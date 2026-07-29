Between roughly 900 and 1300 AD, the climate of the North Atlantic region entered a period of relative warmth along with much of the rest of the northern hemisphere. This warmth left remarkable historical traces: the expansion of Viking settlement into Greenland and North America; the northward spread of viticulture into regions of England and Scandinavia where grapes had not previously ripened; the construction of the great Gothic cathedrals, funded by agricultural surpluses; and tremendous demographic growth, seeing Europe’s population double.

So why did the Medieval Warm Period happen?

The most fundamental distinction palaeoclimatologists draw when explaining the Medieval Warm Period is between external forcings and internal variability. External forcings are factors that change the amount of energy reaching the Earth’s surface or the composition of the atmosphere, thus changing the climate system’s energy balance. The main examples are variations in solar output, volcanic eruptions that inject aerosols into the stratosphere, and changes in greenhouse gas concentrations.

Internal variability is the redistribution of existing heat within the climate system through the the ocean and atmosphere’s circulation patterns. This involves the movement of warm and cold water masses and air masses in patterns that can warm some regions while cooling others, without any change in the total energy of the system.

The Medieval Warm Period appears to have been caused by a combination of both mechanisms, with solar variability and reduced volcanic activity providing the external push, with ocean circulation changes providing the regional amplification giving the warming its geographical pattern.

Solar output during the Medieval Warm Period was modestly higher than in the preceding and following centuries. This finding is established from the analysis of cosmogenic isotopes – namely beryllium-10 in ice cores and carbon-14 in tree rings – whose production in the upper atmosphere is inversely proportional to solar activity. When the Sun is more active, its stronger magnetic field deflects more cosmic rays from reaching Earth’s atmosphere, reducing the production of cosmogenic isotopes. Conversely, when it is less active, more cosmic rays penetrate and more isotopes are produced.

Researchers have reconstructed a history of solar activity by measuring the concentration of beryllium-10 and carbon-14 in precisely dated ice core and tree ring records spanning the past two millennia. This shows the medieval period coinciding with a cluster of solar maxima (periods of elevated solar output) while the subsequent Little Ice Age coincided with the Maunder Minimum and other periods of dramatically reduced solar activity in the seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries.

This solar forcing is estimated to have contributed some 0.1 to 0.3 degrees Celsius of additional warming during the medieval period relative to the preceding centuries. While this is a modest effect in absolute terms, it is nevertheless consistent with the magnitude of the regional warming reconstructed from proxy records.

Volcanic activity provides the complementary forcing on the other side of the equation. Large volcanic eruptions inject sulphur dioxide into the stratosphere, where it forms sulphate aerosols that reflect incoming solar radiation and cool the surface for periods of one to three years following each eruption. A period of reduced major volcanism therefore produces an absence of the episodic cooling pulses eruptions would otherwise impose on the climate system. This allows the underlying warmth to accumulate without the interruptions that volcanic forcing would introduce.

The medieval period between roughly 900 and 1200 AD shows a relative paucity of large eruptions in the volcanic records preserved in ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica. This pattern is consistent with the reduced volcanic radiative forcing that would have allowed the modest solar warming to express itself more fully. The following centuries saw an increase in major eruptions – and their cooling effects contributed, alongside reduced solar output, to the onset of the Little Ice Age succeeding the Medieval Warm Period.

Ocean circulation patterns provide the third major element of the causal story behind the Medieval Warm Period, and in some respects the most important for understanding why the warming was so strongly expressed in the North Atlantic region.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation – the system of deep ocean circulation including the Gulf Stream and its northward extensions – transports warm surface water from the tropics towards the North Atlantic before it cools, sinks, and returns southward as deep cold water. This is the primary mechanism by which the North Atlantic region receives heat beyond solar radiation.

Evidence from marine sediment cores – whose fossil assemblages of temperature-sensitive organisms preserve records of past sea surface temperatures – indicates that the AMOC was relatively vigorous during the Medieval Warm Period. It transported more warm water northwards, contributing to the elevated North Atlantic temperatures documented in proxy records.

The mechanisms by which solar and volcanic forcing might have influenced AMOC strength remain an active area of research, involving complex model simulations that have not yet produced a fully coherent picture. But the circumstantial evidence connecting external forcings, ocean circulation changes, and the regional pattern of medieval warming is substantial.

