In 1834, on the windswept plains of Patagonia near the port of San Julián, a 25-year-old naturalist named Charles Darwin unearthed a collection of large fossil bones. The bones were clearly mammalian and clearly large – comparable in scale to a modern camel or large deer – but their configuration defied easy placement within any animal group Darwin could readily identify.

The leg bones were robust, and the vertebrae were distinctive. They bore a feature whose significance would not be understood for another two decades: small channels perforating the bones. This was a pattern characteristic of an animal requiring an extraordinary arterial blood supply to the neck and head – the kind of circulatory arrangement associated with animals that raise and lower their heads dramatically, or that possess unusual anatomical structures in the neck region requiring additional vascular support.

Darwin sent the bones to the great comparative anatomist Richard Owen in London, who named the animal Macrauchenia patachonica – “great llama of Patagonia” – in 1838. The name was wrong in its implications, as Owen would later acknowledge, because Macrauchenia was not closely related to llamas or to any living animal group Owen could definitively identify. What it actually was remained one of palaeontology’s most persistent and fascinating puzzles for the better part of 180 years.

Macrauchenia patachonica was a member of an entirely extinct order of South American ungulates called the litopterns. This group was one of the most remarkable experiments in mammalian evolution in the history of life.

Understanding why Macrauchenia is so scientifically extraordinary requires stepping back to the geological and evolutionary context that produced it. This context began some 66 million years ago, when South America, following the end-Cretaceous mass extinction, became an island continent. It was isolated from North America by a seaway that only closed with the formation of the Isthmus of Panama about three million years ago.

During the roughly 63 million years of that isolation, South American mammals evolved in complete independence from the lineages developing on other continents. They produced a fauna of extraordinary originality, whose members occupied ecological niches in ways that sometimes paralleled the solutions found by different mammalian lineages elsewhere in the world through convergent evolution, and sometimes produced forms with no analogue anywhere else in the evolutionary record.

The litopterns were among the most successful and long-lived of these isolated experiments. Appearing in the fossil record in the Palaeocene epoch, they persisted for some 62 million years – one of the longer runs of any mammalian order in the history of life – and diversified into a range of body forms and ecological niches that demonstrated the adaptability of their basic body plan.

Some litopterns evolved into slim, long-legged runners that convergently resembled the horses of North America. They developed single-toed feet and the general proportions of a cursorial grassland animal through an entirely independent evolutionary trajectory. Others occupied different ecological roles. Macrauchenia, appearing in the Miocene and persisting until the end of the last Ice Age about 10,000 years ago, was the group’s most anatomically distinctive and evolutionarily puzzling member.

In life, Macrauchenia was a large animal – estimates based on skeletal proportions suggest a body mass of some 1,000 kilograms, comparable to a large horse or a small camel – with a body plan that combined features from several different groups in a combination that exists nowhere in the living fauna.

Its general body shape was somewhat horse-like or camel-like, with a relatively long neck, a robust torso, and three-toed feet. This structure placed it firmly within the litoptern lineage rather than within any of the living ungulate groups it superficially resembled. Its most distinctive anatomical feature, however, was the position of its nasal opening.

In most large mammals, the bony nasal opening – the aperture in the skull through which the nasal passages connect to the outside world – is located at the front of the skull, more or less where one would expect a nose to be. In Macrauchenia, this opening was positioned high on the skull, well back from the tip of the snout. In living animals, such a location is associated with the possession of a proboscis or trunk, since the soft tissue of the nose must extend forward from the bony opening regardless of where that opening sits in the skull.

The proboscis hypothesis has been the dominant interpretation of Macrauchenia’s facial anatomy since it was seriously proposed in the mid-twentieth century, and it has significant anatomical support beyond the position of the nasal opening alone. The nasal bones of Macrauchenia are reduced and retracted in ways consistent with the absence of a rigid bony nose and the presence instead of a flexible muscular appendage.

The neck vertebrae Darwin noticed, with their channels for unusually large blood vessels, are consistent with the vascular demands of a muscular proboscis, which requires a substantial arterial supply to function. Various reconstructions of Macrauchenia have accordingly depicted it with a short trunk, perhaps somewhat tapir-like in character, which it may have used to grasp vegetation, to strip leaves from branches, or to assist with drinking or feeding in other ways.

Whether the proboscis was trunk-like and prehensile, or was a more modest fleshy extension of the nasal passage whose primary function was related to thermoregulation, olfaction, or dust filtration in the dry Patagonian environment, cannot be determined from the skeletal evidence alone.

