On the morning of February 20, 2008, at a glittering auction held at the Hilton hotel in Mumbai, twenty of the world’s best cricketers were sold to the highest bidder. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand who would lead India to World Cup glory three years later, went to Chennai Super Kings for $1.5 million. Ishant Sharma, a gangly 19-year-old fast bowler who had recently troubled Ricky Ponting in a Test series, was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for $950,000.

The auction lasted hours, generating the kind of frenzied atmosphere more usually associated with commodities trading than with cricket administration. By the end of the day, teams had filled their squads for the inaugural eight franchises, and the game of cricket was changed permanently.

The IPL was the product of a crisis in cricket’s power structure – a revolt that had been building for years and which crystallised with startling speed in late 2007 around a rival competition, which threatened to do to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) what the Kerry Packer schism had done to the cricket establishment 30 years before.

The BCCI’s rise to dominance was a function of demography and economics. India has about a billion cricket supporters, a number that dwarfs the combined fanbase of every other cricket-playing nation. When satellite television reached Indian households in the 1990s, transforming a country of 900 million people into an advertising market of staggering scale, cricket became the primary vehicle through which brands reached Indian consumers.

The TV rights to Indian cricket grew from modest sums to figures that made the financial arrangements of other cricket boards look quaint. By the 2000s, the BCCI was generating revenues that gave it effective veto power over decisions made by the International Cricket Council, the sport’s global governing body.

Other boards, dependent on the financial distributions the ICC made from its central revenues – revenues that were in turn dependent on India’s participation in tournaments and bilateral series – could not afford to antagonise Delhi. Indian cricket’s administrators had accumulated economic leverage that translated directly into political power.

Yet the BCCI’s wealth had not trickled down to the players who generated it. Indian domestic cricketers, even those who represented the national team, earned modest salaries by the standards of any comparable professional sport.

The BCCI’s grip on domestic cricket was total: players were contracted to boards, forbidden from participating in unofficial competitions, and dependent on selection committees whose decisions were often opaque.

The system preserved administrative control at the cost of player welfare, and it generated resentment that found its outlet in 2007 when the Indian Cricket League – a rival competition backed by the media conglomerate Zee Entertainment – announced plans to stage Twenty20 matches featuring international players, outside the jurisdiction of official cricket boards.

The ICL was the match that lit the fire. The BCCI’s response to the rival league was to ban any player who participated from official cricket – a deterrent effective enough to limit the ICL’s ability to attract the very best players. Although the threat was real and the message was unmistakable: there was appetite, among broadcasters, investors, and players, for a format and a competition that the existing structure was not providing.

Lalit Modi – the Rajasthan-born entrepreneur who sat on the BCCI’s working committee and had spent years advocating for a franchise-based Twenty20 league modelled on American sports – seized the moment.

Equipped with detailed plans he had been developing for months and armed with evidence the ICL had demonstrated – that the market existed – Modi presented his proposal to the BCCI in late 2007. The board approved it with a speed that reflected both the competitive threat they faced and the scale of the commercial opportunity Modi had outlined.

Modi’s genius was grasping that Twenty20 cricket was a different entertainment product requiring an entirely different commercial architecture than just a shorter version of a longer game.

Whereas Test cricket demanded days of attention and even One Day Internationals required a full afternoon and evening, Twenty20 matches lasted three hours – the length of a football match; perfect for prime-time TV.

The format was designed for sensation: big hitting, rapid wickets, the compression of a game’s worth of drama into a single evening. Modi surrounded this product with the apparatus of American franchise sport: city-based teams with celebrity owners, cheerleaders, Bollywood performances at the boundary, and a player auction that turned the business of squad assembly into public spectacle.

The IPL was cricket reimagined as a franchise entertainment business, with the game itself as the engine and everything else – the music, the celebrities, the branded merchandise, the social media presence – as the fuel.

The franchise auction that preceded the player auction was equally dramatic. Eight city-based franchises were sold in January 2008, for a total of some $723.59 million in franchise fees. The buyers included Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, which paid $111.9 million for the Mumbai Indians, and Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries Group, which paid $111.6 million for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s most bankable star, joined a consortium that paid $75.1 million for the Kolkata Knight Riders, providing the league with instant celebrity visibility in a culture where the intersection of cricket and film had always generated extraordinary public attention.