The proxy records used to reconstruct the nature of the Medieval Warm Period are a subject of considerable methodological debate – and the resolution of this debate has important implications for how warm the medieval period actually was relative to the present day.

Tree rings – whose annual growth increments reflect temperature and precipitation conditions during the growing season – provide the most geographically extensive and precisely dated proxy records available. However, their relationship to temperature is not straightforward and varies between species, locations, and tree size in ways that require careful calibration.

Ice core oxygen isotope records from Greenland and Antarctica provide independent temperature proxies, although they integrate conditions over larger areas than individual tree ring sites. Additional proxy information comes from coral records, speleothem oxygen isotopes from cave formations, pollen assemblages, and glacier advance and retreat histories. Integrating all of these sources into a coherent global temperature reconstruction requires statistical methods whose assumptions and limitations continue to be debated.

The most contentious aspect of the Medieval Warm Period debate, particularly in the early 2000s, concerned whether the period was as warm globally as the present day or significantly cooler.

The original reconstruction by Michael Mann and colleagues – published in 1998 and 1999 as the famous hockey stick graph – suggested the Medieval Warm Period was a regional not global phenomenon. It indicated that globally averaged temperatures in the medieval period were significantly below present levels – with rapid twentieth-century warming producing temperatures unprecedented over the past millennium.

Critics of the Mann reconstruction argued that the proxy record supported a warmer medieval period than the reconstruction showed, and that the hockey stick underestimated natural climate variability. Some of these critics were motivated by a desire to undermine the scientific case for anthropogenic climate change, while others had more straightforwardly scientific concerns about methodology.

Subsequent assessments by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, incorporating a larger number of independent reconstructions using different methodologies and proxy networks, have broadly confirmed that the Medieval Warm Period was a significant climatic event. However, these assessments indicate that globally averaged temperatures in the medieval period were likely lower than those of the past few decades, with regional exceptions – particularly in the North Atlantic and parts of the Southern Ocean – where medieval warmth may have matched or briefly exceeded recent levels.

That said, the historical consequences of the Medieval Warm Period are well documented and bolster the case that it was a major phenomenon.

The Norse expansion into Greenland began with Erik the Red’s colonisation of the island around 985 AD and was sustained through the establishment of two permanent settlements, which housed several thousand people at their peak. This expansion was made possible by climatic conditions that allowed pasture farming and animal husbandry in regions that were marginal or unusable during the colder centuries before and after.

The subsequent Vinland voyages of Leif Eriksson and others, reaching the North American continent around 1000 AD, were an extension of the geographic confidence and navigational capacity allowed by the warmer, more navigable North Atlantic of the medieval period.

The decline and eventual extinction of the Greenland Norse settlements, whose last reliable historical record dates to 1408, coincided with the onset of the Little Ice Age’s cooling, deteriorating pasture conditions caused by cooling and sea ice expansion, and the southward movement of the Thule Inuit. The superior cold-climate adaptations of the Thule Inuit allowed them to thrive in conditions that destroyed a Norse agricultural economy built on the assumptions of the preceding warmer centuries.

European agriculture expanded northward and upward in altitude during the Medieval Warm Period. Cultivation of cereal crops reached latitudes and elevations that had not supported farming before and have not consistently supported it since. The English wine industry, documented in the Domesday Book as well as subsequent medieval chronicles, operated vineyards in the Midlands and East Anglia. So to the north of today’s English wine production – suggesting summer temperatures about one degree Celsius warmer than modern averages.

The population growth medieval European agriculture supported – with the continent’s population about doubling between 900 and 1300 – was partly a consequence of this agricultural productivity. At the same time, it served as a cause of the cathedral-building, urban expansion, and intellectual flowering of the High Medieval period, whose material preconditions included the food surplus permitted by warmer conditions.

The Medieval Warm Period most clearly demonstrates that the climate system is sensitive to relatively modest changes in causal mechanisms.

A difference of a fraction of a degree in globally averaged temperature, sustained over centuries, can produce transformations in human geography, agricultural possibility, and civilisational capacity that are far larger than the physical magnitude of the underlying factors might suggest.

A world a degree warmer supported different farming, different settlement, and different patterns of trade and exploration than the cooler centuries before and after it.