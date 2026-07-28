At 5:46am on January 17, 1995, while most of the residents of Kobe and its surrounding communities were still asleep, the Nojima fault ruptured along a strike-slip mechanism beneath Awaji Island in Osaka Bay. The seismic waves that radiated outward from the rupture zone reached the city of Kobe within seconds.

The earthquake lasted about 20 seconds – a modest duration by the standards of the great subduction zone megathrusts dominating the Japanese seismic hazard map. Yet in those 20 seconds, it released energy equivalent to a magnitude of 6.9 on the moment magnitude scale.

Given the shallow focal depth of about 16 kilometres and the close proximity of the fault to one of Japan’s most densely populated urban corridors, the consequences were devastating: 6,434 people were killed, some 43,000 were injured, more than 250,000 buildings were destroyed or severely damaged, and economic losses were estimated at about ten trillion yen – equivalent to some two and a half per cent of Japan’s entire gross domestic product for the year.

The earthquake struck a nation that regarded itself, with justification, as the world’s most earthquake-prepared society. Its building codes, emergency planning, and public education on seismic hazard were the envy of every other earthquake-prone country. The gap between this self-conception and what happened in Kobe on that January morning was the earthquake’s most consequential and lasting legacy.

Japan sits at the intersection of four tectonic plates whose interactions made it one of the most seismically active regions on earth. And the national experience of catastrophic earthquakes stretched back through recorded history to at least the eighteenth century, when the 1707 Hōei earthquake and its associated tsunami devastated the Pacific coast.

The Great Kantō Earthquake of 1923, which killed some 105,000 people in Tokyo and Yokohama through a combination of ground shaking, fire, and tsunami, had produced a thorough transformation of Japanese building practices, emergency planning, and public understanding of seismic risk.

Subsequent decades saw the progressive tightening of building codes, the development of sophisticated seismic engineering research programmes at Japanese universities and government laboratories, the installation of extensive seismic monitoring networks, and the cultivation of a public culture of earthquake preparedness. Its expression in regular drills, household emergency supplies, and community disaster planning was more comprehensive than in any comparable society.

The concern of Japanese earthquake preparedness planners in the years preceding Kobe was the anticipated Tōkai earthquake – a major rupture on the subduction zone southwest of Tokyo that seismological analysis had identified as overdue. Consequently, the preparation resources of both the government and the scientific community were substantially oriented toward this anticipated event.

The Nojima fault that ruptured in January 1995 was not among the faults that seismic hazard assessments had identified as the highest priority threats to the Kobe region. The city’s earthquake preparedness planning had been focused on a different source: the anticipated activity of offshore subduction zones rather than the inland strike-slip faults of the Median Tectonic Line system to which the Nojima fault belongs.

This mismatch between anticipated and actual threat sources was the first of several ways in which the Kobe earthquake exposed limitations in Japanese earthquake preparedness that prior confidence in the nation’s readiness had obscured.

The buildings most dramatically damaged included structures built between 1971 and 1981 alongside those built before modern seismic codes were introduced, occurring although the post-1981 building code revision had substantially improved seismic performance standards.

These buildings were constructed under codes that had improved significantly over pre-war standards, but they were inadequate for the ground motion characteristics of the near-field fault rupture that the city experienced.

Column failures in reinforced concrete buildings produced the pancaking of mid-rise structures that caused many of the deaths among building occupants. Moreover, the collapse of elevated highway sections – including spectacular images of the Hanshin Expressway lying on its side – highlighted that seismic designs of major infrastructure were not as good as people thought.

The fires following the earthquake’s initial ground shaking added a dimension of destruction on a scale recalling the 1923 Kantō disaster. They demonstrated that the urban morphology of dense Japanese residential districts created fire hazards that earthquake engineering alone could not address.

About 150 separate fires ignited in the hours following the earthquake. Their causes included ruptured gas lines, fallen candles, and kerosene heaters in homes where occupants were in the pre-dawn routine of heating their residences against the January cold, alongside electrical faults in damaged buildings.

The narrow streets of the traditional residential districts that characterised much of the affected area made fire engine access difficult or impossible in many locations. Compounding this, the damage to water mains – an inevitable consequence of severe ground shaking – compromised firefighting capacity precisely where it was most needed.

The fires burned for days in some areas, consuming wood-frame residential buildings whose density and construction made them extremely vulnerable to fire spread regardless of their seismic performance. Some 7,500 buildings were destroyed by fire, a toll that would have been substantially higher had winter weather conditions been less calm.

The emergency response to the Kobe earthquake exposed institutional failures that the subsequent reorganisation of Japanese disaster management was designed to address. The national government’s response in the earthquake’s immediate aftermath was slower than the scale of the disaster required.

It was hampered by jurisdictional ambiguities between local, prefectural, and national authorities, by the absence of clear protocols for the rapid escalation of response capacity when local resources were overwhelmed, and by a political culture in which the deployment of Self-Defence Forces – Japan’s constitutionally constrained military – in domestic disaster relief was inhibited by sensitivities about their proper role.

The Governor of Hyogo Prefecture delayed requesting national military assistance for reasons that appeared to reflect concerns about the appropriateness of a visible military presence rather than an assessment of what the situation required.

The gap between what the affected population needed and what the government delivered in the critical first seventy-two hours was large enough that it became a primary focus of the post-earthquake review, producing a comprehensive restructuring of Japan’s disaster response framework in the years that followed.

The spontaneous mobilisation of civilian volunteers in the absence of adequate official response was one of the earthquake’s more remarkable social phenomena and produced a lasting transformation of Japanese civil society.

About 1.3 million volunteers participated in the earthquake relief effort over the following weeks, providing food, water, shelter assistance, and emotional support to displaced survivors in ways that the official relief infrastructure was initially unable to deliver.

The scale and effectiveness of this voluntary mobilisation were sufficiently striking that 1995 was subsequently designated the first year of the volunteer era in Japan, and the legal and institutional framework for volunteer organisations in disaster response was substantially strengthened in its aftermath.

The role of the Hyogo Framework for Action – the international disaster risk reduction agreement adopted in 2005 at a global conference held in Kobe that drew directly on the lessons of the 1995 earthquake – in shaping subsequent international disaster preparedness standards is the most global of the event’s many legacies.

The city of Kobe recovered, its reconstruction completed within a decade in an expression of Japanese organisational capacity that matched the country’s self-image more closely than the initial response had done.

New buildings rose on cleared sites, the Hanshin Expressway was rebuilt to improved seismic standards, and the port regained much of its capacity after damage had temporarily made Kobe one of the world’s busiest container ports.

But the uncomplicated confidence that had preceded the earthquake did not recover – the assumption that Japan’s extraordinary investment in earthquake preparedness had produced comprehensive protection against seismic catastrophe.

The Kobe earthquake demonstrated that preparedness, however impressive, operates within limits set by the characteristics of individual earthquakes, the vulnerabilities of existing building stock, and the institutional capacities available for response.

The lesson was absorbed, imperfectly and incompletely as such lessons always are, and when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck the Tōhoku coast in March 2011, generating a tsunami that overwhelmed the sea walls that preparedness had built, Japan was in a better position to learn it again.

Photo credit: 神戸市, Wikimedia Creative Commons