In 1907, the Hungarian-British archaeologist Aurel Stein arrived at the Mogao Caves of Dunhuang on the edge of the Taklamakan Desert in what is now northwestern China, where he secured access to a sealed treasure trove of ancient manuscripts. It was a cache of some 40,000 manuscripts written in Chinese, Tibetan, Sanskrit, Sogdian, Uighur, Hebrew, amongst many other languages of the ancient world.

Dunhuang was a vital node on the Silk Road – and the manuscripts preserved there reflected the mingling of merchants, pilgrims, soldiers, monks, and administrators of all manner of different backgrounds.

Ancient DNA extracted from the skeletons of people who lived in Dunhuang and the other great Silk Road cities of Central Asia in the first millennium AD has confirmed and extended what those manuscripts signalled: that these were places of ethnic mixing so thoroughgoing, of individual ancestry so diverse, that they have no parallel in the ancient world and their genetic complexity rivals those of modern, globalised cities.

The ancient DNA studies of Silk Road populations published from the late 2010s onwards is one of the most revealing applications of the ancient genomics revolution to questions of historical and cultural significance.

The cities and settlements of the Sogdian heartland – the region centred on Samarkand and Bukhara in what is now Uzbekistan; whose Sogdian-speaking merchants were the primary commercial intermediaries of the Silk Road from about the fourth to the eighth centuries AD – have yielded skeletal material whose genomic analysis has produced individual ancestry profiles of extraordinary variety.

Whereas most ancient populations studied by genomicists show the relatively homogeneous ancestry profiles of communities that mated predominantly within their own group, the Silk Road populations reveal individuals whose genomes contain ancestry components from populations separated by thousands of miles.

A landmark study published in Science in 2019 by Michael Frachetti, David Reich, and their colleagues analysed ancient genomes from sites across the Silk Road corridor from the Caucasus to northwestern China. They found that Silk Road cities showed elevated levels of genetic mixture – measured by the statistical detection of admixture between genetically distant populations within individual genomes – compared to rural and nomadic populations from the same regions and periods.

The oasis cities of the Tarim Basin in particular, which have attracted attention partly thanks to the remarkable preservation of mummified human remains in the desert conditions of Xinjiang, showed individual ancestry profiles combining East Asian, South Asian, West Asian, and steppe nomadic components – reflecting multiple generations of intermarriage between populations of very different geographic origins.

A single person from a Silk Road trading city might carry ancestry from populations ancestral to modern Chinese, Iranian, Indian, and Turkic groups.

The Sogdian merchants who were the Silk Road’s most important commercial actors left particularly clear genomic traces in the populations of the cities where they settled and traded. Sogdian diaspora communities established themselves along the entire length of the Silk Road, from their Samarkand heartland east to Dunhuang and the Chinese imperial capitals of Chang’an and Luoyang.

Ancient DNA from people buried in Sogdian-style tombs at Chinese sites shows ancestry profiles dominated by the western Iranian ancestry characteristic of the Sogdian homeland, combined in varying proportions with East Asian ancestry coming from intermarriage with local Chinese populations.

The degree of East Asian admixture tends to increase in Sogdian communities that had been established in China for several generations – the product of the progressive genetic assimilation of merchant diaspora communities into the surrounding population that long-distance trading settlements typically experience when they remain in place long enough.

The steppe nomads whose empires periodically dominated the Silk Road corridor – the Xiongnu, the Scythians, the Kushans, the Huns, the Göktürks, and finally the Mongols – contributed their own genetic signatures to the Silk Road cities they controlled, taxed, and sometimes settled.

The Kushans, whose empire controlled the northern Indian subcontinent, Afghanistan, and the eastern Iranian plateau from some of the first to the third centuries AD, brought together populations of Yuezhi steppe origin with South Asian, Iranian, and Bactrian Greek ancestry. This resulted in a cultural synthesis that their numismatic evidence – coins bearing Greek, Iranian, and Indian deities with legends in multiple scripts – reflects with unusual vividness.

