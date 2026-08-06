The British do not generally like or understand flat landscapes. The supposed beauty of the prairies and pampas bemuses them – it seems like talking about the supposed beauty of a freshly tarmacked airport runway.

Most of Britain is unpredictably yet gently undulating hills and valleys. The one big exception is in eastern England. The Fens – the low-lying wetland region encompassed parts of Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk, draining into the Wash and North Sea through a network of rivers, streams, and shallow lakes whose precise boundaries shifted seasonally – was for centuries thought of as a waste land.

Covering some 1,300 square miles, the landscape was flooded and inaccessible in winter – not that there was anything striking outsiders as worth accessing on this featureless soggy pancake. Again: to the predominant British mindset, flat landscapes are desolate and threatening.

But perhaps this is harsh. Medieval and Renaissance accounts show the Fens’ residents had developed across the generations an intimate knowledge of its seasonal rhythms, its resources of wildfowl, fish, peat, and reed. The Fen Tigers, as they were nicknamed, had made this supposed waste land productive. And that can only have come out of love for their home and a belief in its beauty and goodness.

The nomenclature comes from their ardent devotion to their home and their resistance to the drainage schemes contemplated under the Tudors and Stuarts. Because, if the undrained Fens had turned out to be productive, what could be made of them if they were drained?

The man who finally made it happen was the Dutch engineer Cornelius Vermuyden, who had already demonstrated his drainage capabilities in England by reclaiming Hatfield Chase in Yorkshire in the 1620s. The Earl of Bedford commissioned him to drain the southern Fens in 1630, backed up by an Act of Parliament and a consortium of rich Adventurers who would receive drained land as their return, as well the suppression of local resistance that the project would inevitably generate. The Bedford Level Corporation, as the drainage undertaking was formally known, began work the same year.

Vermuyden directed the excavation of the New Bedford River and the Old Bedford River – two straight artificial channels cut across the landscape to carry water from the River Great Ouse directly to the sea, bypassing meandering natural watercourses, which allowed water to accumulate because of their inadequate gradients.

Running parallel across the landscape about 20 metres apart, the two rivers now created the Hundred Foot Washes – a controlled flood zone absorbing excess winter water without inundating surrounding farmland. It was a skilfully executed product of Vermuyden’s experience with the Dutch polder system, adapted to the English Fenland.

The drainage did indeed provoke a fulsome response, as it would; the Fen commoners had legal rights in the common lands and waters of the Fens menaced by the drainage project.

The compensation arrangements were not enough to make up for the loss of their customary access to fish, fowl, peat, and reed. Riots erupted across the draining years: people sabotaged drainage works and attacked engineers and their crews, desperate determined to prevent what they understood as an enclosure of their commons masquerading as improvement.

The violence was suppressed but not eliminated, and legal disputes between drainage Adventurers and Fen commoners continued for decades – invaluable legal proceedings for modern research on the extinguishing of common rights were in the countryside of Renaissance England.

The immediate physical consequences of the drainage were not entirely what its promoters expected. Once drained of the water that had saturated them for millennia, the peat soils of the Fens started to oxidise and compact.

This process lowered the surface of the reclaimed land below the level of the drainage channels, whose banks had to be continuously raised as surrounding land subsided. Vermuyden’s successors installed windmills to pump water from lower-lying drained fields into drainage channels; more than 700 windmills worked the Fens at the system’s peak.

The replacement of windmills by steam-powered pumps in the nineteenth century, then by electric pumps in the twentieth, was just a continuation of a technological arms race between land and drainage engineers that will not end while peat continues to shrink.

But the agricultural transformation lived up to the Adventurers’ hopes, even if it took generations for the effects to kick in fully. After drainage the black peat soils of the southern Fens were extraordinarily fertile; their organic richness was the product of millennia of accumulated wetland vegetation.

So the Fens became some of England’s most valuable arable land in England, today producing around a third of all the nation’s vegetables. Market garden cultivation developed from the eighteenth century onwards – supplying ample vegetables to growing cities of the north and Midlands. In this way, the drainage of the Fens was instrumental in providing nutrition to the Britain’s burgeoning urban population as the Industrial Revolution got underway; the notion that this was about the rich oppressing the poor doesn’t reflect all aspects of the story.

But all this came at a cost to nature as well as to the Fen Tigers. The wetland destroyed by the drainage was one of Britain’s most biodiverse habitats, and this crowded isle is now one of the world’s most depleted countries in terms of biodiversity.

The Fens’ combination of open water, reedbeds, wet grassland, and raised peat bogs supported substantial populations of birds, fish, invertebrates, and plants. And the conversion to arable land drastically reduced and even locally eliminated them. The bittern, once so abundant in the Fens that it was a standard item in fen diets, was extirpated from England by drainage and hunting and has only partially recovered through intensive conservation in surviving reserves.

Likewise, the great crane bred in the Fens until the seventeenth century and has only recently returned as a breeding species to a tiny managed area. Plant species characteristic of original fenland habitats, such as the fen violet and the fen orchid, survive in fragments so small that their continued existence requires assiduous management amid surrounding farming.

The Holme Fen post – a cast iron column driven to bedrock in 1851, whose exposed height has increased by about four metres as the surrounding peat has shrunk – provides the most resonant demonstrates this unintended consequence of the drainage of the Fens, with the land now below mean sea level and dependent on continuous pumping.

Vermuyden transformed the Fens. Now the Fens are slowly transforming themselves back, with the peat sinking and the pumps working harder each decade to hold back the water that the original inhabitants understood was always, in the end, the boss.