On a spring afternoon in 1886, a fifty-four-year-old pharmacist and former Confederate Army officer named John Stith Pemberton stood in the backyard of a house on Marietta Street in Atlanta, Georgia. He held a three-legged brass kettle and stirred together a syrup whose formula he had been refining for months.

Pemberton was a man of impressive pharmaceutical ingenuity, although he had achieved only limited commercial success. His career was a succession of patent medicines that had sold modestly without making him wealthy. Each product was a variation on the prevailing conviction of the era: the belief that the border between legitimate pharmacy and the proprietary medicine trade was more permeable than the medical establishment cared to admit.

He was also a morphine addict; the legacy of a sabre wound incurred during one of the Civil War’s final engagements the Battle of Columbus in April 1865. His pain had been managed through the opiates routinely prescribed for battlefield injuries, and managing this addiction was a permanent feature of his daily existence in the two decades since.

The syrup he was making was intended partly as a remedy for his own condition and partly as a commercial product he hoped would finally deliver the financial security his previous ventures had not.

He carried the syrup to Jacob’s Pharmacy a few blocks away. He mixed it with water and sold the first glasses of what he called Coca-Cola at the soda fountain for five cents each.

The ingredients of Pemberton’s original formula and the precise proportions in which he combined them have been subjects of commercial secrecy, historical investigation, and popular mythology for nearly a century and a half. The full truth remains, deliberately and profitably, obscured.

But do know that the original syrup contained extracts of two natural sources whose names are preserved in the product’s name.

The coca leaf, from the Erythroxylum coca plant of South America, provided cocaine. This was an alkaloid whose stimulant properties had been formally isolated by the German chemist Albert Niemann in 1860, and whose medical and recreational applications were being explored across the Western world during the years Pemberton was developing his formula.

The kola nut, from the Cola acuminata tree of West Africa, provided caffeine. This stimulant was already familiar from coffee and tea, but it was present in the kola nut in concentrations and combinations with other alkaloids whose properties were attracting pharmaceutical interest.

The combination of these two stimulants in a sweetened, pleasantly flavoured syrup produced a product delivering a pharmacological effect alongside its agreeable taste. This fusion of subjective pleasure and physiological reward was – from the beginning – central to Coca-Cola’s appeal.

The coca leaf’s presence in Pemberton’s formula was not the scandalous secret that retrospective accounts sometimes imply. In 1886, cocaine was a widely used and almost entirely unregulated substance. Its medical applications were being enthusiastically explored by figures including Sigmund Freud, who published a celebrated endorsement of the drug’s therapeutic properties in 1884 and used it himself for several years. Local anaesthesia for eye surgery had been pioneered using cocaine that same year.

Patent medicines containing cocaine were sold openly across the US and Europe. Their manufacturers made no attempt to conceal the active ingredient, as its presence was regarded as a selling point rather than a liability.

The product most directly influencing Pemberton’s thinking was Vin Mariani, a Bordeaux wine infused with coca leaf extract. Created by the Franco-Corsican chemist Angelo Mariani in 1863, it had become one of the most commercially successful products in the world. It was endorsed by an extraordinary range of public figures, including Pope Leo XIII, who appeared on an advertising poster for the wine and reportedly awarded Mariani a Vatican gold medal in gratitude for the product’s fortifying properties.

Pemberton had created an American version of Vin Mariani in 1885, called Pemberton’s French Wine Coca. It had sold adequately in Atlanta until Fulton County voted itself dry in November that same year – eliminating the local market for any alcohol-containing product and forcing Pemberton to develop a non-alcoholic alternative.

The reformulation that produced Coca-Cola thus owed its existence in part to the temperance movement, one of the more striking ironies in a product history rich with them. The non-alcoholic syrup Pemberton developed retained the coca and kola extracts of its wine-based predecessor while adding a combination of flavouring agents – citric acid, lime juice, vanilla, caramel, and a complex mixture of essential oils from various botanical sources – that gave the drink its distinctive taste profile.

The carbonation that transformed the syrup into a fizzy drink was not Pemberton’s innovation. Jacob’s Pharmacy, like most American soda fountains of the period, served its syrup mixed with carbonated water as a matter of routine.

It was this combination of Pemberton’s syrup with the soda water already flowing from the fountain’s taps that produced the drink as it has been known ever since.

Whether the carbonation was originally intentional or simply the result of a fountain operator mixing the syrup with carbonated rather than still water is still debated. Either way, the effect was to create a product whose bubbles enhanced both its palatability and its apparent refreshing quality in ways that the non-carbonated version could not match.

Pemberton’s commercial management of his creation was, by any assessment, inadequate to its potential. He was a talented pharmaceutical chemist whose gifts did not extend to the organisation and capitalisation of a consumer product business. The final three years of his life – he died of stomach cancer in August 1888, just two years after Coca-Cola’s introduction – were characterised by a series of financial decisions progressively transferring ownership of the formula and its commercial rights to other parties.

He sold portions of his interest in the product to various Atlanta businessmen, including a wholesale drug dealer named Asa Candler, to whom he sold a two-thirds interest for about $1,200 in 1888.

The full acquisition of the Coca-Cola business and formula by Candler, completed by 1891 at a total cost variously estimated at some $750 and $2,300 depending on which historical accounts one credits, was among the most consequential commercial transactions in American business history.

Pemberton, who sold his interest partly out of financial desperation and partly because his deteriorating health left him unable to manage the business effectively, received almost nothing from the extraordinary commercial success his formula would subsequently generate.