The ancient DNA from Kushan-period sites in Bactria and Gandhara shows individual ancestry profiles combining steppe, South Asian, and Iranian components, mirroring the cultural synthesis documented in the material culture.

Then the Mongol expansion of the thirteenth century, which disrupted the Silk Road cities catastrophically before subsequently reopening and intensifying the trade under the Pax Mongolica, added a further East Asian steppe ancestry component to the populations of cities from Samarkand to Baghdad. This was the genomic signature of the most rapid and geographically extensive conquest in human history distributed across the populations of a vast swath of Eurasia.

The Jewish communities of the Silk Road cities provide a particularly well-documented example of long-distance diaspora settlement. Jewish merchants were present along the Silk Road from at least the early medieval period, as their commercial networks overlapped with and competed against Sogdian, Armenian, and Arab merchants on the same routes.

A Judeo-Persian (the Persian language written in a Hebrew script) merchant letter found at Dandan-Uiliq, dating to about the ninth century AD, is among the most evocative single documents of Silk Road commercial life. Its writer was a Jewish merchant stranded in the desert and appealing for assistance from his commercial partners.

The ancient DNA of Jewish communities in Central Asia and their medieval descendants shows the characteristic combination of Middle Eastern foundational ancestry derived from the ancient Levantine populations of the Second Temple period, combined with variable admixture from the surrounding populations of whatever region the community inhabited.

Hence Jewish communities in the Silk Road cities show measurably higher levels of Central Asian and Iranian admixture than Jewish communities in western Europe, reflecting the particular geographic context of their long-term settlement.

Central Asia’s current populations carry in their genomes the traces of this ancient cosmopolitanism, although the distinct patterns of modern ancestry reflect both the Silk Road’s mixing and the subsequent population movements that have partially overprinted it.

The Uzbek, Tajik, Uyghur, and Kazakh populations of Central Asia all show genomic profiles combining the ancient Iranian and Anatolian farmer ancestry of the region’s pre-steppe populations with the steppe ancestry introduced by successive nomadic expansions and, in varying degrees, the East Asian ancestry associated with the Turkic migrations that linguistically transformed much of the region in the first millennium AD.

The Tajik population, whose Iranian-related language and predominantly West Eurasian genomic profile distinguish them from the Turkic-speaking majority populations of the surrounding region, is the most direct genomic continuity with the ancient Sogdian merchant civilisation. Their ancestry profile is closer than any other living population to the ancient DNA recovered from Sogdian-period sites in the region.

The survival of an Iranian-speaking population in the Turkic-speaking majority environment of modern Central Asia is a consequence of the Silk Road’s unique social geography. The oasis city populations that maintained Iranian languages were the sedentary farmers and urban merchants whose way of life was sufficiently different from that of the surrounding nomadic and semi-nomadic Turkic populations to sustain a distinct cultural and eventually linguistic identity through centuries of political domination by Turkic dynasties.

The extraordinary cosmopolitanism that the ancient DNA documents in the Silk Road cities was rooted in contingent social and political conditions the Silk Road required and sustained.

The tolerance of religious and ethnic diversity characterising the most successful Silk Road states – the Kushan Empire’s multi-religious syncretism; the Tang dynasty’s extraordinary openness to foreign merchants, artists, and religious practitioners; and the early Islamic caliphates’ accommodation of non-Muslim merchants under the dhimma system – created the institutional environment that facilitated the genetic mix.

Cities where merchants of different origins could trade, settle, marry, and raise children without facing exclusion from the commercial and social life of the community produced, over generations, the genomically diverse individuals whose skeletal remains now yield ancestry profiles spanning half the world.

The Silk Road as a physical infrastructure of trade has long been succeeded by container shipping, air freight, and digital commerce. However, the genomic legacy of its mixing survives in the populations that the trade routes created – a biological archive of the ancient world’s most cosmopolitan experiment written in the DNA of people who may never have heard of the routes along which their ancestors found each other.