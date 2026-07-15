In the first week of August 1896, a mass of hot, humid air settled over New York City and refused to move. The temperature climbed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit and stayed there for ten consecutive days. And the humidity made it an impossible struggle for everyone trying to live and work in this city of 2 million people. The housing stock had been designed without any concession to the possibility of summer warmth beyond the opening of a window.

The tenements of the Lower East Side – six- and seven-storey brick buildings packed so tightly together that air could barely move between them – became death traps. Their rooms were so small and so poorly ventilated that the interior temperature exceeded the exterior by several degrees even in normal summer conditions. People slept on fire escapes, on rooftops, in doorways, or anywhere that offered the possibility of a breath of moving air.

Horses collapsed in the streets and were left where they fell. Their carcasses added to the already considerable burden of summer smell that preceded the era of municipal sanitation reform.

The death toll climbed day by day until the final count reached some 1,500 people dead in New York City alone. The vast majority were the poor, the elderly, and the very young, whose bodies could not sustain the physiological stress of sustained extreme heat without the means of relief that wealth might have provided.

The 1896 heatwave followed a long line of extreme weather events to strike New York City. Its distinction from its predecessors and successors lay in the response it generated in a young journalist named Jacob Riis and, more consequentially, the 37-old reformer Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt was serving as president of the New York City Police Board and was in the early stages of what would become one of the most remarkable political careers in American history.

Roosevelt had read Riis’s 1890 book, How the Other Half Lives, the photographic and journalistic investigation of Lower East Side tenement conditions that had already shocked the city’s comfortable classes with its documentation of working-class immigrant life, and was moved to go and visit the tenements with Riis.

The heatwave gave Roosevelt a crisis of sufficient immediacy and mortality to justify actions that political caution might otherwise have prevented. His response to it was a preview of the reformist zeal that would define his presidency.

Roosevelt’s most immediate and most practically significant response was the opening of police stations as cooling centres – the first systematic provision of public cooling spaces in American urban history. He ordered the distribution of ice to the poor, funded by private donations that he solicited personally. This effort reflected his ability to mobilise the social networks of New York’s wealthy class in the service of the city’s poor.

The ice distribution inadequate, and arrived too late to save many of those who died in the early days of the wave. But it established a principle whose implications would echo through subsequent decades of American public health policy: that the state had an obligation to intervene in environmental crises that fell disproportionately on those without the private resources to protect themselves.

Estimates suggest about 1,200 horses died in New York City during the heatwave, creating both a logistical and a public health problem of considerable magnitude in a city still fundamentally dependent on horse-drawn transport. The removal of dead horses from city streets was a standing challenge of New York municipal administration in the 1890s.

The heatwave overwhelmed the capacity of the rendering and removal services entirely – leaving dead animals in the streets for days in conditions that accelerated decomposition with a vigour the surrounding residents found difficult to describe in terms suitable for publication.

The horse deaths were far from incidental to the human suffering. They reflected the same underlying conditions that made the heatwave so deadly: the same density of population and activity in a built environment that had accumulated beyond the capacity of its infrastructure to sustain safely when the ambient temperature rose beyond a threshold the designers had never anticipated.

The geography of death during the 1896 heatwave was not random. Mortality was overwhelmingly concentrated in the Lower East Side, in the immigrant neighbourhoods of the densely populated lower Manhattan tenement districts, and among vulnerable populations – recent Jewish, Italian, and Slavic immigrants, the elderly poor, and infants – whose combination of poverty, physiological vulnerability, and social isolation reduced their capacity to withstand heat stress.

The wealthier residents of uptown Manhattan, those with the means to leave the city for the Catskills, the Jersey Shore, or Long Island, had already done so by the time the heatwave struck with its full force.

The people who died were the people who could not leave: the garment workers, pushcart vendors, and day labourers whose employment and finances permitted no such escape. They were trapped in their airless rooms by the same poverty that had driven them to New York in the first place.

The political consequences of the 1896 heatwave extended well beyond Roosevelt’s immediate response. The crisis provided reformers with both the evidence and the emotional urgency to press for the tenement reform legislation that became the Tenement House Act of 1901, the most comprehensive regulation of urban housing conditions yet enacted in the United States.

The Act required minimum room sizes, mandatory windows in every habitable room, and improved ventilation standards in all new tenement construction. It established in law the principle that the conditions in which poor urban residents were obliged to live were a legitimate subject of state regulation rather than purely a matter of private contractual arrangement between landlords and tenants.

The human cost of the 1896 heatwave – its some 1,500 dead, its about 1,200 collapsed horses, its overwhelmed hospitals and police stations – provided the reformers with a body count opponents of tenement regulation found difficult to argue against.

The meteorological character of the 1896 event was unremarkable by the standards of New York’s climate. The peak temperatures recorded were high but not unprecedented, and subsequent New York summers have produced comparable and occasionally higher readings without generating comparable mortality.

What made 1896 so deadly was the combination of sustained duration – 10 days without significant relief – with the intense humidity conditions that prevented the normal physiological cooling mechanisms from operating effectively. Above all, it was the housing conditions and the poverty of the population most exposed to the heat’s effects.

For his part, Roosevelt left the Police Board presidency within a year of the heatwave. He was appointed assistant secretary of the navy and subsequently propelled by the Spanish-American War into the national prominence that led, via the governorship of New York and the vice-presidency, to the White House.

The ice he distributed and the cooling centres he opened in August 1896 are footnotes to a career of enormous scope. But they are some of the best testaments to his striving for the best for people.