In the summer of 1858, the Houses of Parliament could no longer carry on conduct its business because the smell was just too revolting. That July and August, the Thames was full of the accumulated sewage of 2.5 million people, fermenting a heatwave.

The curtains of the Palace of Westminster’s riverside windows were soaked in chloride of lime to try and filter out the stench – but it only mitigated slightly.

A bill for the expansion of the drainage system, whose passage had been anticipated for months, was rammed through both chambers in 18 days – unprecedentedly fast legislative action – to try and deal with the problem but also because the parliamentarians were desperate to leave London before the situation got even worse.

As The Times pointed out at the time, the olfactory horror show in Westminster meant drainage reform succeeded in a flash after decades of campaigning and committee reports had failed.

The state of the Thames in 1858 was the culmination of decades of deterioration produced by the growth of London and nineteenth-century technologies. London had been depositing its waste into the Thames for centuries, but the volumes involved were manageable thanks to the river’s dilution capacity and the tidal fluctuations of the lower Thames frequently flushing material seawards.

But the introduction of the flush toilet made this hitherto normal sewage system a catastrophe, as its adoption spread fast across bulging Victorian London’s bourgeois homes starting in the 1830s. It was a huge improvement in domestic comfort and the management of human waste in each household – but in solving the indoor problem it created an outdoor one of far greater magnitude. It directed the output of cesspits – hitherto periodically emptied by night soil collectors – directly into street drains flowing sooner or later into the Thames.

Within two decades of widespread flush toilet adoption, the Thames received pretty much all of London’s sewage, without any corresponding improvement in the infrastructure for managing these volumes.

Raw sewage decomposes through bacteria consuming oxygen dissolved in the water as they break down organic material, and this process accelerates dramatically as temperatures rise. The summer of 1858 was exceptionally hot by Victorian standards. So the combination of low river flow amid condition; the reduced dilution that entailed; the heatwave accelerating bacterial decomposition; and the enormous volumes of raw sewage entering the river every day produced an olfactory capacity.

Enter Joseph Bazalgette, the chief engineer of the Metropolitan Board of Works, who had been arguing for a comprehensive London sewer system for years before the Great Stink made it a pressing need with the British political class’s ardent support.

Bazalgette designed a system of main intercepting sewers running east-west along the Thames’s banks, collecting the contents of the existing street sewers before they reached the river then directing them eastward to treatment works at Beckton and Crossness – well downstream of central London – where the tidal action of the lower estuary would disperse the effluent into the open sea.

It was a colossal engineering challenge. The intercepting sewers had to run at gradients capable of maintaining flow by gravity alone across the relatively flat topography of central London – and they had to be constructed beneath a city of 2.5 million people, whose streets, buildings, and existing underground infrastructure made subsurface construction an almighty undertaking.

Bazalgette’s solution involved the construction of the Victoria and Albert embankments along the Thames, which enclosed sections of the intercepting sewers within new riverbank structures – extending the usable land area, providing a setting for new roads and gardens, and enclosing the sewer system within masonry that the underground railway would come to use too.

Bazalgette’s system was more than adequate to the London of 1858, designed to take into account the city’s future growth. He calculated the pipe diameters required by the existing population then doubled them, grasping that a city growing as fast as London would need far more capacity than its present population demanded. That said, the metropolis’s growth confounded even Bazalgette’s imagination: London’s population doubled and then doubled over across the following century.

His pipes were laid in egg-shaped cross-sections whose geometry concentrates flow in conditions of low volume – maintaining the velocity needed to prevent sediment accumulation even when the sewers are running at a fraction of their maximum capacity. This egg-shaped sewer section is still used in modern sanitary engineering for precisely the same reasons Bazalgette employed it.

The Great Stink led to progress far beyond Bazalgette’s engineering marvel. The incorrect but long dominant miasma theory of disease – the belief that illness was caused by bad air arising from decomposing organic material – was already under strain thanks to John Snow’s work on the Broad Street cholera outbreak of 1854, in which Snow had demonstrated that cholera spread through contaminated water rather than through the air.

By separating drinking water sources from sewage disposal, Bazalgette’s sewers produced the public health outcome germ theory predicted even although the system was designed under the theoretical framework of miasmatism. London’s cholera mortality plunged after the sewers were finished in the 1860s, a public health achievement whose scale – cholera had killed tens of thousands of Londoners in the epidemics of 1832, 1849, 1854, and 1866 – rivals any other intervention in the city’s history.