There were the Portuguese ships that started buying captives on the West African coast in the mid-fifteenth century – particularly targeting the coastal zones of modern-day Angola, the Bight of Benin, and the Bight of Biafra. There was the triangular trade that transported some 12 and a half million Africans across the Atlantic between 1500 and 1900.

And there was the Islamic slave trade, which preceded the Atlantic version by more than six centuries, outlasted it by decades, and transported a comparable or greater number of enslaved Africans across the Sahara, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean to destinations in North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Persian Gulf, and as far as India.

The origins of the Islamic slave trade predated the Arab conquest of North Africa in the seventh century, but it accelerated dramatically in the centuries following the establishment of Arab commercial networks across the Sahara and along the East African coast. Scholars estimate this trade transported between 10 and 17 million Africans out of sub-Saharan Africa across a period from about 650 AD to the early twentieth century, when it finally diminished under the pressure of decades of British anti-slavery diplomacy.

These estimates for the numbers involved in the Islamic slave trade carry wide confidence intervals – reflecting the trade’s decentralised nature, its operation across multiple different routes and through various political and commercial intermediaries, and the relative scarcity of the systematic documentary records that make the Atlantic trade easier to quantify.

Even so, the scholarly consensus produced by historians such as Paul Lovejoy, John Hunwick, and Ralph Austen places the aggregate total of the trans-Saharan and East African trades at a minimum broadly comparable to the Atlantic trade, probably exceeding it when the full duration of both is considered.

Those two massive systems of human extraction were a demographic catastrophe for sub-Saharan Africa – whose population was far, far lower by the end of the nineteenth century than it would have been if the slave trades had never existed.

The trans-Saharan component of the Islamic trade was the oldest and most geographically extensive. Camel caravans crossing the Sahara had been carrying slaves northwards from the sub-Saharan Sahel and West Africa’s savanna regions since at least the seventh and eighth centuries. Their routes converged on the oasis trading centres of Timbuktu, Agadez, Kano, and Tripoli before dispersing slaves across the North African and Middle Eastern markets.

Arab and European travellers describing trans-Saharan trading expeditions in the medieval and early modern periods reported caravans of hundreds or thousands of people, many of them enslaved. They traversed the desert over journeys of weeks or months in conditions of severe thirst, heat, and physical exhaustion. This imposed a mortality rate during transit estimated at between 10 and 30 per cent. The bodies of those who perished during the crossing remained in the desert, their bones eventually bleached by the sun along routes that experienced travellers could navigate partly by the human remains marking the established paths.

The East African component operated through the Swahili coast trading cities of Kilwa, Mombasa, Zanzibar, and Mozambique, whose integration into the Indian Ocean commercial world gave Arab and Swahili merchants access to markets extending from the Persian Gulf to India.

The sultanate of Zanzibar, which came under Omani control in the early nineteenth century under Sultan Seyyid Said, who transferred his capital there in 1840, became the commercial centre of the East African trade in its final and most intense phase. At the trade’s peak in the mid-nineteenth century, its slave markets handled an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 slaves per year.

The routes feeding this trade extended deep into the East African interior; the ivory and slave caravans of Swahili, Arab, and Nyamwezi traders penetrated as far as the Congo basin. Their operations transformed the political landscape of a vast area by creating new power centres built on the slave and ivory trade, while simultaneously devastating the populations of raided communities. Scholars such as John Hunwick have emphasised how these routes devastated societies around Lake Nyasa and the upper Congo basin, stripping entire valleys of their inhabitants.

The Atlantic trade’s own regional footprint was heavily concentrated in West and West-Central Africa, with the Slave Coast, the Gold Coast, the Niger Delta, and Angola suffering disproportionately.

Economic historians have estimated the aggregate demographic impact of the combined trades on sub-Saharan Africa using counterfactual population modelling – constructing estimates of what Africa’s population would have been in the absence of the trades, using demographic models factoring in comparative data from other parts of the world, then comparing these estimates to actual population levels documented in historical sources and archaeological data.

Most notably, Nathan Nunn’s seminal 2008 paper “The Long-Term Effects of Africa’s Slave Trades”, published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, combined slave trade export data with African population data from historical censuses to estimate the population that Africa lost to the trades.

Nunn highlighted that regions like West-Central Africa and the dense hinterlands behind the Bight of Biafra suffered the most extreme population drains relative to their initial baseline size – profoundly distorting local demographics.

He concluded that in the absence of the combined slave trades, Africa’s population in 1900 would have been twice its actual size. This demographic suppression was driven primarily by a combination of direct population loss and mortality during capture and transit – as well as the demographic distortion produced by the preferential capture and removal of young adults, which reduced the continent’s reproductive potential for generations.

The secondary effects of the political destabilisation generated by slave raiding also contributed heavily. Indeed, the slave trades created powerful incentives for the formation of political entities whose primary economic function was the capture and export of slaves.

For example, the jihad states of the West African Sahel, including the Sokoto Caliphate founded by Usman dan Fodio in 1804, were based on economic foundations including the extensive use of enslaved labour and the export of captives through trans-Saharan routes. Similarly, the Zanzibar-centred slave and ivory trading networks of East Africa created new political powers in the interior, such as the commercial empire of the trader Tippu Tip in the eastern Congo.

The distinction between victim and perpetrator communities was determined by military and political power rather than by any pre-existing racial or ethnic hierarchy. The African societies most heavily ravaged by slave raiding tended to be those whose military weakness left them vulnerable to stronger neighbours, rather than those directly targeted by European or Arab merchants.

A substantial body of research shows the combined slave trades had enduring consequences on the economic development of the worst affected regions. Nunn’s research and subsequent work extending and refining his methodology find statistically significant correlations between the intensity of historical slave trading across African regions and lower contemporary levels of economic development, higher levels of political instability, lower levels of interpersonal and institutional trust, and weaker state capacity.

The mechanisms connecting the historical slave trades to contemporary outcomes include direct demographic losses that reduced population density and associated scale economies; the political fragmentation encouraged by the defensive strategies of vulnerable communities; the erosion of institutional trust generated by a social environment of slave raiding; and the diversion of political energy and resources away from productive activity and towards capture and defence activities.

While these are far from the only determinants of contemporary African development – researchers are careful to present slave trading as one factor among many – the effect sizes are nonetheless substantial and consistent across different methodological approaches and data sources.

Africa’s population in 1800, after more than a millennium of the Islamic trade and three centuries of the Atlantic trade operating simultaneously, was about 90 million people. By contrast, European populations – which were broadly comparable to African populations in the early medieval period – had reached about 200 million by that point, driven by the agricultural and subsequently industrial productivity gains that the preceding centuries had delivered.

This demographic divergence between Africa and Europe reflects multiple factors, including differences in disease environments, agricultural productivity, and political organisation. However, the combined extraction of tens of millions of people from the continent’s most economically and reproductively active age groups, sustained across centuries, was a huge contribution to this gap.