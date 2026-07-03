On the morning of December 16, 1707, residents in the villages on Mount Fuji’s southeastern flank noticed something alarming about the mountain. It had dominated their landscape since birth, and generations before them – parents, grandparents, and ancestors – had regarded it as the most sacred and permanent feature of the Japanese world. The ground was shaking with a frequency and an intensity far exceeding the ordinary seismic activity of their volcanically active archipelago.

Then, around 10am, the mountain’s southeastern flank tore open in a new vent located well below the summit. Mount Fuji – dormant for many centuries and widely assumed by contemporaries to have settled into the permanent quiescence that its sacred status seemed to demand – began the eruption that would last 16 days.

It deposited volcanic ash across a vast swath of the Kantō plain, buried the villages at its base under metres of rock and cinder, and reduced the agricultural productivity of several provinces to near-zero for years afterwards.

The Hōei eruption, named for the Japanese era in which it occurred, remains the most destructive volcanic event in Japanese recorded history and the last eruption of a mountain that three centuries of subsequent quiet have invested with a mythological appearance of permanence.

Japan sits at the intersection of four tectonic plates – the Pacific, the Philippine Sea, the Eurasian, and the North American. Their interactions produce the volcanic arc of which Fuji is the most prominent single member. Of course, these interactions also produce the frequent earthquake activity Japan has adapted to with a thoroughness visible in its architecture, its civic planning, and its deep psychological relationship with natural catastrophe.

Mount Fuji itself is a stratovolcano of the classic conical form. Its elegant symmetry is the product of layered accumulation of lava flows and ash deposits from many previous eruptions across tens of thousands of years. Each eruption added material to the edifice, reshaping the cone in ways that subsequent millennia of relative quiet have smoothed into the perfect form that Japanese art has reproduced with magnificent obsessive affection.

The trigger of the 1707 eruption was almost certainly the Hōei earthquake of October 28, 1707, one of the largest earthquakes in Japanese recorded history. It struck the Nankaidō region with a magnitude estimated by modern seismologists at some 8.6 and generated tsunamis that killed thousands along the Pacific coast of Honshū and Shikoku.

The earthquake’s relationship to the subsequent volcanic eruption is now understood through the mechanism by which major seismic events can destabilise the magmatic systems of nearby volcanoes, which changes the pressure conditions in the magma chamber and potentially triggers eruptions in volcanic systems already approaching critical pressure after years of accumulated magmatic input.

The 40 days between the Hōei earthquake and the beginning of Fuji’s eruption – a gap short enough to suggest causation and long enough to suggest a process of gradual destabilisation instead of an instantaneous trigger – is consistent with this mechanism. Consequently, the Hōei sequence is one of the most studied examples in volcanology of earthquake-triggered volcanic activity.

The eruption that began on December 16, 1707, differed from many volcanic eruptions in its immediate character and the hazards it generated. Instead of producing lava flows of the kind that move slowly enough to allow evacuation while destroying everything in their path, the Hōei eruption was primarily explosive. It generated enormous quantities of volcanic ash, lapilli – small rock fragments – and larger ballistic projectiles that were thrown from the new vent with sufficient force to travel vast distances from the eruption site.

The new vent, located on the southeastern slope at an elevation of about 2,700 metres, directed much of the eruption’s output toward the southeast. This threatened the Kantō plain and the city of Edo – the city that would become Tokyo – some 100 kilometres northeast.

The immediate vicinity of the eruption was devastated comprehensively and rapidly. The villages of Subashiri and Suyama, located on the southeastern flank within the eruption’s most intense fallout zone, were buried under deposits of volcanic debris that in some locations reached depths of several metres.

Contemporary accounts describe the landscape being transformed within hours from the familiar geography of settled agricultural communities into a steaming grey wasteland. In this environment, buildings collapsed under the weight of accumulated ash and cinder, fields and irrigation systems were buried beyond immediate recovery, and the ordinary features of the landscape – paths, streams, and field boundaries – disappeared under a uniform deposit of volcanic material.

The residents who survived did so by fleeing before the worst of the fallout. However, the speed and intensity of the eruption’s initial phase left little time for organised evacuation. So the death toll in the immediate vicinity, while not as large as some volcanic disasters, was substantial and concentrated in the settlement closest to the new vent.

The ash fall that reached Edo and the broader Kantō plain was less immediately lethal than the conditions at the eruption’s base – but it had a big, baleful economic and social impact across a much wider area. Contemporary diaries and administrative records from Edo describe a series of days in which volcanic ash fell on the city like grey snow. It accumulated on rooftops and in streets, darkened the sky during daylight hours, and infiltrated buildings through every available gap.

The ash fall was not uniformly distributed. The areas to the southeast of Fuji received the heaviest deposits, with some locations in what is now Kanagawa Prefecture recording ash accumulations of several tens of centimetres, while Edo itself received lighter but still significant quantities that disrupted daily life and required organised removal.

