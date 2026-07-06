In the third book of his Histories, Herodotus describes one of the most incredible things he had been told about the land east of Persia: in a desert where the heat is ferocious during the morning and mild at midday, there are ants larger than foxes but smaller than dogs, whose underground burrows produce heaps of golden sand as a byproduct of their excavations.

According to his account, the Indians living near this desert venture into it at the hottest part of the day – when the ants retreat underground to escape conditions that even giant gold-mining ants apparently find excessive – load their camels with the golden sand as rapidly as possible, then flee before the ants emerge and pursue them.

The ants are extraordinarily fast, and only those Indians who have prepared their fastest camels – placing females who have recently given birth at the front of the team, apparently because maternal urgency provides additional speed – manage to outrun them with their golden cargo.

The passage has attracted commentary, mockery, and deep scholarly puzzlement for two and a half millennia. And the attempts to explain where Herodotus acquired this information, what kernel of reality, if any, is in there, and whether he really believed it, reveal as much about the transmission of knowledge in the ancient world.

The first thing to understand about Herodotus and the ant story is that he did not invent it, and that he was not, by the standards of the ancient world, reporting something universally regarded as implausible.

The gold-mining ants of India appear in other ancient sources with enough independence from Herodotus to signal a common tradition. Nearchus, the admiral who commanded Alexander the Great’s fleet during its voyage from the Indus to the Persian Gulf around 325 BC and who had first-hand experience of the Indian frontier, reported hearing similar stories.

The account also appears in various forms in sources from Strabo to Pliny the Elder, who in his Natural History describes the ants’ skins, displayed in Indian temples, as proof of their existence.

The persistence of the legend across centuries and across authors of very different intellectual temperaments – Herodotus the omnivorous connoisseur of tales, Pliny the encyclopaedic compiler, Strabo the rigorous geographer who dismissed many Herodotean wonders as fabrications – shows that it wasn’t just one writer’s flight of fancy.

Herodotus was working within tight epistemological constraints; his information about India came not from personal travel to the subcontinent, which he almost certainly never visited, but from Persian sources – traders, administrators, and military men with experience of the Achaemenid Empire’s eastern frontiers – and from whatever Indian informants or intermediaries he encountered in the cosmopolitan environment of fifth-century-BC Persian cities.

The Persian Empire under Darius I had extended its reach to the Indus valley, administering the regions of Gandhara and Hindush. Persian knowledge of India was real if limited and often distorted by the distance and the layers of transmission through which information travelled.

What reached Herodotus about India was already a twice or three-times told tale, filtered through Persian interpreters who were themselves working from partial knowledge of regions their empire touched at its outermost edge.

Herodotus worked primarily through oral inquiry, questioning people he encountered about their knowledge of distant places and peoples, and his remarkable achievement as a writer was the assembly of this disparate oral testimony into a coherent narrative.

The limitation of this method was that oral transmission across linguistic and cultural boundaries introduced misunderstandings and transformations of a kind that the written record preserves and solidifies into apparent fact.

The most compelling modern explanation for the gold-mining ants was proposed by the French ethnologist Michel Peissel in a 1984 paper and elaborated in his book The Ants’ Gold published the same year.

Peissel’s identification was elegant and, if correct, entirely dissolves the mystery by substituting a real animal for an impossible one: the Himalayan marmot, Marmota himalayana, a large burrowing rodent found in the high-altitude plateaus of the Deosai Plains in what is now northern Pakistan and northern India’s Ladakh region.

Himalayan marmots can reach the size of a large domestic cat, and their burrows are extensive underground systems whose construction displaces substantial quantities of soil and sediment.

The Deosai Plateau and similar high-altitude environments where marmots are found are underlain in places by gold-bearing alluvial sediments – and the soil that marmots excavate in constructing their burrows contains enough gold dust to make its collection more than worthwhile.

Peissel found in fieldwork that the Minaro people of Ladakh still collected this marmot-excavated gold-bearing soil, gathering the soil from marmot burrow entrances as a supplementary economic activity – and it seemed this was a continuation of a very ancient practice.

The linguistic dimension of Peissel’s hypothesis is its most intriguing feature. In the Old Iranian language, the lingua franca of the Achaemenid Empire, the word for marmot was apparently similar to the word for mountain ant. The confusion of these terms in translation – from whatever local language the original observation was made, into Persian, and then from Persian into Greek – could plausibly have transformed a large gold-excavating marmot into a gold-excavating ant of implausible size.

The intermediate descriptions in the ancient sources support this reading: Herodotus’s description of the Indian gold ants as larger than foxes but smaller than dogs is a reasonably accurate description of a large marmot – although it makes no zoological sense for an insect of any known species, especially ants.

The size qualifier – explicitly between fox and dog – has the character of an actual physical description rather than a mythological exaggeration. This suggests that someone, somewhere in the chain of transmission, had actually observed the animal being described, even if what they observed had been linguistically transformed by the time it reached Herodotus.

But Peissel’s hypothesis is not universally accepted. The linguistic argument depends on a cognate relationship between Old Iranian terms that has not been 100 percent established in the philological literature, and the evidence for gold collection from marmot burrows in antiquity is inferential rather than directly documented.

Alternative identifications have been proposed, including suggestions that the story reflects knowledge of the golden sand of riverbeds in the Indian northwest that was collected by human miners working in conditions of heat that may have been metaphorically described to Greek listeners, and that the ant imagery reflects a cultural metaphor for industrious underground labour rather than a human animal.

Moreover, the Indian literary tradition, which is entirely independent of Greek sources, contains no reference to giant gold-mining ants in the relevant regions, which one might expect if the story reflected a practice actually observed by Indian populations about their own environment.

Whether or not there is a grain of truth in the story – according to Peissel’s hypothesis or otherwise – Herodotus was not a credulous writer. He repeatedly flags information he finds implausible, distinguishes between what he has personally observed and what he has been told, and occasionally notes his own scepticism while recording the testimony of his sources.

His treatment of the gold-mining ant story is characteristic: he reports what he has been told, credits the source to Persian knowledge of India, and does not explicitly endorse the account as certainly true.

The father of history was also the father, not of lies, but the footnote.