In 1832, on a beach near the town of Punta Alta on the coast of Patagonia, Charles Darwin extracted from a cliff of soft rock a collection of bones that immediately arrested his attention. He was 23 years old, three years into the Beagle voyage, and still developing the habits of observation and inference that would eventually transform biology.

The bones were large, clearly mammalian, and clearly ancient – with their size suggesting an animal considerably bigger than anything that currently lived in South America. Darwin collected them carefully and sent them to the anatomist Richard Owen in London, who would spend years analysing the extraordinary fauna of Pleistocene South America that the Beagle voyage was delivering to British science.

Among the bones Darwin collected at Punta Alta were remains of the animal that Owen would eventually name Mylodon darwinii – Darwin’s ground sloth – in explicit acknowledgement of the collector whose eye had recognised their significance.

Mylodon darwinii was a creature of such size, such peculiarity, and such unexpected biological richness that the century-and-a-half of subsequent research devoted to understanding it has produced one remarkable finding after another, culminating in the discovery, made in the 1890s and confirmed by subsequent investigation, that the animal had survived until so recently that it may have been encountered by the first human inhabitants of the Patagonian region, a possibility that transforms it from a purely palaeontological subject into something at the intersection of prehistory and human memory.

Mylodon was a ground sloth, belonging to the order Pilosa that today contains only the tree sloths of Central and South America and the anteaters, but whose Pleistocene diversity encompassed some of the largest land mammals that have ever existed. The ground sloths were a spectacularly successful South American evolutionary experiment that persisted for tens of millions of years, diversifying into dozens of genera ranging from dog-sized creatures to the enormous Megatherium americanum, which reached a body mass of four to six tonnes and stood tall enough to browse foliage at heights of five metres.

Mylodon occupied a middle position in this size range: estimates based on skeletal remains place its weight at some one to three tonnes, its body length at about four metres, and its shoulder height at something approaching some two metres when walking on all fours, making it comparable in size to a modern hippopotamus and considerably more bulky than any living sloth, whose largest species barely exceed eight kilograms.

Whereas living sloths are exquisitely adapted to arboreal life, their long curved claws and specialised musculature designed for hanging beneath branches, Mylodon was a terrestrial animal whose limb proportions and skeletal mass made any arboreal existence impossible. It walked on the outer edges of its hind feet and on its knuckles, a gait whose traces are preserved in the fossilised footprints found at several South American sites.

The physical adaptations of Mylodon are among the most interesting features of a biologically extraordinary animal. Its skin was armoured with small bony nodules called osteoderms – essentially a layer of bone embedded within the hide – that gave the living animal a protection against predators considerably greater than its size alone would have provided. Osteoderms are found in several other vertebrate groups including crocodilians and armadillos, but their presence in a large ground sloth is unusual and reflects the predator pressure that the Pleistocene megafauna of South America exerted on large herbivores.

The osteoderms found in association with Mylodon remains range from a few millimetres to several centimetres in size and would have formed a continuous mosaic beneath the outer skin, creating a flexible but protective layer. An animal the size of Mylodon with an armoured hide and formidable foreclaws would have been a formidable defensive proposition for any predator, even the large felids of the Pleistocene South American fauna.

The digestive system and diet of Mylodon have been inferred from multiple lines of evidence, including the morphology of its teeth, the stable isotopic composition of its bones and hair, and the extraordinary preservation of plant material at one particular site that has provided direct evidence of what the animal ate. Its teeth were hypsodont – high-crowned, suitable for grinding tough plant material – and lacked the specialised shearing surfaces that would indicate a carnivorous or omnivorous diet.

Stable isotopic analysis of bone collagen from multiple Mylodon specimens has indicated a diet based predominantly on C3 plants – the grasses, shrubs, and browse vegetation of the Patagonian steppe and the temperate forests of southern South America. So the animal was evidently a generalist herbivore capable of exploiting a wide range of plant foods depending on seasonal availability, a dietary flexibility consistent with survival across the variable environments of the Patagonian region across the Pleistocene’s climatic oscillations.

The discovery that transformed the scientific understanding of Mylodon from a standard palaeontological subject into something considerably more extraordinary was in 1895, when a German settler named Hermann Eberhard found, in a cave on his property near Puerto Natales in the Magallanes region of southern Chile, a piece of skin covered in coarse reddish-brown hair and containing the characteristic bony osteoderms of a ground sloth.

The skin was so fresh in appearance that Eberhard and several subsequent visitors to what became known as Cueva del Milodón – Mylodon Cave – initially believed it might belong to a recently living animal, and reports circulated in the European and American press that a living giant ground sloth might have survived in the remote interior of Patagonia.

These reports inspired at least one expedition organised to find the living animal, and they attracted the attention of, among others, the young Bruce Chatwin, whose account of the Mylodon skin and its implications for the possibility of surviving Pleistocene megafauna in Patagonia forms one of the more memorable passages of his 1977 book In Patagonia.

The living animal was not found, but the skin and the cave that contained it was scientifically extraordinary for different reasons. Radiocarbon dating of Mylodon remains from Cueva del Milodón and from other South American sites has established that the animal survived until some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, placing its extinction firmly within the period of initial human colonisation of South America.

This timing is the central fact animating the most important debate in Mylodon research and in the broader study of Pleistocene megafaunal extinction in the Americas: shether Mylodon and the dozens of other large mammal species that disappeared from South America at about the same time were driven to extinction by human hunting, by the climatic changes associated with the transition from glacial to interglacial conditions, or by some combination of both.

This debate mirrors the argument conducted about Pleistocene megafaunal extinction worldwide and has not been resolved to universal satisfaction, but the evidence from South America tends toward the human hunting hypothesis with some force.

The timing of extinctions correlates more closely with the arrival and spread of human populations than with climatic events, the species that disappeared were disproportionately the large, slow-reproducing animals most vulnerable to even modest hunting pressure, and the archaeological record from several South American sites shows evidence of human butchering of ground sloth remains.

The Cueva del Milodón material provided not only the remarkably preserved skin but also dung, claws, bones, and plant material that together constitute one of the most detailed snapshots of a Pleistocene animal’s biology available anywhere in the world.

The dung, preserved by the cave’s cold, dry conditions across 10 to 12 millennia, contained identifiable plant fragments whose analysis confirmed the dietary inferences from isotopic studies: grasses, sedges, and various shrub species were all represented, along with the silica phytoliths and cuticle fragments that identify plant taxa with precision.

The hair preserved on the Mylodon skin has yielded ancient DNA in several studies, most recently employing the high-throughput sequencing techniques that have transformed ancient genomics since 2010. The DNA analysis has confirmed Mylodon’s phylogenetic position within the ground sloth clade and established its relationship to the living sloths and anteaters with a precision that morphological analysis alone could not achieve.

The nuclear genome fragments recovered from the best-preserved specimens have provided information about population genetics, suggesting that Mylodon populations maintained sufficient genetic diversity into the latest Pleistocene to be viable.

This indicates sudden external pressure – hunting – as the proximate cause of extinction, instead of gradual demographic decline.