On 4 July 2012, in an auditorium at CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research near Geneva), two spokespersons for the largest scientific experiments ever conducted announced simultaneously that their respective collaborations had observed a new particle. This particle was consistent with the long-predicted but never previously detected Higgs boson.

The announcement was received with applause of a kind that scientific presentations rarely generate. Peter Higgs, the 82-year-old Edinburgh physicist who had proposed the mechanism bearing his name in 1964, was photographed wiping tears from his eyes in the audience.

He had been told the result the evening before, a courtesy whose necessity reflected the age he had reached while waiting for experimental physics to catch up with his theoretical prediction.

The discovery was confirmed with a Nobel Prize for Higgs and his Belgian colleague François Englert in 2013. It completed the Standard Model of particle physics – the theoretical framework describing the fundamental particles and forces of nature that had been under construction since the 1960s and that the Higgs boson’s existence was required to make mathematically consistent.

By the assessment of the physicists who spent their careers working toward it, this discovery was one of the most significant moments in the history of science. It was also the conclusion of a story whose beginning required explaining why mass exists at all, which turns out to be a considerably more interesting question than it initially appears.

The question of why particles have mass might seem to have an obvious answer: they just do. Mass is one of the fundamental properties of matter, as self-evident as charge or spin, and asking why particles have it might seem as productive as asking why the universe exists.

The problem is that the theoretical framework of the Standard Model, as it developed through the 1950s and 1960s, made mass actively problematic rather than simply given. The symmetries that the Standard Model required – specifically, the gauge symmetry underlying the electroweak force, the unified description of electromagnetism and the weak nuclear force – were mathematically inconsistent with massive particles.

The mathematical structure of gauge theories demands that the force-carrying particles, the gauge bosons, be massless. If they were given explicit mass terms in the equations, the theory became non-renormalisable.

In the language of quantum field theory, this means it generated predictions of infinite probabilities that could not be systematically eliminated, making it useless as a predictive framework.

Yet the W and Z bosons that carry the weak force were known from experimental results to be extremely massive – approximately eighty and ninety times the proton mass respectively – and any theory purporting to describe the weak force had to account for this.

The dilemma was acute: the theory that best described the electroweak force required massless gauge bosons, but nature had clearly provided massive ones.

The solution was proposed independently by Peter Higgs, by Robert Brout and François Englert, and by Gerald Guralnik, Carl Hagen, and Tom Kibble in a remarkable burst of theoretical creativity in 1964. It was a mechanism by which particles could acquire mass without explicit mass terms appearing in the underlying equations – specifically, the gauge symmetry would be spontaneously broken by the vacuum itself rather than by explicit symmetry-breaking in the theory’s Lagrangian.

This mechanism involves a new field, now called the Higgs field, that permeates all of space and that, crucially, has a non-zero value in its lowest energy state – the vacuum state. This is the key conceptual novelty: most fields are zero in the vacuum, but the Higgs field is not.

As the electroweak gauge bosons propagate through this non-zero vacuum field, they interact with it and in doing so acquire effective mass. The resistance they experience to the vacuum field manifests as the inertial property we call mass.

The massless photon, which does not interact with the Higgs field, remains massless. This is why electromagnetism has infinite range while the weak force is extremely short-ranged – the massive W and Z bosons decay too quickly and travel too short a distance to mediate interactions beyond the nuclear scale.

The Higgs boson itself is the quantum of the Higgs field. It is the particle that corresponds to ripples or excitations in the field in the same way that the photon is the quantum of the electromagnetic field.

Its existence is a necessary consequence of the mechanism. If the Higgs field exists and has the properties required to give mass to the W and Z bosons, then quantum field theory guarantees that there must be a corresponding particle. This particle should be producible and detectable in high-energy particle collisions if enough energy is available to create it.

The mass of this particle was not predicted by the theory – the mechanism specifies that the Higgs boson must exist but says nothing about how massive it will be. Consequently, the search for it was a search across a wide range of possible masses.

The upper limit of this range was constrained by theoretical arguments about the self-consistency of the Standard Model at high energies, while its lower limit was progressively constrained by the energies of accelerators that failed to produce it.

The search lasted 48 years. The accelerators that failed to detect the Higgs boson before CERN’s Large Hadron Collider succeeded were not failures in any absolute sense.

Each generation of machine extended the reach of the search and excluded a progressively larger fraction of the possible mass range, narrowing the territory in which the particle could be hiding.

