Ever since the availability of cheap, abundant processed food took off in the postwar decades and sparked an obesity crisis throughout the Western world – especially in Anglophone countries – many have found it hard, if not impossible, to keep their weight down permanently through diet and exercise. Hence the overwhelming attraction of miracle drugs.

Thankfully, the 2020s have given us the likes of Ozempic and Wegovy, which lead to huge weight loss for hitherto obese patients with relatively few and minor side effects. But in the 1990s it was a different story.

By the middle of that decade, American physicians were writing some 18 million prescriptions a year for a drug combination that had never been formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a single product. It combined fenfluramine, an appetite suppressant first approved in 1973, with phentermine, a stimulant-based appetite suppressant approved even earlier. Following the publication of a small but influential 1992 study, doctors began prescribing this combination off-label under the informal portmanteau Fen-Phen.

It led to one of the biggest pharmaceutical safety scandals of the late twentieth century – implicating the drugs in serious, sometimes fatal, damage to patients’ heart valves and lungs, prompting a market withdrawal in 1997, and generating a wave of litigation whose settlements reaching well over $13 billion, one of the largest in the history of American pharmaceutical liability.

Fenfluramine and phentermine had each been approved individually for short-term use in treating obesity years before anyone combined them - phentermine in 1959 and fenfluramine in 1973. Both belonging to a category of appetite-suppressant medications approved before more rigorous long-term safety and efficacy standards were imposed.

Used separately, each drug had accumulated a reasonably established, albeit unspectacular, track record. They were usually prescribed for short courses of a few weeks at most, reflecting the FDA’s original approval terms and a broader clinical wariness regarding the cardiovascular and psychological risks associated with prolonged use of appetite-suppressant stimulants.

Then Michael Weintraub, a physician and pharmacologist at the University of Rochester, published in a series of papers in the journal Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics in 1992, examining the combined use of fenfluramine and phentermine over an extended period, much longer than either drug’s individual approval envisaged.

Weintraub’s research suggested that – by pairing fenfluramine’s serotonergic appetite-suppressing mechanism with phentermine’s noradrenergic stimulant effects – the duo produced more substantial and sustained weight loss than either drug achieved alone. Weintraub’s data also indicated that the combination might also mitigate some of the side effects associated with each individual drug when used in isolation, engendering much enthusiasm at a moment when American medicine, and indeed America more broadly, were becoming increasingly worried about the country’s burgeoning obesity epidemic.

However, neither fenfluramine nor phentermine had ever been tested together in the kind of large-scale, long-duration clinical trials usually required for FDA approval of new combination therapy. Indeed, the Fen-Phen combination itself never received FDA approval as a distinct product.

Instead, its extraordinary popularity was enabled by the legal latitude American physicians have to prescribe already-approved drugs off-label, in combinations or for durations beyond what the original FDA approval specifically covered. This is a widespread and generally unremarkable practice in American medicine. But in this case it meant Fen-Phen’s rapid adoption proceeded with far less safety scrutiny than a formally approved combination drug would have undergone.

The combination’s popularity accelerated further following the 1996 FDA approval of dexfenfluramine, marketed under the brand name Redux, a chemically related compound to fenfluramine that American Home Products, later renamed Wyeth, had licensed and brought to market as a weight-loss treatment. Redux’s formal FDA approval lent the broader fenfluramine-based weight-loss category a degree of regulatory legitimacy – accelerating the prescribing enthusiasm for the older, off-label fenfluramine-phentermine combination in addition to Redux itself.

The first serious warning signs about the combination’s cardiovascular safety emerged in 1997, when physicians at the Mayo Clinic identified an unusual cluster of patients who had developed a distinctive and serious form of heart valve damage – subsequently characterised through echocardiographic studies as producing a particular pattern of valve leaflet thickening and restriction, among patients who had been taking fenfluramine generally in combination with phentermine, for extended periods.

Alongside parallel investigations conducted by other research groups and by the FDA, the Mayo Clinic’s research quickly accumulated into a body of evidence alarming enough for the FDA to request a voluntary market withdrawal of both fenfluramine and dexfenfluramine in September 1997, which the manufacturers agreed to.

This ended the Fen-Phen phenomenon as it had been practised. Phentermine stayed on the market and was still prescribed, but it lacked the particular combination properties that had made the Fen-Phen regimen so popular.

Subsequent research, conducted through large-scale echocardiographic screening studies of patients who had taken the fenfluramine-based drugs, established that the valve damage associated with the medications – generally attributed to the serotonergic effects fenfluramine and dexfenfluramine exerted on valve tissue – affected a meaningful proportion of patients who had taken the drugs. A scientific consensus emerged that there is an elevated risk of valvular heart disease, particularly affecting the aortic and mitral valves, among patients who had taken fenfluramine or dexfenfluramine, whether alone or in the Fen-Phen combination, generally in some proportion to the duration of use.

A related and similarly serious concern involved pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare but frequently fatal condition involving elevated blood pressure within the arteries supplying the lungs. Epidemiological research conducted both before and after the 1997 withdrawal had already associated this with fenfluramine and related appetite-suppressant compounds – research going back in part to an earlier, structurally related appetite suppressant, aminorex, whose use in Europe during the 1960s had produced a documented epidemic of pulmonary hypertension cases.

Several public health researchers argued that, in hindsight, this should have prompted an awful lot more caution about the cardiovascular and pulmonary safety of chemically related compounds including fenfluramine well before the Fen-Phen phenomenon reached its full extent in the mid-90s.

The litigation following the 1997 withdrawal was to be amongst the most extensive in American pharmaceutical history. American Home Products faced thousands of individual lawsuits. A class-action settlement – reached in 1999 and modified and expanded through additional settlement agreements over the ensuing years – established a nationwide fund to compensate patients diagnosed with valvular heart disease attributable to the drugs, alongside provisions for ongoing medical monitoring of people who had taken the medications but had not yet developed detectable valve damage.

The cumulative financial cost of this litigation to American Home Products and its corporate successors ultimately exceeded $13 billion – pointing to both the sheer scale of Fen-Phen’s prescribing, and the seriousness of the cardiovascular and pulmonary harm the drugs had caused many of those patients.