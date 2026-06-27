At 3:11 in the afternoon of May 22, 1960, the ground beneath the city of Valdivia in southern Chile began to move in a way that no instrument had ever recorded and no living person had experienced. The earthquake commenced at that moment. Its epicentre was located near Lumaco, about 570 kilometres south of Santiago.

The event lasted some ten minutes – an eternity by the standards of seismic activity. During this time, the Nazca Plate lurched beneath the South American Plate along a rupture zone stretching some 1,000 kilometres down the Chilean coast. When it was over, seismologists across the world struggled to process the needle tracings. The readings were so far beyond anything previously documented that initial calculations seemed implausible.

Eventually, the scientific community arrived at a magnitude of 9.5 on the moment magnitude scale. That number has not been surpassed in the six decades since. It was a release of energy so vast that it altered the shape of the Earth’s surface, triggered volcanic eruptions, set the planet ringing like a bell, and generated a tsunami that killed people as far away as Japan and the Philippines.

The 1960 Valdivia earthquake was the largest earthquake ever recorded. It was a geological event of a totally different order from almost anything that preceded it in the human record.

The Valdivia earthquake released about 178 times more energy than a magnitude 8.0 event. It accounted for some 25 per cent of all the seismic energy released by earthquakes across the entire twentieth century. It was felt across virtually all of South America. In some Chilean towns, survivors described the sensation of the ground becoming liquid. Coherent structures dissolved into a kind of geological soup that no engineering of the era could have been designed to resist.

The earthquake arrived with warning, although the warnings were insufficient preparation for what followed. A magnitude 7.9 foreshock had struck the same region about fifteen minutes earlier, at around 2:55 in the afternoon. It caused its own substantial damage and panic. Many people had fled their homes and were in the open air when the main event began. This almost certainly reduced the death toll from what it might otherwise have been.

The foreshock also sent some residents toward higher ground in anticipation of a tsunami. This was a piece of local knowledge born from Chile’s long and terrible history of seismic catastrophe, and it saved a number of lives. Nevertheless, the scale and duration of the main quake overwhelmed any preparation. Buildings that had survived the foreshock collapsed. Landslides swept down the slopes of the Andes. The ground subsided by as much as two metres in some coastal areas. This permanently altered the topography of a coastline that had already been dramatically shaped by previous earthquakes.

The tsunami generated by the earthquake was the event’s most internationally significant dimension. Within some fifteen minutes of the main shock, waves began striking the Chilean coast, with heights in some locations exceeding twenty metres. Entire coastal communities were obliterated. The town of Toltén was essentially erased, and Puerto Saavedra was destroyed.

The Chilean death toll from the combined earthquake and tsunami has never been established with precision. Estimates range from about 1,000 to 6,000. This reflects both the chaos of the immediate aftermath and the remoteness of many affected areas. However, the destruction of infrastructure, homes, and agricultural land affected some two million people and caused damage equivalent to about half a billion dollars at 1960 values.

Moving outward across the Pacific at speeds of up to 700 kilometres per hour – roughly the cruising speed of a commercial aircraft – it struck Hawaii some fifteen hours after the earthquake. Hilo, the largest city on Hawaii’s Big Island, had been devastated by a tsunami in 1946 and had subsequently invested in a warning system. The warnings were issued and the sirens sounded; many residents evacuated. Others, having survived earlier false alarms, chose to stay or returned after the first, smaller waves suggested the danger had passed.

The third wave arrived after midnight local time. It reached heights of up to ten metres in Hilo Bay and killed 61 people. Photographs from the aftermath show the city’s waterfront destroyed, cars overturned, buildings reduced to matchwood, and a clock tower stopped at the moment the wave struck.

The tsunami reached Japan 22 hours after the earthquake, having crossed some 17,000 kilometres of open ocean. Even at that distance, the waves retained sufficient energy to kill 142 people and destroy or damage thousands of homes along the Japanese coast. This was particularly true in the Sanriku region, which had suffered catastrophically from the 1933 Sanriku tsunami and would suffer again from the 2011 Tōhoku disaster.

