On December 2, 1943, a German air raid on the harbour of Bari in southern Italy sank 17 Allied ships in under two hours, killing more than a thousand sailors and dock workers in one of the most devastating surprise attacks the Allies suffered after Pearl Harbour. Among the vessels destroyed was the SS John Harvey, an American liberty ship carrying a secret cargo that nobody at Bari had been officially told about: nearly a hundred tons of mustard gas bombs, stockpiled by the Allied command against the possibility that Germany might resort to chemical warfare.

When the John Harvey exploded, mustard gas dispersed across the harbour and into the surrounding city. It contaminated the water where hundreds of survivors swam and drifted, and it poisoned rescue workers who did not know what they were handling. The gas eventually killed perhaps a thousand more people in the days and weeks that followed.

Allied censorship suppressed the Bari disaster for decades, classifying it as an embarrassment to be concealed rather than a tragedy to be acknowledged. Nevertheless, something unexpected emerged from the carnage.

Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Francis Alexander, a young American physician and expert in chemical warfare who investigated the casualties at Bari, noticed something in the dying sailors that others had overlooked: the mustard gas exposure had devastatingly suppressed their bone marrow and lymph nodes, and their white blood cell counts had collapsed to almost nothing. Alexander’s meticulous documentation of these effects reached the desk of researchers who had already been thinking, in secret, along similar lines.

Within a decade, were doctors using derivatives of the same poison that had killed thousands at Bari to treat lymphoma patients. This treatment extended or saved their lives. The road from chemical weapon to cancer treatment passed directly through a burning harbour on the Adriatic, and the medicine that emerged from it would eventually save tens of millions of lives.

The story of chemotherapy’s invention stretches back further than Bari, however, and its full arc requires understanding why cancer treatment was, before the mid-twentieth-century, so comprehensively limited in its ambitions. Surgery was the primary tool for centuries: cut out the tumour and hope it had not spread.

Radiation therapy, following Wilhelm Röntgen’s discovery of X-rays in 1895 and Marie Curie’s work on radioactivity, added a second option – directing ionising radiation at tumours to destroy them. This technique worked well for some cancers and poorly for others, and it carried severe side effects. Neither surgery nor radiation could address disseminated cancers: malignancies that had spread through the bloodstream or lymphatic system to multiple sites simultaneously.

These were the cancers where a surgeon’s knife was irrelevant because there was nowhere to cut. For these patients, medicine in 1940 offered almost nothing. The idea that a drug administered systemically – circulating through the entire body via the bloodstream – could selectively attack cancer cells while sparing healthy ones was barely a theoretical framework.

The theoretical framework had one important precursor in the work of Paul Ehrlich, the German physician and immunologist who in 1909 developed Salvarsan, an arsenic compound that was effective against syphilis by exploiting the difference between bacterial and human cells.

Ehrlich coined the term “magic bullet” for his vision of drugs that would target pathogens or abnormal cells with specificity, killing the enemy while leaving the host unharmed. His framework was conceptually brilliant and practically limited: the difference between bacterial and human cells was far greater than the difference between cancerous and normal human cells.

This made truly selective targeting of cancer far harder than targeting bacteria. Nevertheless, Ehrlich established the intellectual programme that chemotherapy would eventually pursue, and his insistence that chemistry could be the basis of systematic medicine rather than merely empirical remedy shaped the entire subsequent history of pharmacology.

The direct lineage of modern chemotherapy runs through the mustard gas research that preceded Bari by several years. Two American pharmacologists at Yale, Alfred Gilman and Louis Goodman, joined the United States War Department in 1942 to investigate the physiological effects of chemical warfare agents and potential antidotes.

While working with nitrogen mustard – a compound related to sulphur mustard, the gas used so devastatingly in the First World War – Gilman and Goodman noticed that it caused profound suppression of lymphoid tissue and bone marrow in the animals they were studying.

The observation connected with what scientists already knew about certain lymphomas and leukaemias: these were cancers of precisely the lymphoid and haematopoietic tissues that nitrogen mustard suppressed. The logical inference was that a compound which obliterated rapidly proliferating lymphoid cells in healthy animals might do the same to malignant lymphoid cells in cancer patients.

They conducted their first human trial in late 1942 on a patient referred to in the published literature only as J.D. – a silversmith with advanced non–Hodgkin’s lymphoma whose tumours had failed to respond to radiation and whose condition doctors regarded as terminal. J.D. received intravenous nitrogen mustard over ten days. The tumours shrank dramatically. For several weeks, J.D. experienced a remission that astonished the clinical team, as his previously massive lymph node enlargements reduced to near–normal size.

Sadly the remission did not last – the cancer returned, and J.D. died some months later – but what occurred was, in the history of cancer treatment, genuinely revolutionary. A drug given systemically had attacked a disseminated cancer and produced a measurable response. The magic bullet had found its target.

The work was a military secret and authors could not publish it until after the war, which meant that Gilman and Goodman’s findings circulated only through restricted channels although Alexander’s Bari observations were reaching the same research community.

When the government partially lifted the secrecy in 1946 and Gilman and Goodman published their results in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the paper created immediate excitement among oncologists who had spent careers confronting the limitations of surgery and radiation. The nitrogen mustard trials rapidly expanded and refined, producing responses variable in quality and duration but sufficient to establish that systemic chemical treatment of cancer was possible.