The question of what Macrauchenia’s closest living relatives are – and therefore which branch of the mammalian evolutionary tree it belongs to – was extraordinarily difficult to resolve and generated one of the longest-running disputes in vertebrate palaeontology.

Darwin’s initial impression, shared by Owen and most nineteenth-century palaeontologists, was that it bore some relationship to the perissodactyls, the odd-toed ungulates that include horses, rhinos, and tapirs. The three-toed feet supported this interpretation superficially, as did various other skeletal features.

However, detailed morphological analysis consistently produced ambiguous results. Macrauchenia and the litopterns more broadly shared features with multiple different placental mammal groups without clearly belonging to any of them.

The South American ungulates – the litopterns, the notoungulates, and various other extinct groups that populated the continent during its isolation – were collectively so morphologically distinctive that many palaeontologists concluded they might be a very early and independent radiation of placental mammals, branching off near the base of the placental mammal family tree before the major living orders had fully differentiated.

The resolution of this problem, when it finally came, arrived not from further morphological analysis but from ancient protein sequencing, a technique that has transformed palaeontology’s ability to place enigmatic extinct animals within the mammalian family tree.

In 2015, a team led by Hendrik Poinar at McMaster University and including researchers from several other institutions published the results of collagen protein analysis from Macrauchenia bone material preserved in the relatively cold and dry conditions of Patagonia.

Collagen, the most abundant protein in bone, degrades over time but can survive in fossilised bone for considerably longer than DNA under favourable preservation conditions. Its amino acid sequence retains enough phylogenetic information to allow meaningful comparisons with the collagen sequences of living mammals.

The results were striking and, to many palaeontologists, surprising: Macrauchenia and the litopterns more broadly were most closely related to the perissodactyls – the horses, rhinos, and tapirs – placing them within a group called Laurasiatheria that also includes bats, carnivores, and even-toed ungulates. The morphological similarity to perissodactyls that Darwin and Owen had initially noticed was not entirely misleading; it reflected distant, shared ancestry rather than mere convergence.

The timing of the litoptern divergence from the perissodactyl lineage implied by the protein data places the split deep in the Palaeocene or late Cretaceous, during or before the period of South American isolation that allowed the litopterns to diversify independently for the subsequent 60 million years.

This finding reframes the entire evolutionary story of Macrauchenia and its relatives: rather than being an entirely independent and ancient mammalian radiation, the litopterns were part of the broader placental mammal evolutionary tree. Their distinctive characters were the product of 60 million years of island continent evolution operating on a lineage that shared common ancestry with the horses and rhinos of the northern hemisphere.

The convergent evolution between litopterns and horses, which had long been noted as a striking example of independent adaptation to similar ecological pressures, becomes even more interesting in the light of this relationship: the two groups were not simply occupying similar niches through unrelated evolutionary experimentation, but were distant cousins whose shared ancestral heritage may have predisposed them toward similar adaptive solutions.

Macrauchenia survived until about 10,000 years ago, making it a contemporary of the first human inhabitants of South America and placing its extinction in the context of the end-Pleistocene megafaunal extinction that eliminated the majority of the world’s large mammal species across the closing millennia of the last Ice Age.

The cause of this global megafaunal extinction has been one of palaeontology’s most contentious debates for decades. The principal competing hypotheses are overhunting by human populations expanding into previously unoccupied territories and climatic change associated with the transition from glacial to interglacial conditions.

For South America, the evidence has tended to support human hunting as the primary driver, with the timing of extinction correlating more closely with the arrival and expansion of human populations than with climatic events.

Macrauchenia, as a large, relatively slow-reproducing mammal with no prior experience of human predators, would have been particularly vulnerable to the kind of hunting pressure that small but mobile human groups could exert.

Its extinction at about the same time as the continent’s other large mammals – the giant ground sloths, the glyptodonts, the toxodons and other notoungulates – suggests a common cause rather than the species-vulnerabilities that a primarily climatic explanation would require.

The end of Macrauchenia was the end of the litopterns, the final extinction of a lineage that had been experimenting with mammalian body plans on an isolated southern continent for more than 60 million years. The evolutionary story that Macrauchenia’s bones tell – of geographic isolation generating extraordinary biological novelty, of convergent evolution producing superficially familiar forms from entirely different ancestral material, and of the deep-time connections that protein sequences can reveal in the absence of readable DNA – is one of the more compelling in the history of life.

Puzzling over those Patagonian bones in 1834 and failing to place them in any familiar category, Darwin had encountered something totally new. It would take nearly two centuries to fully understand what he had found. The answer, when it came, justified the wait.