The Large Electron-Positron Collider at CERN, operating from 1989 to 2000, excluded Higgs masses below approximately 114 gigaelectronvolts. The Tevatron at Fermilab in Illinois, whose proton-antiproton collisions at 1.96 teraelectronvolts were the highest-energy collisions achieved before the LHC, excluded a substantial range of intermediate masses but could not definitively detect or exclude the Higgs in the region where it was eventually found.

The LHC was designed specifically with the Higgs search as one of its primary physics goals. It began colliding protons at energies approaching 7 and then 8 teraelectronvolts in 2010 and 2011. By the summer of 2012, the two large general-purpose detectors – ATLAS, with approximately 3,000 collaborating physicists, and CMS, with approximately 4,000 – had accumulated enough data to see the signal that previous generations of accelerators had sought without success.

The signal itself requires some explanation to appreciate its significance, because the Higgs boson does not appear in any detector in a form that can be directly photographed or measured. A Higgs boson produced in an LHC collision exists for approximately 10 to the power of minus 22 seconds before decaying into other particles – a lifetime so brief that it travels less than a proton diameter from its creation point before disappearing.

What the detectors observe are the decay products – the specific combinations of particles that the Higgs boson can decay into. These include pairs of photons, pairs of Z bosons (each of which subsequently decays into electron or muon pairs), and various other final states whose relative probabilities are predicted precisely by the Standard Model.

The signature of the Higgs boson in the data is a small excess of events at a specific invariant mass – the mass calculated from the energies and momenta of the decay products – corresponding to the mass of the particle that decayed to produce them.

The excess above the smooth background of non-Higgs processes was approximately 125 gigaelectronvolts, corresponding to approximately 133 times the proton mass. Its statistical significance in both the ATLAS and CMS data sets exceeded the five standard deviations that particle physics conventions require before claiming a discovery.

The Higgs boson found at 125 gigaelectronvolts has been subjected to an increasingly detailed programme of measurement in the decade since its discovery, as the LHC has accumulated vastly more data and as the experimental techniques for measuring the particle’s properties have been refined.

The mass has been measured to sub-percent precision. The spin of the particle – zero, as the theory requires for a scalar field like the Higgs – has been confirmed from the angular distributions of its decay products.

Its couplings to other particles – the strength with which it interacts with the W and Z bosons and with the various quarks and leptons – have been measured and found consistent with the Standard Model predictions at the level of precision currently achievable.

All of these measurements are consistent with the particle being the Standard Model Higgs boson, the specific particle predicted by Higgs, Englert, and their colleagues in 1964. No significant deviations from the Standard Model predictions have been found, which is both a triumph and a puzzle.

The puzzle is that the Standard Model, for all its predictive success, is known to be incomplete. It does not include gravity, the force described by general relativity. It does not explain the dark matter whose gravitational effects are observed throughout the universe but whose particle nature is unknown. It does not explain the asymmetry between matter and antimatter that allowed matter to dominate the early universe and produce the observable world.

Many physicists hoped and expected that the LHC would discover not only the Higgs boson but also the first evidence of physics beyond the Standard Model – new particles or new phenomena that would point toward a more complete theory.

No such evidence has appeared. The Higgs boson sits at 125 gigaelectronvolts, its properties exactly as the Standard Model predicts, and the silence from new physics in the LHC data is one of the most significant and most disconcerting results in contemporary high-energy physics.

The Higgs boson also has an unresolved problem of its own that theorists regard as among the deepest in fundamental physics: the hierarchy problem.

The Higgs boson’s mass of 125 gigaelectronvolts is twenty orders of magnitude smaller than the Planck mass, the natural mass scale associated with quantum gravity. Keeping the Higgs mass at this low value in the presence of quantum corrections that push it toward the Planck scale requires what physicists call fine-tuning – the adjustment of parameters to many decimal places in ways that have no natural explanation within the Standard Model.

This enormous disparity between the Higgs mass and the Planck scale is the clearest sign that the Standard Model is not a complete theory and that physics beyond it must exist, even if the LHC has not yet found it.

The building in which Peter Higgs wept in July 2012 contained the confirmation of a prediction he had made forty-eight years earlier, in a theoretical paper written in a few days and initially rejected by the journal Physics Letters on the grounds that it was of no relevance to physics.

The rejected paper was revised, the relevance became apparent to most physicists within a decade, and the experimental confirmation took five decades more.

The particle sits at the centre of the Standard Model whose completion it represents, a theory of extraordinary predictive power whose incompleteness is equally extraordinary, pointing toward physics that the instruments built so far have been unable to reach. The Higgs boson is an answer whose discovery has sharpened the questions.