clarification.

Photo: Flags displayed outside the Japanese embassy in Berlin in 1940 | Bundesarchiv, Bild, Wikimedia Creative Commons