The samurai and merchant classes of Edo recorded the event in diaries with a mixture of practical concern and aesthetic observation that is characteristic of the Japanese literary response to natural phenomena: the grey sky, the muffled sounds, and the strange quality of light filtered through an ash-laden atmosphere, all rendered with the same careful attention to sensory detail that Japanese literary culture brought to every significant experience.

The economic consequences of the Hōei eruption extended far beyond the immediate vicinity of the mountain and far beyond the duration of the eruption itself. The volcanic ash that covered agricultural land across the Kantō plain was not simply a temporary inconvenience that rains would wash away; it was a deposit of material that, depending on its thickness and composition, could render agricultural land infertile for years or decades.

The acidic components of volcanic ash damage soil chemistry, the physical weight of the deposit smothers crops and disrupts root systems, and the covering of irrigation channels and water management infrastructure creates drainage problems persisting long after the ash itself has been partially removed or incorporated into the soil.

Administrative records from the villages most severely affected document a protracted agricultural crisis. Tax records show dramatic reductions in assessed productivity for affected villages, shogunate relief measures distributed rice to affected communities, and population records suggest that some villages never fully recovered their pre-eruption populations, their residents having permanently relocated to areas unaffected by the volcanic fallout.

The shogunate’s response to the eruption illustrates both the administrative capacity of the Tokugawa political system at its height and the limits of pre-modern disaster relief in the face of a catastrophe of this scale. The Tokugawa shogunate, which had governed Japan since 1603 from its headquarters in Edo, possessed a sophisticated bureaucratic apparatus. Its reach extended into the village level through the system of interlocking obligations, inspections, and reporting requirements that characterised the era’s governance.

The disaster sparked an administrative response including the assessment of damage across affected villages, the distribution of emergency rice supplies, the reduction or remission of tax obligations for the most severely affected communities, and the organisation of labour for the removal of volcanic debris from the most important roads and waterways.

The scale of the effort required, and the resources it consumed, placed considerable strain on the shogunate’s finances, and the Hōei eruption’s economic aftereffects contributed to the fiscal difficulties that burdened successive shogunate administrations in the early eighteenth century.

The eruption’s religious and cultural significance was profound and multidimensional. Mount Fuji’s sacred status in Japanese religious life – as the dwelling place of the deity Sengen-sama, as the goal of religious pilgrimage that hundreds of thousands of Japanese undertook in the Edo period, and as the supreme symbol of Japan’s natural majesty in both Shinto and Buddhist cosmological frameworks – meant its eruption carried theological implications as well as practical ones.

The eruption of a sacred mountain was, in the religious understanding of the period, an event requiring interpretation: was it a manifestation of divine anger, a sign of cosmological imbalance requiring ritual response, or a warning of further disasters to come?

The religious establishments associated with Fuji’s various pilgrimage traditions produced interpretations that ranged from the reassuring to the apocalyptic. The eruption generated a significant body of religious commentary, prayer, and ritual response – all providing historians with invaluable insight into the theological frameworks through which Edo-period Japanese processed natural catastrophe.

The Fuji-kō pilgrimage associations, whose membership in Edo and other cities numbered in the hundreds of thousands by the early eighteenth century and who organised collective pilgrimages to the mountain’s summit as a form of mass devotional practice, experienced the eruption as a direct disruption of their religious practice.

It was a challenge to the theological framework that made Fuji’s summit the object of such intense spiritual aspiration. The closure of the pilgrimage routes during the eruption and for years afterward forced a reconsideration of the relationship between the sacred mountain and its devotees. This generated new forms of devotional practice, including the construction of miniature Fuji replicas in urban gardens and temple grounds that allowed symbolic pilgrimage for those who could not reach the actual mountain.

The three centuries of silence since 1707 have paradoxically intensified rather than diminished the significance of the Hōei eruption in Japanese volcanic hazard assessment. Modern volcanologists studying Fuji’s current state describe a mountain that has been accumulating the magmatic pressure of three centuries without release, a situation that makes any future eruption potentially more energetic than the 1707 event.

Monitoring networks of seismometers, GPS receivers measuring ground deformation, and gas sensors measuring the volcanic emissions from Fuji’s flanks maintain continuous surveillance over a mountain that the government of Japan formally designates as an active volcano despite its apparent dormancy.

Emergency planning for a future Fuji eruption, conducted by the national and prefectural governments responsible for the 30 million people living within the potential impact zone, uses the Hōei eruption as its primary historical reference point for the scale and character of ashfall, lahars (volcanic mudflows) amongst other hazards that a future event might generate.

The mountain Hokusai depicted in his sublime “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji” – the perfect cone rising above clouds and sea in compositions of serene geometrical beauty – is the same mountain that buried Subashiri under piles of rock in 1707.

The beauty and the violence are expressions of the same geological reality: the accumulated product of eruptions across hundreds of thousands of years, temporarily quiet, temporarily clothed in the snow and forest that make it look eternal.