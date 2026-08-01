When cities across the world began replacing their old sodium-vapour street lamps with light-emitting diodes over the past fifteen years, the change was almost universally presented, in municipal press releases and engineering journals alike, as an unambiguous environmental victory.

LED fixtures consume a fraction of the electricity required by the high-pressure sodium and mercury-vapour lamps they replaced, often cutting municipal lighting energy bills by 50 per cent or more, and they last many times longer before needing replacement, reducing maintenance costs considerably.

Yet a substantial body of research accumulated since the mid-2010s has documented a stubborn and somewhat uncomfortable irony: measured light pollution, tracked by satellite and by ground-based sky brightness monitors across dozens of countries, has continued to increase almost everywhere the transition to LED lighting has taken place, in some regions at a faster rate than before the switch began.

The technology engineers built to consume less energy has, in aggregate, produced more artificial light spilling into the night sky rather than less.

This apparent contradiction is best understood as an instance of a much older economic observation known as the Jevons paradox, named after the nineteenth-century British economist William Stanley Jevons, who noted in 1865 that improvements in the efficiency of coal-fired steam engines had led to increased coal consumption overall rather than reduced consumption, as intuition might suggest.

This occurred since cheaper, more efficient engines made coal-powered technology economically viable for a vastly wider range of applications than had previously been possible.

The same basic logic, sometimes called the rebound effect in contemporary energy economics, appears to be operating with considerable force in outdoor lighting.

When the cost of illuminating a given space falls substantially, whether measured in electricity consumption, capital expenditure, or ongoing maintenance, the natural response across households, businesses, and municipal authorities is not simply to maintain existing lighting levels while pocketing the savings.

Instead, they install more lights, illuminate more surfaces, and light previously unlit areas that would not have been considered worth the expense under the old, more costly lighting regime.

Christopher Kyba, a physicist at the German Research Centre for Geosciences who has become one of the most prominent researchers documenting this phenomenon, has published a series of influential studies using data from the Suomi NPP satellite, which carries an instrument capable of detecting nighttime light emissions across the globe with considerable sensitivity.

Kyba’s research, published in journals including Science Advances, found that global outdoor lighting, measured by satellite-detected radiance, increased by some 2.2 per cent annually between 2012 and 2016, a period that corresponded closely with the accelerating worldwide adoption of LED street and outdoor lighting.

Crucially, this satellite-measured increase almost certainly understates the true scale of the change, because the Suomi satellite’s sensor is considerably less sensitive to the blue-rich portion of the visible spectrum.

Many LED fixtures – particularly the cooler, whiter varieties favoured for their lower cost and higher perceived brightness – emit this blue-rich light in much greater proportion than the older sodium lamps they replaced.

Sodium-vapour lamps produce a narrow-spectrum orange-yellow light to which the satellite sensor is comparatively well calibrated.

Meanwhile, the broader, blue-shifted spectrum of many LED installations partially evades accurate satellite detection, meaning that ground-based ecological and astronomical measurements of actual sky brightness have in numerous instances shown considerably steeper increases than the satellite data alone would suggest.

This spectral shift towards bluer, whiter light carries consequences considerably more significant than a simple measurement discrepancy, since blue light scatters far more readily in the atmosphere than the longer wavelengths characteristic of older sodium lighting.

This is a physical property governed by the same Rayleigh scattering phenomenon that makes the daytime sky appear blue in the first place.

Light pollution researchers have found that switching a given fixture from high-pressure sodium to a cool white LED of ostensibly the same brightness – measured in lumens as perceived by the human eye – can increase the resulting sky glow considerably.

This happens because the blue-rich component of the light scatters horizontally and vertically through the atmosphere far more efficiently, spreading illumination across a much wider area of sky than the equivalent sodium light would have produced.

Several cities that switched to cooler-toned LED street lighting during the 2010s, having selected fixtures partly on the basis of cost and partly on the mistaken assumption that whiter light would improve visibility and safety without materially worsening light pollution, subsequently found themselves compelled to retrofit these installations with warmer-toned LED alternatives.

These alternatives emitted light closer to 3000 kelvin rather than the 4000 to 5000 kelvin range common in early cost-driven LED rollouts, precisely in order to mitigate this scattering effect once the scale of the resulting sky glow increase became apparent.

The economic mechanism driving the broader rebound extends well beyond simple substitution of old fixtures with new ones of equivalent output.

Local councils, freed from the higher electricity costs associated with older lighting technology, have in many cases used the resulting budgetary headroom to install additional street lighting in areas previously left unlit, to extend the operating hours of decorative and architectural lighting schemes, or to increase the brightness of existing installations.

They often do so on the grounds that greater illumination improves public safety and reduces crime – a claim that has itself been the subject of extensive and often inconclusive criminological research, with several rigorous studies finding considerably weaker effects of increased street lighting on crime reduction than municipal lighting policy has traditionally assumed.

