In the summer of 1923, the largest compulsory population exchange in modern history transferred some 1.2 million Greek Orthodox Christians from Anatolia to Greece and about 400,000 Muslims from Greece to Turkey. This drew a demographic line across two populations whose centuries of shared residence in the same territories had produced immense cultural and genetic intermingling the exchange could not undo.

The people boarding ships and trains in both directions carried with them languages, recipes, musical traditions, and architectural practices borrowed from their neighbours. They also carried in their genomes the biological record of a shared history stretching back through millennia of population movement, admixture, and settlement across the Aegean basin and Anatolia.

The hostility between Greece and Turkey is one of the most bitterly maintained national antagonisms. However, genomic evidence accumulated over the past two decades shows that – from the perspective of population biology – this animus is between people whose biological heritage is far more shared than national narratives acknowledge.

Greeks and Turks share a common genetic substrate deriving primarily from the Neolithic farmers who spread westward from Anatolia into Europe starting around 8,000 years ago. Their descendants contributed the most of the ancestry of modern populations in both countries.

Those early Anatolian farmers – a genetically coherent population whose ancient DNA has been recovered from numerous Neolithic sites in central and western Anatolia – were the ancestors not only of the farmers who populated prehistoric Greece, but also of the farming populations that spread through the Balkans, central Europe, and eventually most of western Europe. So the modern Greek and Turkish populations share a biological inheritance preceding any historical distinction between the two peoples by millennia.

The distinct proportions of ancestry components in modern Greeks and Turks differ in ways reflecting their distinct yet overlapping population histories since the Neolithic. Modern Greeks carry a substantial component of ancestry from the Yamnaya-related steppe populations. The expansion of these groups from the Pontic-Caspian steppe into Europe during the Bronze Age brought Indo-European languages – including the ancestral Greek language – to the Aegean region in the third and second millennia BC.

This steppe ancestry is present in modern Greeks at about 20 to 30 per cent – consistent with the steppe-related ancestry found across other southern European populations. Modern Turks carry lower but still significant levels of this steppe-related ancestry – reflecting Bronze Age migrations into Anatolia and subsequent movements of steppe populations.

The Central Asian ancestry component distinguishing Turkish from Greek genomes reflects the historical migration of Turkic-speaking peoples from Central Asia, beginning in the ninth and tenth centuries AD, which eventually brought the Seljuk Turks into Anatolia and produced the Ottoman Empire.

This Central Asian component is detectable in modern Turkish genomes at between 10 and 15 per cent of total ancestry; a significant yet minority contribution. The Turkic groups who migrated into Anatolia were relatively small in number compared to the existing Anatolian population. Consequently, their impact on the genetic makeup of the region was modest relative to their transformative cultural and political impact.

So the additional steppe ancestry in Greeks and the additional Central Asian ancestry in Turks explain the modest divergence between their positions – although this offset is substantially smaller than the distances separating either population from populations in western Europe, the Levant, or the Arabian Peninsula.

Modern Turkish populations from the Aegean coast of Turkey show measurably higher Greek-related ancestry proportions than Turkish populations from the Anatolian interior – a geographic gradient mirroring the historical gradient of Greek population presence. The population exchange did not eliminate this pattern because centuries of prior intermarriage had distributed Greek-related ancestry broadly through the local population, regardless of religious affiliation.

The island populations of the Aegean provide further illuminating data points. Greek Cypriots and the Greek island populations of the eastern Aegean show genomic profiles reflecting sustained contact and intermarriage with Anatolian populations across millennia of geographic proximity. Indeed, their ancestry profiles incorporate elements most closely associated with Anatolian rather than continental Greek populations.

Turkish Cypriots, who share the island with Greek Cypriots in the most immediate of all Greek-Turkish territorial disputes, have extremely similar genetic profiles to those of Greek Cypriots. The shared ancient Cypriot and Anatolian ancestry both communities inherited from the island’s pre-Ottoman population substantially outweighs the genetic contribution of the Ottoman-era settlers, whose descendants the Turkish Cypriot community is partly composed of.

The political implications of all this are far from straightforward. Genomic evidence has never resolved a territorial or historical dispute between nations with mutually incompatible national narratives.

Nevertheless, the DNA evidence says what it says: that the population whose ancestors built the Hagia Sophia and the population whose ancestors built the Blue Mosque are – in the most literal biological sense – for the most part the same people viewed through different historical lenses.

Photo: The Hagia Sophia photographed in 2014 | Adli Wahid, Wikimedia Creative Commons