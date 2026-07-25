In January 1960, a Swiss-designed bathyscaphe called the Trieste descended through the western Pacific Ocean carrying two men – the Swiss oceanographer Jacques Piccard and the United States Navy lieutenant Don Walsh – on a journey to the deepest known point on the surface of the Earth. The descent took four hours and 48 minutes.

As the vessel dropped through the water column, its occupants had ample time to contemplate the darkness gathering around their small porthole, through which they could observe precisely nothing. The waters of the Pacific admit no sunlight below a few hundred metres, and the artificial lights of the Trieste illuminated only the immediate vicinity of the vessel within the absolute black of the abyss.

At a depth of 10,916 metres – nearly 11 kilometres below the ocean surface, in the part of the Mariana Trench known as the Challenger Deep – the Trieste settled on the seafloor with a gentle impact that stirred a cloud of diatomaceous sediment.

Piccard and Walsh had reached the deepest point on Earth, where the pressure of the water column above them was about 1,086 times atmospheric pressure at the surface – equivalent to the weight of roughly 50 jumbo jets pressing down on every square metre of the Trieste’s hull.

They remained at the bottom for 20 minutes, observed a flatfish resting on the sediment – an observation subsequently disputed by some marine biologists who questioned whether a flatfish could survive at such pressures, although the dispute has not been definitively resolved – and then released their iron ballast pellets to begin the ascent. The return to the surface took three hours and 15 minutes.

The Mariana Trench is the deepest oceanic trench on Earth. Located in the western Pacific Ocean east of the Mariana Islands, it was formed by the subduction of the Pacific Plate beneath the Mariana Plate along one of the most geologically active boundaries in the ocean.

The trench spans some 2,550 kilometres in length and is 69 kilometres wide at its broadest point. It is a vast scar in the ocean floor whose dimensions are staggering by any human scale, although its depth is the feature that has captured the public imagination most completely.

The Challenger Deep is located at the trench’s southern end and is named after HMS Challenger, the British survey vessel whose 1875 expedition first measured extreme depths in this region using weighted sounding lines. In the modern era, it has been measured by multiple surveys using multibeam sonar and direct descent vehicles.

The most precise recent estimates place its maximum depth at about 10,935 metres, although measurements differ slightly depending on the methodology and the location sampled within the Deep’s complex topography. To put this into perspective, if Mount Everest were placed at the bottom of the Challenger Deep, its summit would still be more than two kilometres below the ocean surface.

The physical conditions at the bottom of the Mariana Trench is one of the most extreme environments on Earth. The combination of pressure, darkness, cold, and isolation from the photosynthetic productivity that sustains almost all other ecosystems makes the abyssal and hadal zones among the most challenging environments for life that our planet provides. The temperature at the bottom hovers between one and four degrees Celsius, which is cold but not as extreme as some shallow-water polar environments.

The pressure, at some 1,086 atmospheres in the deepest parts, is the most physiologically challenging parameter. It compresses gases, distorts protein structures, and requires organisms living there to evolve biochemical adaptations – including the production of pressure-stabilising organic compounds called piezolytes – that allow their cellular machinery to function under conditions that would destroy the proteins of surface organisms.

Below about 1,000 metres, the darkness is absolute. This eliminates photosynthesis and requires the deep-ocean food web to depend ultimately on organic material sinking from the productive surface waters above, a process known as the biological pump, the efficiency of which determines how much food energy reaches the hadal depths.

Life at the bottom of the Mariana Trench is far more abundant and diverse than early oceanographers expected, a finding that has expanded progressively across the decades of exploration since the Trieste’s first descent. Amphipods, which are shrimp-like crustaceans of the order Amphipoda, are among the most conspicuous inhabitants of the hadal zone.

They are found in sometimes extraordinary abundances in the deepest trenches, where they aggregate around food falls – the carcasses of marine animals that sink from the surface and provide episodic yet rich nutrition in an otherwise food-limited environment.

Species of holothurians, polychaete worms, foraminifera, and various bacteria have also been recovered from Challenger Deep sediments. The microbial communities of the trench sediment are of particular scientific interest due to the diversity of metabolic strategies is, including chemolithotrophy, which is the use of inorganic chemical reactions as energy sources. This provides an alternative to the photosynthetic energy that drives surface productivity.

Furthermore, the discovery of active microbial communities at the greatest ocean depths has helped drive the hypothesis that similar life might exist in the liquid-water oceans beneath the ice shells of Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

The pollution found in the Mariana Trench is one of the more dispiriting scientific discoveries of recent years. Studies published from the late 2010s onward have documented the presence of persistent organic pollutants, including polychlorinated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ethers – industrial chemicals whose production was banned or severely restricted following the recognition of their toxicity and environmental persistence in the 1970s and 1980s – in the tissues of amphipods collected from the Challenger Deep and other deep Pacific trenches.

In some cases, the concentrations detected were comparable to those found in the heavily contaminated sediments of Suruga Bay in Japan, which is one of the most polluted marine environments on Earth.

These chemicals, whose production largely ceased decades ago, reach the deepest point on the planet through a pathway: they accumulate in marine organisms at the ocean surface, become incorporated into the tissues of sinking organic particles and carcasses, and undergo progressive concentration through the food chain within the hadal community. And microplastic particles have been found in hadal amphipods and in trench sediments.

Over the six decades since the Trieste’s descent, the exploration of the Mariana Trench has progressed at an inconsistent pace. Its limitations relative to space exploration are frequently noted with a mixture of scientific regret and somewhat exaggerated popular disappointment.

Nevertheless, significant milestones have been reached. In 2012, film director James Cameron made a solo descent to the Challenger Deep in the submersible Deepsea Challenger, marking the first crewed return since 1960. He collected samples and filmed footage whose scientific value was recognised by oceanographers, alongside the substantial publicity generated by the celebrity descent.

Later, the Five Deeps Expedition of 2019 – in which explorer Victor Vescovo descended to the deepest points of all five oceans in the submersible Limiting Factor – reached a depth of 10,928 metres in the Challenger Deep and set a new record for the deepest crewed descent. Autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles have conducted multiple surveys of the trench’s geology and biology, returning sediment cores, water samples, and video footage that have progressively filled in our picture of what lies at the bottom of the world’s deepest ocean.

The geology of the Mariana Trench encodes a record of the Pacific Plate’s descent into the mantle. Decoding this record requires integrating seismic data, sampling the exposed rock sequences of the trench walls, and understanding the subduction dynamics of one of the oldest and densest oceanic plates on Earth.

In the region of the trench, the Pacific Plate is some 180 million years old – ancient by the standards of oceanic crust, which is constantly recycled on timescales of hundreds of millions of years through production at mid-ocean ridges and consumption at subduction zones.

Because of its age and consequent density, the Pacific Plate is an efficient subducting plate, sinking steeply into the mantle to produce the deep trench. Its maximum depth reflects the combination of this steep subduction geometry and the structure of the overriding Mariana Plate. Meanwhile the earthquakes generated along this plate boundary extend to depths of several hundred kilometres into the mantle. Their seismic waves provide vital information about the physical properties of the descending slab as it penetrates progressively deeper into the Earth’s interior.

Eleven kilometres below the surface, in the cold and dark where the sediment cloud kicked up by the Trieste long ago settled back to the seafloor, the hadal community continues its slow metabolism in the deepest silence available on Earth. It has thrived there for millions of years, and it will remain there long after our submersibles have gone.