On August 2, 1776, 30 days after the Continental Congress had voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence and nearly three weeks after the document had been formally signed by most of its signatories, John Hancock affixed his signature to the engrossed parchment copy in a hand so large and so deliberately conspicuous that it has defined his historical reputation ever since.

The signature – sweeping, confident, occupying a space on the document that makes every other signatory’s name appear modest by comparison – has generated an enormous body of legend.

Most prominently, there’s the almost certainly apocryphal story that Hancock declared he was signing large enough for King George to read it without his spectacles. Whether he said this or not, the story has been too perfect to die, because it captures something true about the man: his combination of personal vanity and political courage, his understanding that symbolic gestures carried political weight in a revolutionary moment, and his position, at the height of his influence, as the most publicly identified face of American resistance to British authority.

Hancock was the president of the Continental Congress, and the first and most prominent signatory. He was a man whose wealth, ambition, and carefully cultivated public image made him the most celebrated and the most controversial figure in the revolutionary movement. The signature was pure Hancock: theatrical and politically calculated. You could say it was the genesis of the swaggering tendency in American politics.

Hancock was born in 1737 in Braintree, Massachusetts, the son of a Congregationalist minister who died when John was seven, leaving the family in reduced circumstances. He was subsequently adopted by his uncle Thomas Hancock, the wealthiest merchant in Boston, whose import-export business had made him one of the most powerful economic figures in colonial New England and whose childlessness made the young John both a personal consolation and a commercial succession plan.

The adoption was a sound investment from Thomas’s perspective: he provided John with the finest education available in colonial Massachusetts, sending him to Harvard, where he graduated in 1754, and then to London, where he spent several years working in the offices of his uncle’s principal English business partner and absorbing the commercial practices and the social conventions of the metropolitan world.

The London years gave Hancock firsthand experience of British society at its most sophisticated; a knowledge of what the imperial centre actually looked like and felt like that most of his colonial contemporaries lacked (even if another Founding Father, Benjamin Franklin, had it in spaces).

He returned to Boston in 1761 with polished manners, excellent English commercial connections, and a clear understanding that the colonial world he had come back to was organised in a relationship with the metropolis that was, for the colonies, increasingly disadvantageous.

Thomas Hancock died in 1764, leaving John the entire business and a fortune estimated at about £70,000 – the largest inheritance in Massachusetts history until that point. Hancock was 27, newly wealthy, and possessed of both the social position and the commercial interests that would put him at the heart of the following decade’s political turmoil.

The Stamp Act of 1765, which imposed direct taxation on the colonies for the first time, and the Townshend Acts of 1767, which taxed imports including glass, paper, lead, and tea, both had enormous effects on colonial merchants like Hancock.

His opposition to British revenue policy had both principled and self-interested dimensions, totally intertwined. Smuggling formed a significant part of Hancock’s commercial operations – and it was a rational and widely practised response to revenue laws that most colonial merchants saw as illegitimate impositions on trade.

The Navigation Acts’ requirements and the various duties they imposed had been so routinely evaded across the colonial period that their enforcement resulted in the sudden imposition of financial penalties on hitherto normal activities. In Hancock’s case, he imported goods such as Madeira wine and without paying the required duties, and the customs officials who attempted to enforce the law against him encountered both legal resistance and popular hostility that made their task impossible in the immediate term.

The seizure of his sloop Liberty by British customs officials in June 1768, on charges of smuggling Madeira wine, transformed Hancock from a commercially important figure into a political icon. The seizure triggered a riot on Boston’s Long Wharf, during which the customs officials were assaulted and their property destroyed. Then the British government’s response, quartering troops in Boston linked Hancock’s legal troubles directly to the broader pattern of escalating confrontation.

Emerging as the most intellectually formidable legal mind in Massachusetts, John Adams agreed to defend Hancock in the ensuing admiralty court proceedings. And the case – eventually dropped by the Crown without conviction – became one of the defining legal and political episodes of the pre-revolutionary period; its arguments about admiralty jurisdiction and jury trial rights were foundational for constitutional framework Adams elaborated in the following decade.

