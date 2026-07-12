On August 9, 1173, construction began on a freestanding bell tower in the city of Pisa that was intended to complement the cathedral and baptistery already standing in the Campo dei Miracoli (“the Field of Miracles”), the splendid complex of white marble religious buildings that the city’s wealth and ambition had been accumulating since the eleventh century.

The tower’s design was conventionally ambitious by the standards of Tuscan Romanesque architecture: a cylindrical shaft of white marble rising through eight storeys of open colonnaded galleries to a belfry at its summit, its external surface articulated by the blind arcading and engaged columns that were the formal vocabulary of the Pisan Romanesque.

It was some 56 metres tall and was to stand vertically, as towers are supposed to do, on a foundation of relatively modest depth in the soft alluvial soil of the Arno plain.

But within five years of the start of construction, the ground on the tower’s south side began to subside under the structure’s weight, tilting the uncompleted tower southward at an angle entirely outside the original design.

This process transformed an unremarkable civic monument into an object so persistent in its defiance of the structural logic towers are supposed to obey, that it has attracted more visitors annually than virtually any other medieval building in the world.

The geological conditions that produced the lean were, or should have been, apparent to anyone who examined the site with care before construction began. Pisa sits on the Arno plain, a low-lying area of reclaimed marshland and alluvial deposits whose soil composition varies greatly across short distances. The location of the tower in the Campo dei Miracoli contained a layer of particularly soft, compressible clay at shallow depth on the tower’s southern side – with no equivalent on the northern side.

This variation in soil composition that would, under the load of a 14,500-tonne marble structure, produce differential settlement of exactly the kind that unfolded. Whether the original builders knew about this variation and proceeded regardless, or whether they were simply ignorant of the subsurface conditions in a period before any systematic technique for investigating foundation soils existed, remains unknown.

But we do know that construction proceeded, the settlement began, and the medieval builders who returned to the project after a nearly century-long interruption caused by Pisan military reverses discovered a tower that was already leaning and had to decide what to do about it.

Instead of dismantling the completed lower storeys and starting again – an option that would have been expensive, time-consuming, and publicly embarrassing – the builders of the upper storeys adjusted their work to compensate for the lean, constructing the higher storeys with their floors and columns slightly off the vertical in an attempt to bring the tower’s axis back towards an upright position. The result is a structure tilted like a straight column pushed sideways and then gently curved.

The adjustment did not straighten the tower but it did raise the centre of gravity slightly, and the belfry added at the summit in the fourteenth century was itself constructed with a slight lean in the opposite direction – another incremental compensation that demonstrates the builders’ awareness of the lean, even if they lacked the analytical tools to understand its cause or calculate its limits.

The lean continued to increase, slowly but measurably, across the following centuries, as the clay beneath the foundation continued to consolidate under the sustained load of the structure. Periodic surveys from the seventeenth-century onwards documented an angle of inclination increasing at a rate of about one millimetre per year by the twentieth century.

The rate sounds tiny, and over the course of a human lifetime it is barely perceptible. But over centuries it accumulates to a degree that eventually becomes alarming. By the late twentieth century the tower’s inclination had reached about 5.5 degrees from the vertical, the overhang of the top above the base measured at some 4.5 metres – a displacement structural analysis indicated was approaching the limits beyond which the foundation soil would lose its capacity to support the load. So the tower that had been leaning for eight hundred years was, by the 1980s, leaning too far.

The closure of the tower to visitors in 1990 – prompted by the sudden collapse of a civic tower in Pavia that killed four people – initiated the most extraordinary structural intervention in the history of historic preservation: a decade-long engineering project to reduce the tower’s lean, stabilise its foundation, and ensure that it remained standing for the foreseeable future.

The engineers needed to make the tower safer without making it significantly more vertical – preserving the lean that attracted tens of millions of visitors while eliminating the immediate structural risk that made those visits potentially dangerous. Too little intervention and the tower might fall; too much and it would merely stand straight, indistinguishable from hundreds of towers across Italy that no tourist bothers to visit.

Lead counterweights were first placed on the north side of the tower’s base – to apply a gentle corrective force, providing temporary stabilisation while the primary intervention was developed and implemented.

The primary technique, proposed by the British geotechnical engineer John Burland, involved drilling small holes beneath the north side of the foundation and carefully extracting soil from the inclined clay layer. This allowed the north side of the foundation to settle slightly while the south side, no longer subsiding relative to the north, effectively rose.

The process was extraordinarily gradual and carefully controlled, with the soil extraction conducted in small increments amid continuous monitoring of the tower’s response at every stage. Each millimetre of correction was achieved through the patient removal of cubic centimetre quantities of clay from positions beneath the foundation.

By the time the project concluded in 2001, the total correction was about 45 centimetres of overhang reduction, bringing the inclination back from 5.5 degrees to some 3.97 degrees – far enough from the critical threshold to be declared safe for the foreseeable future, while keeping the Leaning Tower leaning.