The Philippines recorded 32 deaths. Waves were measured in New Zealand, Australia, the Aleutian Islands, and along the coasts of Alaska and California. The 1960 Valdivia tsunami was the first truly global natural disaster of the modern era. It was a geological event that demonstrated with terrible clarity that the world’s ocean basins are connected systems. A rupture on one side of the Pacific could kill people sleeping on the other.

The earthquake’s effects on the Chilean landscape extended well beyond the immediate destruction. The Cordón Caulle volcanic complex, located in the southern Andes about 250 kilometres from the epicentre, erupted two days after the earthquake on May 24. Seismologists subsequently recognised this as a triggered volcanic eruption, as the seismic energy of the main shock had destabilised the magmatic system beneath the volcano. The eruption added to the misery of the surrounding region, depositing ash across a wide area and forcing further evacuations.

Riñihue Lake, fed by rivers whose drainage had been altered by the earthquake, rose dramatically as landslide debris blocked the outflow. This threatened the city of Valdivia with catastrophic flooding if the natural dam failed. A months-long engineering operation, involving the manual excavation of channels through the debris by workers and the Chilean Army, eventually controlled the lake’s level. It was one of the less celebrated but most heroic episodes of the disaster’s aftermath.

Then Chilean president Jorge Alessandri had to rebuild a devastated southern region in conditions of fiscal constraint, with international aid – significant but not sufficient – supplementing domestic resources. The reconstruction programme reshaped several Chilean cities, replacing colonial and early-twentieth-century architecture with modernist concrete construction designed to better resist seismic forces.

The earthquake accelerated debates about building codes and land use in a country that had always known itself to be seismically vulnerable. It generated a generation of Chilean engineers and seismologists who became world leaders in earthquake-resistant design – expertise that was invaluable when Santiago was struck by a magnitude 8.8 earthquake in 2010.

The scientific legacy of the Valdivia earthquake was transformative in ways that went far beyond Chile. The event provided crucial empirical support for the theory of plate tectonics at a moment when that theory was still consolidating its position within mainstream geology.

The identification of the subduction zone along the Chilean coast – where the oceanic Nazca Plate dives beneath the continental South American Plate – is the mechanism responsible for the world’s largest earthquakes. It helped geologists understand why certain regions generate megathrust earthquakes of extraordinary magnitude while others do not.

The Chile subduction zone, the Cascadia subduction zone off the coast of the Pacific Northwest of North America, the Aleutian subduction zone, the Japan Trench – these are now recognised as the settings where the world’s most powerful earthquakes occur. That recognition flows directly from the study of what happened on May 22, 1960.

The earthquake also set the planet ringing. Seismologists studying the aftermath discovered that the Earth had oscillated as a whole in the wake of the event. It vibrated in its lowest natural frequencies, known as free oscillations or normal modes, in a way that had been theoretically predicted but never previously observed.

The instruments of 1960 were barely capable of recording these oscillations, and the data from the Valdivia earthquake drove investment in more sensitive seismographic networks that transformed the discipline across the following decade. In this sense, the earthquake was simultaneously a catastrophe and a scientific windfall. It provided a natural experiment of a scale and completeness that no laboratory could replicate and no lesser event could have generated.

The memory of the earthquake is preserved most vividly in Valdivia itself, a city that has rebuilt and rebuilt again across a history of seismic disaster that goes back to the Spanish imperial period. Valdivia was destroyed by earthquake and tsunami in 1575, again in 1737, and again in 1960.

The Valdivians are, by the testimony of visitors and their own self-description, people who live with a particular awareness of geological contingency. They know that the ground beneath their feet is not the stable foundation it appears. They know the calm of the Calle-Calle River and the green hills surrounding the city are a surface beneath which enormous forces move on timescales that dwarf human history.