The franchise model meant that owners had a financial stake in competitive success and in the development of their brand – incentive structures that the traditional board-run system had never provided.

The television deal completed the financial architecture. Sony Entertainment Television and the web streaming platform World Sport Group paid $1.026 billion for a ten-year broadcasting rights agreement, a figure that established the IPL’s financial scale before a single ball had been bowled.

This was a massive gamble on the format, on Modi’s commercial instincts, and on the hypothesis that Twenty20 cricket packaged as prime-time entertainment could attract viewers who had never sat through a Test match or an ODI. That bet was correct on a scale surprising even its proponents.

The IPL’s first season, staged across 44 days in April and May 2008, attracted television audiences of some hundreds of millions, generated advertising revenues that exceeded projections, and produced a final between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings that was watched by more people than any previous domestic cricket competition in history.

The playing product matched the commercial excitement. The auction system had distributed talent across franchises in ways that created competitive teams, and the combination of Indian international players with the world’s best Twenty20 specialists from every other cricketing nation produced matches of high quality and relentless intensity.

Adam Gilchrist’s destructive batting for Deccan Chargers, Shane Warne’s wily captaincy of Rajasthan Royals – guiding a team of relative unknowns and veterans past franchises laden with superstars – and Brendon McCullum’s astonishing 158 not out off 73 balls in the tournament’s opening match announced that the IPL would deliver the spectacle its creators had promised.

The consequences for world cricket were profound and not uniformly welcome. The IPL’s salary structures, offering fees far above what national boards paid their players, created immediate tension between the league calendar and the international schedule.

English county cricket, Australian state cricket, and West Indian domestic cricket all found their best players increasingly drawn toward the IPL window each April and May.

The BCCI’s political leverage over the ICC grew further as the IPL’s revenues swelled the board’s coffers, enabling it to negotiate international scheduling arrangements that protected the league’s slot in the calendar.

Smaller cricket nations found that their players, if talented enough to attract IPL contracts, were earning more in six weeks of franchise cricket than in a full year of international service – a distortion that reshaped career incentives across the sport.

Modi was suspended by the BCCI in 2010 amid allegations of financial irregularities and conflicts of interest, subsequently fleeing India and settling in London while facing numerous legal proceedings. The franchises he had created outlasted and outgrew him, generating their own momentum and their own governance challenges. Match-fixing scandals surfaced in 2013, implicating players and franchise officials and prompting a Supreme Court inquiry that led to the suspension of two teams and the resignation of the BCCI president.

The league’s resilience in surviving these crises was a measure of how thoroughly it had embedded itself in Indian public life: the scandals damaged reputations and triggered reforms, while the IPL’s audiences and revenues continued growing through each controversy.

By the mid-2020s, the IPL had become the second most valuable sports league in the world by per-match revenue, trailing only the NFL. The television and digital rights for the 2023 to 2027 cycle sold for $6.2 billion, a figure that placed individual IPL matches among the most valuable sports broadcasting properties on earth.

Ten franchises now competed in a league that had expanded carefully to preserve competitive balance, and the player auction had become an annual event watched by cricket supporters across the planet, its bidding wars generating headlines and social media traffic that extended the league’s reach far beyond its core Indian audience.

What Modi and the BCCI created in those frenetic months of late 2007 and early 2008 was something that had not previously existed: a cricket competition that was commercially equivalent to the great franchise leagues of American sport.

The IPL expanded cricket’s audience and redistributed the sport’s economic centre of gravity so comprehensively that the game played in English county grounds and Australian state venues now exists partly in the IPL’s financial orbit, its rhythms shaped by the league’s calendar and its player market influenced by the league’s salary structures.

Cricket before the IPL and cricket after it are recognisably the same sport. But the power that governs it, and the money that drives it, are something else entirely.

Photo credit: Chandrachoodan Gopalakrishnan, Wikimedia Creative Commons