Hancock developed a vital relationship with the Boston political organiser Samuel Adams; an opposites-attract partnership combining Adams’s genius for popular mobilisation with Hancock’s patrician style and contacts. Hancock funded various patriot activities, paid for political publications, and provided the commercial and social credibility that the movement needed to attract support beyond the artisan and working-class constituencies Adams had mobilised most effectively.

The partnership was not without its tensions: the aesthetic Samuel Adams was periodically impatient with Hancock’s vanity, while Hancock was periodically suspicious that Adams was using him as a financial instrument without adequate reciprocal political consideration. They were never entirely comfortable with each other; the partnership’s effectiveness was a product of mutual necessity, not personal affinity.

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Hancock’s election as president of the Massachusetts Provincial Congress in 1774 and his position as president of the Continental Congress from May 1775 to October 1777 – the longest tenure in the Congress’s history to that point – placed him at the formal head of the revolutionary government during the conflict’s most important phase.

It was a huge job. The Congress was a body of delegates from 13 separate colonies with divergent interests and political cultures, conducting a war on multiple fronts simultaneously, while managing a diplomatic relationship with France essential to the revolution’s success, and trying to coordinate a military effort through a general, George Washington, whose relationship with the Congress required constant and delicate management.

Hancock presided over all of this with a competence American public consciousness has sadly, some might say ungratefully, underrated, as the more intellectually dramatic contributions of Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton overshadow Hancock’s unglamorous administrative contribution to the revolutionary enterprise.

His relations with the other Founding Fathers were not always easy; in particular his ambitions for military command strained his rapport with George Washington.

When the Congress was debating the appointment of a commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in June 1775, Hancock believed himself a serious candidate for the position; naturally, his presidency of the Congress made him a more than plausible choice. John Adams’s nomination of Washington, delivered without any prior consultation with Hancock, marred their relationship for years.

For his part, Washington treated Hancock with the correct deference that the Congress’s president was owed while pursuing the operational independence from congressional interference that effective military command required. The tension between civilian political authority and military operational necessity that this relationship embodied was one of the Revolution’s defining institutional dramas, and Hancock’s position at the Congress’s helm made him an important if not always comfortable participant.

The period after Hancock’s congressional presidency was defined by Massachusetts politics, where he served as governor for most of the period from 1780 to his death in 1793, interrupted only by a brief period in 1785 to 1787 when ill health forced him temporarily from office.

His management of Shays’ Rebellion in 1786 and 1787 – the uprising of debt-ridden western Massachusetts farmers against the state government’s deflationary fiscal policies – was characteristically ambiguous: Hancock was absent from office during the rebellion’s most acute phase, with his departure attributed to various ailments including gout, leaving the government’s harsh military response to his successor while allowing Hancock to benefit from the subsequent popular sympathy for the rebels’ grievances.

But the Massachusetts ratifying convention of 1788 – debating whether the state would join the new federal union under the Constitution drafted in Philadelphia the preceding year – produced one of Hancock’s more greatest performances.

The Constitution faced substantial opposition in Massachusetts from Anti-Federalists who feared the concentration of power it created, and the ratification was uncertain. Hancock produced at a critical moment a set of proposed amendments – subsequently known as the Massachusetts Formula – to provide a face-saving mechanism for Anti-Federalist delegates to support ratification, while placing on record their concerns about the Constitution’s deficiencies. The amendments were non-binding and were presented as the convention’s recommendations to the new Congress, and the strategy of conditional ratification with recommended amendments was subsequently adopted by several other states whose ratification was similarly uncertain.

Recondite though it now sounds, this was vital: Hancock’s move provided the path for the Constitution to achieve the nine state ratifications it needed to take effect. The Bill of Rights that James Madison shepherded through the First Congress owed much to this Massachusetts precedent; Hancock’s contribution to the constitutional settlement, although less intellectually distinguished than Madison’s or Hamilton’s, was deft politics at a moment that really needed.

Hancock died in October 1793, still nominally governor of Massachusetts, his body worn out by the gout and the accumulated strains of a public career that had begun when he was barely out of Harvard and that had never really stopped. His funeral was the largest in Boston’s history, attended by some 20,000 people in a city whose total population was under 25,000 – a measure of the public affection that his courage, acumen, and flair had generated over three decades in public life.

His big signature on the Declaration of Independence was more than justified.