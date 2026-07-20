In 1974, Stephen Hawking published a paper in the journal Nature whose two pages contained what he would later describe as his most important scientific discovery and what the broader physics community came to regard as one of the most significant theoretical results of the twentieth-century.

The paper, titled “Black hole explosions?”, proposed that black holes – the regions of spacetime whose gravitational fields are so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape from within their event horizons – were not perfectly black. They radiated. They emitted a thermal spectrum of particles whose temperature was inversely proportional to the black hole’s mass, which meant that black holes were losing energy, however slowly, through this radiation and would, given sufficient time, evaporate entirely.

The question mark in the paper’s title reflected Hawking’s own initial uncertainty about a result that had emerged from a calculation he performed almost accidentally and whose implications he found so startling that he spent weeks checking and rechecking the mathematics before concluding that it was correct.

The result was correct, and its implications were startling and revolutionary; it united quantum field theory with general relativity in a context where the two greatest theoretical frameworks of modern physics had previously seemed irreconcilable, and it raised a question – the black hole information paradox – that physicists have been arguing about with increasing ferocity ever since.

The discovery bore his name, Hawking radiation, and it was the one that defined him. The conceptual foundation of Hawking radiation lies in a feature of quantum field theory that has no classical analogue and that strikes most people encountering it for the first time as either miraculous or absurd: the quantum vacuum is not empty.

The classical picture of empty space as simply the absence of matter and energy is replaced in quantum field theory by a seething medium of virtual particle-antiparticle pairs that are continuously being created and annihilated, borrowing energy from the vacuum for periods too short to violate the Heisenberg uncertainty principle before returning it in the mutual annihilation that restores the energy balance.

These virtual pairs are not directly observable and in flat, undisturbed spacetime they have no physical consequences – they appear and disappear so rapidly that their existence can be inferred only indirectly, through effects like the Casimir force between closely spaced conducting plates.

At the event horizon of a black hole, however, the situation is fundamentally different, because the intense curvature of spacetime near the horizon can separate a virtual pair before the two partners have time to annihilate, allowing one particle to fall inside the horizon while its partner escapes to infinity.

The particle that escapes constitutes radiation – it carries energy away from the black hole – while the particle that falls inside carries negative energy that reduces the black hole’s total mass.

The net result is that the black hole loses mass and the outside universe gains energy in the form of thermal radiation whose spectrum, Hawking showed, is precisely that of blackbody radiation at a temperature determined by the surface gravity at the event horizon.

For a black hole of stellar mass – the kind produced by the gravitational collapse of massive stars – this Hawking temperature is fantastically small, far below the temperature of the cosmic microwave background radiation that fills the universe, which means that stellar-mass black holes are currently absorbing some more energy from the background radiation than they are emitting as Hawking radiation and are therefore growing rather than evaporating.

The evaporation timescale for a stellar-mass black hole is so long – exceeding the current age of the universe by about many orders of magnitude – that the effect is utterly undetectable with any conceivable current technology.

For very small, primordial black holes that might have formed in the extreme density conditions of the early universe, however, the Hawking temperature is high and the evaporation timescale is short, and the possibility that such objects might be completing their evaporation in the present era, emitting detectable bursts of gamma radiation in their final moments, has motivated ongoing searches in gamma ray telescope data that have not yet confirmed any candidate detection.

The mathematical derivation that Hawking performed in 1973 and 1974, published formally in 1975, was considerably more sophisticated than the virtual particle picture that appears in popular accounts, including this one, and it is worth acknowledging that the virtual particle description, while capturing the essential physics intuitively, is a simplification that can mislead in its details.

Hawking’s actual calculation used the formalism of quantum field theory in curved spacetime, treating the quantum fields of particles propagating on the fixed background spacetime geometry of a black hole in the period following its formation.

The key technical insight was that the quantum state of a field that appears to be the vacuum – empty space – to an observer before the black hole forms does not appear to be the vacuum to an observer after the formation, because the concept of what counts as a particle depends on the timelike direction chosen to define positive-frequency modes, and this definition changes across the horizon-forming event.

The mismatch between the pre-collapse and post-collapse definitions of the vacuum state means that what was empty space to an early observer is filled with particles to a late observer: these are the Hawking particles, and their thermal spectrum emerges naturally from the calculation without any additional assumptions.

The immediate response to Hawking’s result within the physics community was a mixture of astonishment and scepticism that reflects the strangeness of what he was claiming.

The scepticism came from several directions: from relativists who questioned whether quantum field theory in curved spacetime was the appropriate framework for a calculation near a horizon, from quantum physicists who were uncertain whether the curved spacetime background could be treated as fixed while the quantum fields on it evolved, and from a more general suspicion that a result with such far-reaching implications required a more fundamental derivation than the one Hawking had provided.

The physicists Hawking persuaded earliest were often those who encountered him presenting the work in person, where his characteristic combination of confident physical intuition and mathematical command made the result feel inevitable rather than surprising.