Private commercial and residential lighting has followed a broadly similar trajectory, with the falling cost of LED floodlights and decorative fixtures encouraging businesses, homeowners, and property developers to illuminate building facades, car parks, gardens, and advertising displays far more extensively than would have been economically sensible under the older, more expensive lighting technologies.

This contributes substantially to the aggregate increase in artificial light even where no single new installation appears individually excessive. The consequences of this continuing increase in light pollution extend across several distinct domains, each the subject of a growing and increasingly urgent scientific literature. Astronomers have documented a steady erosion of dark-sky conditions even at established professional observatory sites.

Many of these sites were originally located in remote regions chosen for their historically minimal light pollution, but they have since found themselves increasingly affected by sky glow originating from expanding nearby towns and cities, sometimes located a considerable distance away.

This occurs since scattered light can travel through the atmosphere and affect sky brightness measurements many tens of kilometres from its source.

The International Dark-Sky Association, now operating under the name DarkSky International, has documented a marked decline over recent decades in the number of stars visible to the naked eye from locations across virtually every populated continent.

Most of the world – including an overwhelming majority of the population of Europe and North America – now lives under skies bright enough to obscure the Milky Way entirely from naked-eye observation, a phenomenon essentially unknown to human populations across the entire span of history before the twentieth century.

Beyond its impact on astronomy and on the simple aesthetic and cultural experience of a properly dark night sky, artificial light at night has attracted increasing attention from ecologists studying its effects on wildlife behaviour and physiology.

Nocturnal and crepuscular species across numerous taxonomic groups, including insects, birds, bats, and marine organisms, have evolved behavioural and physiological rhythms closely calibrated to natural patterns of darkness and moonlight. And artificial lighting disrupts these rhythms in ways researchers are still working to document comprehensively.

Migratory birds navigating at night frequently become disoriented by brightly lit buildings and towers, sometimes with fatal consequences when large numbers collide with illuminated structures during migration seasons. This phenomenon has prompted several major cities, including Chicago and New York, to introduce voluntary or mandatory programmes reducing building illumination during peak migration periods.

Insect populations, already under severe pressure from habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change, appear to suffer additional harm from artificial lighting. Many nocturnal insect species are drawn fatally towards light sources, a behaviour whose evolutionary origins remain somewhat debated, but whose practical consequence – observed repeatedly in studies of insect abundance around illuminated versus unlit sites – is a measurable depression of insect populations and activity in brightly lit areas compared with darker control sites nearby.

Human health researchers have added a further dimension to this picture, drawing on a growing body of evidence linking exposure to artificial light at night, and particularly to the blue-rich spectrum characteristic of many LED sources, with disruption of the human circadian rhythm, the internal biological clock governing sleep, hormone production, and numerous other physiological processes.

Blue light exposure in the hours before sleep has been shown in numerous studies to suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, more effectively than light of warmer, redder wavelengths.

This finding has informed public health guidance recommending reduced screen use before bedtime, but it applies equally to outdoor and indoor lighting environments more broadly, particularly for residents of urban areas where bedroom windows may admit considerable ambient light from nearby street lighting or illuminated signage throughout the night.

Some epidemiological research has associated chronic exposure to high levels of nighttime light, whether from indoor or outdoor sources, with elevated risks of several health conditions, although establishing firm causal relationships in this area remains difficult given the numerous confounding factors – including shift work patterns, urban living more generally, and socioeconomic variables – that correlate with both light exposure and health outcomes in ways not always straightforward to disentangle.

The recognition of this LED-driven rebound effect has prompted a range of policy responses across different jurisdictions, although implementation has proceeded unevenly and often faces resistance, rooted in the same cost calculations that drove the original adoption of LED lighting in the first place.

Some cities and regions have introduced lighting ordinances specifying maximum colour temperatures for new street lighting installations, mandating warmer-toned fixtures precisely to limit the atmospheric scattering associated with cooler, bluer light.

Others have introduced shielding requirements, obliging new lighting installations to direct light downward towards the intended illumination target rather than allowing it to spill upward into the sky or sideways into neighbouring properties – a design consideration entirely independent of the light source’s underlying efficiency but one that has often been neglected in the rush to realise the cost savings LED technology offers.

A smaller number of jurisdictions have experimented with adaptive lighting systems, employing motion sensors and dimming technology to reduce illumination levels during periods of minimal pedestrian or vehicle activity, an approach that preserves much of the energy-saving rationale behind the original LED transition while limiting the extent to which those savings translate into simply more light being produced overall.

The underlying tension the LED transition has exposed is not, in the final analysis, a problem with the technology itself, which remains dramatically more energy-efficient than the incandescent, sodium-vapour, and mercury-vapour lighting it has largely displaced.

Instead, it is a demonstration of how thoroughly efficiency gains in any widely consumed technology can be absorbed by expanded use rather than translated into the straightforward reductions in aggregate consumption that efficiency improvements are so often assumed, by policymakers and the public alike, to guarantee.