The parallel development that gave chemotherapy its second founding pillar came from a direction apparently unrelated to chemical warfare. Sidney Farber, a Boston pathologist whose primary expertise was in childhood diseases, had become interested in acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an almost universally fatal cancer of children that killed most patients within weeks of diagnosis.

Farber reasoned that leukaemia cells, which divided with the rapidity characteristic of malignant growth, might be especially dependent on folic acid – a B vitamin essential for cell division – and that blocking the supply of folic acid might therefore slow or stop their proliferation. While working with Harriet Kilby at the pharmaceutical company Lederle, Farber obtained antifolate compounds – molecules that mimicked folic acid closely enough for cells to take them up but that blocked the biochemical reactions folic acid normally enabled.

In 1947 and 1948, Farber treated sixteen children with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia using aminopterin, his most promising antifolate compound. Ten of the sixteen achieved temporary remissions, some lasting weeks and some months. In an era when the disease killed every child it touched, the results were electric. Farber published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1948, and received a mixture of excitement and scepticism: the remissions were real but temporary, the toxicity was severe, and the promise of cure remained distant.

Nevertheless, the paper established antifolate therapy as a second approach to the chemical treatment of cancer, and Farber’s career became thereafter inseparable from the effort to develop chemotherapy into a source of genuine cure.

The 1950s produced the conceptual and practical advances that transformed these early demonstrations into a systematic field. George Hitchings and Gertrude Elion at the Wellcome Research Laboratories in New York – a partnership that earned them the Nobel Prize in 1988 – developed 6-mercaptopurine, another compound that interfered with the biochemical pathways of cell division and was effective against childhood leukaemia.

Their approach was methodical in a way that distinguished it from the more intuitive reasoning of their predecessors: instead of observing biological effects and inferring mechanisms, Hitchings and Elion worked from an understanding of cellular biochemistry.

They designed compounds that would block specific steps in the synthesis of DNA and therefore specifically target rapidly dividing cells. Their methodology was a genuine intellectual advance, the foundation of what scientists later called rational drug design.

The critical insight completing chemotherapy’s transformation into a curative discipline came from the work of Min Chiu Li and Roy Hertz at the National Cancer Institute in the late 1950s. Li was treating gestational choriocarcinoma, a rare cancer arising from placental tissue that predominantly affected young women and was, before Li’s work, almost invariably fatal.

Using methotrexate, a more refined descendant of Farber’s aminopterin, Li pursued treatment beyond the point at which tumour markers suggested remission, continuing to administer the drug after the cancer appeared to have responded.

His colleagues regarded this as recklessly aggressive and the NCI eventually dismissed him from his position – yet the patients Li had treated with this sustained approach achieved durable, lasting remissions that in most cases was a complete cure. For the first time in history, chemotherapy alone reliably cured a solid disseminated cancer.

Li’s vindication came gradually and then all at once, as the follow–up data on his choriocarcinoma patients accumulated and the significance of his results became impossible to dismiss. His work embedded a strategic lesson in oncology: cancer cells surviving in small numbers after apparent remission would regrow unless eliminated, and clinicians must therefore design treatment courses to achieve eradication.

The concept of complete response as the goal of chemotherapy, rather than palliation or temporary shrinkage, reshaped the entire field and set the intellectual agenda for the combination chemotherapy programmes of the 1960s and 1970s.

Those combination programmes – using multiple drugs simultaneously to attack cancer cells through different biochemical pathways – produced the results that made chemotherapy’s reputation and established its central place in cancer medicine. Vincent DeVita and his colleagues at the NCI developed MOPP chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1964, combining four drugs in a regimen that cured more than half of patients with advanced disease that was previously fatal.

For the first time, drugs reliably cured a common cancer in young adults. Emil Frei, Emil Freireich, and James Holland developed combination regimens for childhood leukaemia that steadily pushed cure rates from near zero toward figures that eventually exceeded eighty per cent. Cancers that had killed every patient within months became diseases that the majority of children survived entirely.

The cost of these advances was severe toxicity that challenged both patients and physicians. Nitrogen mustard and its descendants caused violent nausea and vomiting, bone marrow suppression severe enough to require hospitalisation, hair loss, and a range of organ damage.

The children who were cured of leukaemia sometimes faced elevated risks of second cancers decades later. The question of what suffering was acceptable in pursuit of cure – and who had the right to make that determination – ran through the history of chemotherapy from its earliest trials and remains unresolved, generating the discipline of palliative care as a necessary counterpart to chemotherapy’s aggressive interventions.

The accidental path from Bari’s burning harbour to the oncology ward traced a line that nobody had planned and that required the willingness of individual scientists to pursue an observation toward an implication that was not obvious in advance.

Gilman and Goodman noticed what mustard gas did to lymphoid tissue, Farber reasoned backward from folic acid metabolism to antifolate therapy, Hitchings and Elion designed molecules from biochemical first principles, and Li persisted with treatment beyond the point his colleagues thought rational. Each step required the particular kind of stubbornness that distinguishes scientists who change medicine from scientists who merely practise it.

The sailors who died at Bari did not die so that cancer patients could live. History is rarely so purposeful. Nevertheless, the knowledge extracted from their suffering, through the careful observation of one physician who noticed something that others had not thought to look for, was the foundation of a discipline that has since saved lives beyond any counting. The poison that killed at Bari heals everywhere now.