Jacob Bekenstein, who had previously proposed on thermodynamic grounds that black holes must have entropy proportional to their horizon area – a proposal that Hawking had initially resisted but whose correctness Hawking radiation retroactively confirmed – was among the first to appreciate the significance of what Hawking had found.

Bekenstein’s black hole thermodynamics and Hawking’s radiation result together constitute what is now called black hole thermodynamics, a set of four laws governing black hole behaviour that are precisely analogous in structure to the four laws of classical thermodynamics, with the black hole’s area playing the role of entropy and its surface gravity playing the role of temperature.

The analogy is not merely formal: Hawking radiation established that it is a physical identity, the surface gravity is a temperature and the area is an entropy in the full thermodynamic sense.

The Bekenstein-Hawking entropy formula, which states that the entropy of a black hole is proportional to the area of its event horizon measured in Planck units, is one of the most important equations in theoretical physics.

It is important due to its immediate content and the profound question it raises: entropy is normally understood as counting the number of microscopic states compatible with a given macroscopic configuration, so what are the microscopic states that the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy is counting?

The answer to this question, which requires a quantum theory of gravity that does not yet exist in complete form, has driven much of the theoretical physics research of the past fifty years, including the development of string theory and loop quantum gravity as candidate frameworks for such a theory.

The black hole information paradox that Hawking radiation generates is, alongside the measurement problem in quantum mechanics, the deepest unsolved conceptual problem in theoretical physics, and it has the distinction of having occupied the attention of virtually every major theoretical physicist of the past half-century without being resolved to universal satisfaction.

The paradox arises from the combination of two principles that appear individually inviolable. Quantum mechanics requires that the evolution of any closed physical system be unitary, meaning that information is conserved: given the final state of a system, the laws of quantum mechanics in principle allow reconstruction of any earlier state, and no physical process can destroy information.

Hawking radiation, however, appears to carry no information about the matter that originally formed the black hole: it is thermal radiation, characterised entirely by the black hole’s mass, charge, and angular momentum, and its spectrum contains no imprint of the quantum state of the infalling matter beyond these three quantities.

When the black hole completes its evaporation and disappears, the information about what fell in appears to have been permanently destroyed, violating unitarity.

Hawking initially maintained that black hole evaporation destroys information and that quantum mechanics must be modified in the presence of gravitational horizons, a position he held for decades before famously conceding at a conference in Dublin on August 3, 2004, that information is preserved, escaping in subtle correlations in the Hawking radiation that his original calculation had not captured.

The concession was characteristically Hawking in its public drama – he had made a bet with the physicist John Preskill that information was lost, and he conceded the bet by presenting Preskill with an encyclopaedia from which information could be retrieved, noting with his characteristic dry wit that he should perhaps have given Preskill a volume in ashes to better represent the state in which information emerged from a black hole.

The theoretical work that led Hawking to change his position drew on developments in string theory and the AdS/CFT correspondence – a mathematical duality between a gravitational theory in a particular curved spacetime and a quantum field theory on its boundary – that suggested unitarity was preserved in black hole evaporation at a fundamental level even if the mechanism by which information escapes remained unclear.

The mechanism remains, in detail, profoundly unclear. The firewall paradox proposed in 2012 by Ahmed Almheiri, Donald Marolf, Joseph Polchinski, and James Sully suggested that maintaining the unitarity of Hawking radiation while also maintaining the equivalence principle – the requirement that an infalling observer experiences nothing unusual at the event horizon – leads to a contradiction that can only be resolved by postulating a wall of high-energy radiation at the horizon that would destroy any infalling observer, violating the equivalence principle.

The firewall debate has not been resolved, and it has generated a rich secondary literature of proposals and counter-proposals that reflect the depth of the conceptual difficulty.

The resolution almost certainly requires a complete theory of quantum gravity that integrates general relativity and quantum mechanics at the Planck scale, and that theory does not yet exist.

Hawking radiation has never been directly detected. At the temperatures predicted for astrophysical black holes, direct detection is not remotely achievable with foreseeable technology.

Laboratory analogues of Hawking radiation – using sonic horizons in flowing fluids, optical analogues in certain nonlinear media, and Bose-Einstein condensates – have been studied experimentally and have produced results consistent with the theoretical predictions for the analogue systems, providing some indirect experimental support for the underlying physics.

The theoretical confidence in Hawking radiation’s reality rests on the robustness of the calculation across different theoretical frameworks, on the internal consistency of black hole thermodynamics, and on the broader success of quantum field theory as a predictive framework.

Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018 without receiving the Nobel Prize that many physicists believed his discovery merited – the Prize requires experimental confirmation that Hawking radiation has so far not received – regarded the result as his greatest scientific achievement.

It is hard, surveying the landscape of twentieth-century theoretical physics, to disagree.