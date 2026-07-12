In 1977, the Cambridge palaeontologist Simon Conway Morris published a description of a small, soft-bodied animal from the Burgess Shale of British Columbia. He named it Hallucigenia sparsa, explaining that the creature possessed a dream-like quality unlike any living or fossil animal he had previously encountered. The animal Conway Morris described was reconstructed walking on seven pairs of rigid spines, its tubular body supported above the Cambrian seafloor on stilts of mineralised tissue. Seven tentacle-like appendages projected from its upper surface, which he interpreted as feeding tentacles of uncertain purpose.

The reconstruction was vivid and memorable, but it was wrong in almost every particular. The spines that Conway Morris had placed on the underside were actually on the upper surface. The tentacles he placed on top were, in reality, the animal’s walking legs. Furthermore, the end he identified as the head was actually the tail.

Hallucigenia had been walking on its back with its legs in the air in Conway Morris’s reconstruction, and nobody realised this for the better part of two decades. After 508 million years of geological preservation, the animal had managed to confuse two generations of the world’s most capable invertebrate palaeontologists about which way up it went.

This confusion was all too understandable, and understanding why it occurred illuminates something important about both the difficulties of Cambrian palaeontology and the extraordinary character of the animal itself.

The Burgess Shale, the exceptional fossil deposit in the Canadian Rockies discovered by Charles Doolittle Walcott in 1909, preserves the soft tissues of Cambrian marine organisms through a process of mineralisation that flattens original three-dimensional bodies into two-dimensional impressions on shale surfaces. This compression collapses the organism’s depth, making it very difficult to determine which surface was originally upper and which was lower.

Hallucigenia is small – typically between five and 35 millimetres in length – and its fossils are correspondingly minute, requiring microscopic examination to resolve their details. The features that would have distinguished its dorsal surface from its ventral surface in life were not legible in the material available to Conway Morris.

His interpretation, although incorrect, was internally consistent with the available evidence and with the general interpretive framework that he was applying to the Burgess Shale fauna.

The correction came in stages through the late 1980s and 1990s as additional Hallucigenia material was recovered from the Burgess Shale and from equivalent Cambrian deposits in Yunnan Province, China. The Chengjiang fauna provided exceptionally well-preserved specimens of a closely related animal, Hallucigenia fortis, whose superior preservation allowed the anatomical ambiguities of the Canadian material to be resolved.

The Chinese specimens showed, with a clarity the flattened Burgess Shale material could not achieve, that the rigid spines were paired structures on the animal’s back while the flexible appendages were the walking legs on its underside.

The correction of the orientation simultaneously resolved the mystery of the tentacles, which in their correct ventral position were recognisable as walking legs, albeit legs of an unusual paired construction. It provided the animal with a comprehensible basic body plan – a worm-like creature walking on multiple pairs of limbs with a series of paired defensive spines projecting from its dorsal surface – that made functional and evolutionary sense in ways that the inverted reconstruction did not.

The identification of Hallucigenia’s head was an even more persistent problem than its orientation. Conway Morris had identified the rounded, slightly expanded end of the animal as its head, a reasonable initial interpretation that subsequent researchers accepted without systematic challenge for some years. The problem was that no sensory structures, mouth, or eyes had been identified in this putative head region, a suspicious absence for any animal’s anterior end.

The answer came from scanning electron microscopy of exceptionally well-preserved specimens that revealed, at the opposite end from the structure Conway Morris had designated as the head, a circular mouth surrounded by teeth-like denticles. Adjacent to this structure, a pair of simple eyes was discovered, their preservation in phosphatised tissue having escaped detection in earlier examinations. The animal had been reconstructed facing backward as well as upside down, its tail identified as its head and its true head overlooked entirely for about four decades of intensive study.

The teeth that the mouth examination revealed added another remarkable chapter to Hallucigenia’s anatomical story. The denticles surrounding the mouth are arranged in a pattern that recurs, in similar form, in the pharyngeal teeth located further along the digestive tract. When researchers compared Hallucigenia’s teeth to the pharyngeal teeth of living velvet worms – the onychophorans, a group of soft-bodied walking animals found in tropical and subtropical environments that had long been considered Hallucigenia’s closest living relatives – the resemblance was striking and phylogenetically informative.

The architecture of Hallucigenia’s dental apparatus, combined with the general character of its walking limbs and the overall organisation of its body, confirmed the onychophoran relationship and provided new detail about the deep evolutionary history of a lineage that has been walking on soft, unjointed limbs since the Cambrian.

The velvet worm in a tropical forest today and Hallucigenia on the Cambrian seafloor 508 million years ago share an organisational body plan whose persistence across more than half a billion years of evolutionary history is among the more remarkable facts in the record of animal life.

The defensive spines that project from Hallucigenia’s dorsal surface in its correct orientation have their own evolutionary significance. They are paired, each corresponding to a pair of walking limbs on the ventral surface, and their structural organisation – a basal sclerite from which the spine projects, the sclerite itself bearing minute subsidiary denticles – is similar to the organisation of the leg-bearing structures. This suggests that the spines and the legs are evolutionary variants of the same basic appendage type, differently modified for different functions.

This relationship between dorsal spines and ventral limbs in Hallucigenia provides a window into the evolutionary processes by which the appendage diversity of the arthropods – the enormously successful phylum that includes insects, spiders, crustaceans, and their relatives – was generated from ancestral appendage types that could be modified for locomotion, defence, feeding, or sensory functions depending on their dorsoventral and anterior-posterior position.

Hallucigenia sits near the evolutionary base of the panarthropod lineage from which both the onychophorans and the arthropods descended, and its anatomy preserves traces of the ancestral appendage organisation from which arthropod complexity evolved.

The Cambrian period’s most significant contribution to the history of life was the rapid diversification of body plans that produced, within a geologically brief interval, representatives of virtually every major animal lineage that has subsequently existed. Hallucigenia was one of the more successful inhabitants of the Cambrian seafloor, its fossils found across a geographic range from Canada to China that implies a wide distribution in the shallow warm seas of the period.

Its body plan – worm-like body, multiple walking limbs, dorsal defensive armament – was apparently competitive with the many other body plans being tried simultaneously in the evolutionary experiment of the Cambrian Explosion. Whether Hallucigenia itself left direct descendants or was a side branch that eventually went extinct without contributing to any subsequent lineage is still debated, the relationship between the Cambrian forms and the living onychophorans not yet resolved with certainty at the species level.

The name that Conway Morris chose in 1977, intuited from the creature’s dreamlike strangeness, has been apt in ways he did not anticipate. Hallucigenia has spent nearly five decades confusing and surprising the scientists who study it, yielding one revelation after another about its orientation, its head, its teeth, and its evolutionary relationships, each correction requiring a fundamental reassessment of what was known and a frank acknowledgement that the previous understanding was wrong.

In this respect it mirrors the Cambrian period itself: an era so far outside the normal experience of palaeontology, so populated with organisms that fit none of the expected categories, that the discipline has been revising its reconstructions of it continuously since Walcott first opened the Burgess Shale more than a century ago.