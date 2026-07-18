In 2010, a team of astronomers led by Doug Finkbeiner at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics published a paper in The Astrophysical Journal announcing the discovery of two enormous structures of gamma-ray emission extending above and below the plane of the Milky Way, centred on the galactic centre and reaching to latitudes of about 50 degrees on either side of the galactic plane.

The structures, subsequently named the Fermi Bubbles after the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope whose data revealed them, were not small features of the galactic environment; each bubble extended some 25,000 light-years above or below the galactic plane, giving the pair a combined height of 50,000 light-years – roughly half the total diameter of the visible Milky Way disc.

They contained energy equivalent to the detonation of 100,000 supernovae. They had been sitting above and below the galactic centre, in plain astronomical sight, without being detected, for the entirety of the history of gamma-ray astronomy.

Their discovery resulted from the careful reanalysis of Fermi telescope data after known gamma-ray sources and the diffuse foreground emission produced by cosmic-ray interactions with interstellar gas had been subtracted from the all-sky map, revealing in the residual a bilateral symmetry about the galactic centre whose edges were so sharp and whose extent was so large that several members of the team initially suspected a processing artefact rather than a real astrophysical phenomenon.

The Milky Way had been hiding something enormous, and the discovery of what it was has reframed our understanding of our own galaxy’s history and its central engine.

The Fermi Bubbles are visible not only in gamma rays but across various wavelength bands, and the multi-wavelength picture that has been assembled since their discovery in 2010 has progressively revealed their structure with increasing detail.

In microwave emission – notably in the data from the WMAP and Planck satellite observatories that were examining the cosmic microwave background radiation when the Fermi discovery prompted reanalysis of their data – the bubbles appear as a microwave haze whose spatial correlation with the Fermi gamma-ray structures confirmed their physical reality and provided additional information about the relativistic electrons responsible for the emission.

In X-ray observations, particularly those from the ROSAT survey satellite and more recently from the eROSITA all-sky survey whose first data release in 2020 detected an even larger pair of X-ray structures – the eROSITA Bubbles – extending to some 80 degrees above and below the galactic plane and which is a physically distinct but probably causally related phenomenon, the hot gas that bounds the Fermi Bubbles is visible as a shell of shocked material separating the bubble interior from the surrounding medium.

In polarised radio emission, the edges of the bubbles show signatures consistent with ordered magnetic fields aligned with the bubble surface, as would be expected from the compression and stretching of interstellar magnetic fields by an expanding bubble of hot gas.

The cause of the Fermi Bubbles is the underlying question that has generated most of the scientific interest in the structures since their discovery, and after fifteen years of investigation the answer remains actively debated between two broad classes of explanation whose observational signatures are frustratingly similar in some respects and clearly distinguishable in others.

The first class of explanation attributes the bubbles to the past activity of Sagittarius A*, the super-massive black hole of some four million solar masses that sits at the centre of the Milky Way.

In its current state, Sagittarius A* is remarkably quiescent by the standards of active galactic nuclei: it accretes material at an extremely low rate and produces only modest X-ray and radio emission compared to the luminous quasars and Seyfert galaxies whose central black holes are consuming surrounding material at rates many orders of magnitude higher.

However, the evidence that Sagittarius A* was significantly more active in the relatively recent past – in astronomical terms, within the past few million years – has been accumulating from multiple independent observations, and the Fermi Bubbles are the most dramatic exhibit in this case for a recently active galactic centre.

The accretion-driven jet model proposes that Sagittarius A* underwent a period of elevated activity during which it produced powerful relativistic jets of plasma directed perpendicular to the galactic plane, inflating the bubbles as the jet material deposited its energy into the surrounding interstellar and intergalactic medium.

Relativistic jets from super-massive black holes are common features of active galactic nuclei, and their interaction with the surrounding medium is well studied in external galaxies where the jets and their associated lobes of radio-emitting plasma can be observed directly.

The morphology of the Fermi Bubbles – their bilateral symmetry, their sharp edges, their concentration of emission toward their bases near the galactic centre – is consistent with jet inflation, and numerical simulations of jet-driven bubble formation can reproduce the observed gamma-ray morphology with reasonable fidelity.

The timescale implied by the bubbles’ size and the likely expansion velocity of the jet-inflated cavities suggests that the relevant period of Sagittarius A* activity occurred about one to three million years ago.

The second class of explanation attributes the bubbles not to jet activity but to a period of intense star-formation at the galactic centre, during which large numbers of massive stars formed and subsequently exploded as supernovae, driving a collective wind of hot gas and cosmic rays outward from the galactic centre into the surrounding medium.

Star-formation-driven galactic winds are observed in starburst galaxies – galaxies undergoing episodes of particularly intense star-formation – and the wind structures associated with these episodes show similarities to the Fermi Bubbles in their bipolar morphology and their multi-wavelength properties.

The galactic centre of the Milky Way currently contains several young star clusters including the Arches and Quintuplet clusters whose combined stellar mass and age suggest a significant burst of star-formation in the recent galactic past.

The timescale implied by the starburst model is broadly consistent with that of the jet model, placing the relevant activity within some one to three million years ago.

The observational evidence available to distinguish between these models is substantial but not yet decisive. The kinematics of the gas within and surrounding the bubbles – its velocity, temperature, and chemical composition as measured from the absorption lines it imprints on the spectra of background sources – provide constraints on the physical conditions inside the bubbles that favour different scenarios to different degrees.

Ultraviolet absorption spectroscopy of background quasars whose lines of sight pass through the bubble interiors, conducted with the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope, has detected high-velocity gas outflowing from the galactic centre at velocities of several hundred kilometres per second, consistent with either jet or starburst wind driving.

The cosmic-ray content of the bubbles, inferred from their gamma-ray emission spectrum, is consistent with either hadronic processes involving cosmic rays accelerated by supernovae or leptonic processes involving electrons accelerated by jet activity.

The most recent analyses have tended to favour a model involving some combination of past Sagittarius A* activity and star-formation, rather than either mechanism in pure form.

The existence of the Fermi Bubbles has implications that extend well beyond the question of what produced them. Their discovery demonstrated that the Milky Way has experienced episodes of energetic activity – whether from its central black hole, from starbursts, or from both – whose effects are visible on scales comparable to the galaxy’s own diameter and whose energy output far exceeded anything observable in the current quiescent state of Sagittarius A*.

This realisation places the Milky Way in a different relationship to the broader population of active and post-active galaxies than had previously been apparent: our galaxy is not a passive, stable structure whose properties can be understood from observations of its current state, but a dynamic system with an active history whose most dramatic episodes left structural traces that the right observational tools can detect.

The Fermi Bubbles are the most spectacular of these traces, but the multi-wavelength surveys that their discovery motivated have revealed additional features of the galactic halo whose interpretation as products of past energetic activity strengthens the picture of a galaxy whose central engine has not always been as quiet as it is today.

The galactic centre that lies 26,000 light-years from the Sun is invisible to optical telescopes, obscured by the dust and gas of the intervening spiral arms in a manner that kept its nature mysterious until radio and infrared astronomy opened the relevant windows in the mid-twentieth century.