He died in poverty, buried in Columbus, Georgia, the city where his Civil War wound had begun the chain of events that led, through morphine addiction and pharmaceutical experimentation, to the kettle in the Marietta Street backyard.

Asa Griggs Candler was the opposite of his predecessor in almost every respect. Whereas Pemberton was a dreamer of moderate means, Candler was a meticulous, aggressive businessman. His religious conviction – he was a committed Methodist whose faith shaped every aspect of his personal and commercial life – coexisted comfortably with a capacity for ruthless competitive behaviour that made him one of the most formidable commercial operators in the late nineteenth-century American South.

He saw that Coca-Cola not merely a pleasant drink with agreeable pharmacological properties, but a brand capable of the kind of systematic national expansion that the emerging infrastructure of American consumer capitalism – the railways, the telegraph, the national press, and the growing network of soda fountains and drug stores – could support if exploited with sufficient energy and strategic intelligence.

Candler’s primary innovation concerned the marketing and distribution system he built around the product. He distributed free sample coupons for Coca-Cola drinks at soda fountains across the country, recognising that consumer trial was the essential precondition for the habit formation that a successful beverage brand required. He provided soda fountain operators with branded glassware, clocks, calendars, and other promotional items at no cost, making the Coca-Cola brand a physical presence in every outlet that stocked the syrup.

He hired travelling salesmen who visited pharmacies, hotels, and restaurants across an expanding geographic territory, building the distribution network that would eventually make Coca-Cola available across the entire United States and subsequently across the world.

The red and white colour scheme, the distinctive script lettering of the logo designed by Pemberton’s bookkeeper Frank Robinson – who also coined the name Coca-Cola, correctly judging that the alliteration would be memorable – and the consistent visual identity that Candler maintained across all the brand’s various expressions created a recognisable aesthetic that preceded by decades the formal concept of brand management as a marketing discipline.

The cocaine question resolved itself, partly through commercial calculation and partly through shifting public attitudes, in the early years of the twentieth century. The Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 required manufacturers to disclose the presence of certain substances, including cocaine, in their products.

This created regulatory pressure that the Coca-Cola Company, by then under Candler’s full control and with a national reputation to protect, addressed by modifying the formula to remove the cocaine content from the coca leaf extract while retaining the flavouring properties of the leaf itself.

The modification was technically achieved by using spent coca leaves – leaves from which the cocaine alkaloids had been extracted for pharmaceutical use – rather than fresh leaves. This allowed the company to truthfully claim that its product contained no cocaine while maintaining the authentic coca flavour that the formula’s identity required.

Whether this change significantly changed the drink’s pharmacological effect is doubtful, since the caffeine from the kola nut had always been the primary active stimulant. But the removal of the cocaine content allowed the company to navigate the increasingly hostile regulatory and public relations environment around the drug without abandoning the botanical heritage that its name advertised.

The bottling system that transformed Coca-Cola from a soda fountain product into a truly ubiquitous consumer good was initiated by two Chattanooga lawyers, Benjamin Thomas and Joseph Whitehead. In 1899, they persuaded Candler to grant them the rights to bottle and sell Coca-Cola in most of the United States for the sum of one dollar.

Candler, who regarded bottled beverages with some scepticism and whose primary focus remained the syrup business serving soda fountains, reportedly considered the deal of negligible commercial importance and agreed to it largely to end the negotiation.

Thomas and Whitehead proceeded to develop a franchising system in which they sub-licenced bottling rights to local operators across the country, with each bottler purchasing the syrup from the Coca-Cola Company and handling the bottling and local distribution independently.

This system’s essential structure persists to the present day, and it allowed Coca-Cola to expand across the country and subsequently across the world without the capital requirements that building and operating bottling plants directly would have demanded.

The distinctive contour bottle, designed in 1915 by the Root Glass Company of Terre Haute, Indiana, to be recognisable by touch in the dark or by sight when broken, gave the bottled product a physical identity as immediately recognisable as the logo itself and cemented the brand’s visual presence in the consumer landscape.

Candler sold the Coca-Cola Company in 1919 to a group of investors led by Ernest Woodruff for $25 million – at the time one of the largest transactions in American commercial history. His son Robert Woodruff, who took control of the company in 1923 and who guided it for the following six decades in a tenure of extraordinary duration and consequence, pursued the global expansion that transformed Coca-Cola from an American product with some international presence into the universal brand it became in the second half of the twentieth century.

The Second World War was the pivotal moment. Woodruff’s declaration that every American serviceman would be able to buy a bottle of Coca-Cola for five cents wherever he served led to the establishment of sixty-four bottling plants in various theatres of the war.

Each one served the immediate military market while simultaneously introducing the product to local populations whose subsequent consumer demand formed the basis of the postwar international expansion. The GIs who liberated European cities brought with them, along with everything else, a taste for Coca-Cola that local bottling operations were quickly established to satisfy.

The formula itself – the precise combination of flavouring agents whose identity the Coca-Cola Company has guarded with a secrecy more thoroughgoing than most state intelligence services manage for their classified programmes – remains one of the most commercially valuable secrets in the history of capitalism.

The company maintains that the formula, known internally as Merchandise 7X, is known to only two executives at any given time, is never written down in a form that could be reproduced from a single document, and is stored in a purpose-built vault at the World of Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta; a tourist attraction whose contents remain inaccessible to the visitors queuing to stand before its closed doors.