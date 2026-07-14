In 1760, the Swiss naturalist and philosopher Charles Bonnet published an account of his elderly grandfather, Charles Lullin, who had been experiencing vivid and detailed hallucinations for several years following the severe deterioration of his eyesight from cataracts.

Lullin was a retired magistrate of evident intelligence and sound mind. His hallucinations were very different from from the vague impressions or confused perceptions of a failing intellect; they were precise, elaborate, and often beautiful visual experiences – men in magnificent cloaks, women in elaborate dresses, birds of extraordinary plumage, carriages, buildings, tapestries, and on one occasion a group of girls wearing red and grey capes who walked and danced before him with complete spatial coherence.

Lullin knew that what he was seeing was not real. He could observe the hallucinations with a detached curiosity, describe them in detail, note their appearance and disappearance, and maintain throughout the experience a clear distinction between the vision and the reality of his actual surroundings. Far from being frightened, he was, by Bonnet’s account, rather interested.

Charles Bonnet himself later experienced similar hallucinations as his own vision declined in old age, giving him the dual perspective of both observer and subject.

The condition now bears his name – even if it was the ophthalmologist George de Morsier who formalised it as a clinical entity and named it after Bonnet in 1967. It has been recognised in clinical practice with increasing frequency since the 1990s, as awareness among physicians has grown and patients have become more willing to describe experiences they had previously concealed out of fear of being seen as mentally ill.

Charles Bonnet syndrome is defined by the occurrence of complex, persistent visual hallucinations in people with significant visual impairment who retain full insight into the unreality of what they are seeing and who have no other psychiatric diagnosis to which the hallucinations might be attributed.

The visual impairment may result from any of the conditions that damage the eye or optic nerve. Age-related macular degeneration, the most common cause of severe visual loss in older adults in the developed world, accounts for the majority of cases, but glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and stroke affecting the visual cortex can all produce it.

The hallucinations typically begin sometime after the onset of visual loss, though the interval varies from days to years, and they tend to be most prominent in conditions of low or uniform illumination – twilight, dimly lit rooms, uniform grey skies – where the visual input from the environment is at its most impoverished.

They occur in people of all levels of education and intelligence, in the cognitively intact and the cognitively impaired alike, and at any age from childhood to extreme old age, though they are most common in the elderly simply because the conditions causing severe visual loss are most prevalent in that population.

The content of Charles Bonnet hallucinations falls into two broad categories that differ in their neural correlates and in their phenomenological character.

Simple hallucinations – the coloured patterns, geometric shapes, grids, and tessellated forms that some patients describe – appear to reflect the spontaneous activation of early visual cortex in the absence of its normal sensory input.

Complex hallucinations – the elaborately detailed people, animals, landscapes, buildings, and scenes that constitute the syndrome’s most striking manifestations – reflect the activation of higher visual processing areas whose normal function is the recognition and interpretation of faces, objects, and scenes.

The specific content of the hallucinations tends to reflect the particular visual processing specialisations of the cortical areas being spontaneously activated: patients frequently see faces, because the fusiform face area of the temporal lobe is among the most metabolically active and most extensively represented regions of the visual cortex. The faces in Charles Bonnet hallucinations are often described with precision – particular expressions, particular ages, sometimes beautiful and sometimes grotesque, sometimes familiar and sometimes entirely unknown.

The neurological mechanism underlying Charles Bonnet syndrome is now understood with reasonable confidence, with its explanation drawing on the same principle of cortical deafferentation underlying phantom limb syndrome.

When normal sensory input is reduced or eliminated, the cortical regions that normally process that input fail to fall silent. Instead, they become hyperexcitable, with their spontaneous firing rate increasing in the absence of the inhibitory influence that normal sensory throughput provides.

In the visual cortex, this hyperexcitability manifests as spontaneous activation that the brain’s perceptual systems interpret as visual experience –generating hallucinations whose content is determined by which cortical areas happen to be most active rather than by any external visual stimulus.

The phenomenon acts as the visual equivalent of tinnitus, the phantom sounds that occur when auditory cortex is deprived of its normal input: in both cases, the brain generates signal in the absence of sensation, and the signal is experienced as perception.

The insight that patients retain throughout their hallucinations is one of Charles Bonnet syndrome’s most clinically important features and one of its most theoretically interesting.

Hallucinations in psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia are typically experienced as real; the patient does not understand that what they are seeing or hearing is generated internally rather than externally, and the hallucination is integrated into the patient’s understanding of reality rather than distinguished from it.

In Charles Bonnet syndrome, the patient sees something that they simultaneously know is not there, a doubling of experience whose maintenance requires the intact functioning of the frontal monitoring systems that allow reality testing even when perceptual experience is generating a convincing false signal.

The preservation of this insight is itself neurologically significant: it reflects the restriction of the pathological process to the visual cortex and its associated processing areas, leaving the frontal systems that normally evaluate and contextualise perceptual experience unaffected.

The psychological impact of Charles Bonnet syndrome varies considerably across patients, and the variation is substantially determined by whether the patient understands what is happening to them.

Patients who have received an explanation of the condition – who know that their hallucinations are a neurological consequence of vision loss and not a sign of mental illness or dementia – typically describe them with equanimity and sometimes with the same detached curiosity that Charles Lullin brought to his visions of dancing girls.

Patients who have not received such an explanation, or who have concealed their hallucinations from their physicians out of fear, describe fear, shame, and the specific anxiety of believing that they are losing their minds in a different and more terrifying sense than the vision loss they had already accommodated.

Studies of Charles Bonnet syndrome populations have consistently found that a substantial proportion of patients – estimates range from a third to more than half – have not disclosed their hallucinations to their doctors, and that the primary reason for non-disclosure is the fear of psychiatric diagnosis.

The prevalence of Charles Bonnet syndrome among people with significant visual loss is probably considerably higher than clinical recognition rates suggest.

Studies in which patients with macular degeneration or other causes of visual impairment have been directly and sympathetically questioned about hallucinatory experiences – instead of waiting for patients to volunteer the information spontaneously – have found rates of 10 to 40 percent, depending on the severity of the visual loss and the method of assessment.

If accurate, these estimates suggest that Charles Bonnet syndrome is among the most common neurological conditions in the elderly population – affecting millions of people worldwide who are experiencing complex visual hallucinations without understanding their cause and without having received any explanation, reassurance, or treatment.

Treatment options are limited and rarely necessary in patients who have received adequate explanation and reassurance.

For patients whose hallucinations are distressing despite understanding their mechanism, various pharmacological interventions have been reported in case series – anticonvulsants, atypical antipsychotics, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors – but the evidence base for any specific treatment is thin, the condition being too rarely diagnosed in treatable form to generate the clinical trials that would establish a standard of care.

Non-pharmacological approaches, including increasing ambient illumination, which tends to suppress hallucinations by increasing the visual input that suppresses cortical hyperexcitability, and eye movement techniques that some patients find helpful for interrupting or terminating individual hallucinatory episodes, are generally the first recommendations.