Some 538 million years ago, in the shallow, warm seas of the early Cambrian period, a singular event unfolded with no precedent in the history of life on Earth. It defies a fully satisfactory explanation, despite nearly two centuries of scientific study.

Over a geologically brief interval of perhaps five to 10 million years – a span that sounds substantial in human terms but constitutes less than one per cent of Earth’s history – the fossil record captures the appearance of representatives from virtually every major animal body-plan that has ever existed, along with many that have not survived to the present.

The Pre-Cambrian world was populated almost entirely by microbes and simple, multicellular organisms of limited complexity. It was also home to the strange, quilted or frond-like creatures of the Ediacaran period, whose relationship to modern animal groups remains uncertain.

After the explosion, the seas contained animals with eyes, claws, jointed limbs, shells, and nervous systems capable of directed predation and evasive behaviour. They possessed the full range of sensory and locomotory equipment that complex animal life requires.

The Cambrian Explosion provided more than a mere diversification of existing forms; it was the invention of the basic architectural templates on which essentially all subsequent animal evolution has been variations. The history of complex life is largely the history of what happened after the Cambrian, and what happened after the Cambrian was determined by what the Cambrian invented.

The discovery of the Cambrian Explosion as a distinct event in the history of life was a discovery of considerable historical interest. Charles Darwin, whose theory of evolution by natural selection was published in 1859, predicted that the fossil record should show gradual, continuous change from simple to complex organisms. He was troubled by the apparent abruptness with which complex animal fossils appeared in the Cambrian strata.

In On the Origin of Species, he devoted a chapter to what he frankly acknowledged as a difficulty for his theory, suggesting that the Pre-Cambrian record of the ancestors of Cambrian animals must exist somewhere, though it had not yet been found.

The subsequent century and a half of geological investigation has found Pre-Cambrian life – the microbial world of the Archean and Proterozoic, and the Ediacaran multicellular organisms – but it has confirmed rather than dissolved the basic contrast between the Pre-Cambrian and the Cambrian that Darwin found uncomfortable. The explosion was real, and its rapidity relative to the pace of evolutionary change before and after it is one of the most striking facts in palaeontology.

The Burgess Shale of British Columbia, discovered in 1909 by the American palaeontologist Charles Doolittle Walcott, provided the first detailed window into Cambrian animal diversity. It remains the most celebrated of the several extraordinary fossil deposits the Cambrian period has produced.

The Burgess Shale preserves, with exceptional completeness, the soft tissues of organisms that would normally leave no fossil trace – guts, eyes, legs, nervous tissue, and the entire anatomy of animals that lived about 508 million years ago in a marine environment near what is now the Canadian Rockies.

The creatures Walcott recovered were extraordinary in their variety and strangeness. There was Anomalocaris, a predator reaching nearly a metre in length with a circular jaw apparatus and grasping appendages, making it the largest animal in its environment.

There was Hallucigenia, named by the palaeontologist Simon Conway Morris for what he initially described as its dreamlike quality; it was a creature that walked on paired spines and required multiple reinterpretations to determine which end was which and which surface was up. There was also Opabinia, equipped with five eyes and a frontal grasping appendage whose configuration has no analogue in any living animal. Dozens of others were found, some recognisably related to modern animal groups, and others so unlike anything alive today that their anatomical interpretation has generated productive controversy across decades of research.

Stephen Jay Gould’s celebrated 1989 book Wonderful Life, which gave the Burgess Shale and its creatures their popular prominence, presented Walcott’s fauna as evidence that the Cambrian Explosion had produced a far wider range of body-plans than subsequently survived.

Gould argued that the history of animal life was characterised by early maximisation of morphological diversity followed by decimation, and that the surviving lineages were determined by processes which he believed had a significant contingent component. On this view, if the tape of life were rewound and replayed, the outcome would likely be very different. The survivors were not necessarily the most sophisticated or most ecologically dominant forms, but simply those that happened to persist through the mass extinctions and contingent events that periodically reduced animal diversity.

The ‘decimation and diversification’ model of Cambrian evolution became enormously influential in both popular science and professional debate. It captured something of importance about the evolutionary dynamics of the period, even where its claims about the uniqueness of Cambrian disparity were subsequently challenged.

Gould’s interpretation was vigorously contested, most notably by Conway Morris. He argued that the Burgess Shale fauna was less exotic than Gould had claimed and that most of its members could be assigned to existing animal phyla or to lineages clearly related to them.

Conway Morris’s reinterpretations – such as his demonstration that Hallucigenia was a lobopod, a relative of the velvet worms that still exist today, and his assignment of various other problematic forms to recognisable phyla – reduced the apparent novelty of the Cambrian fauna without eliminating the basic fact of its extraordinary diversity.

The debate between Gould and Conway Morris was partly a scientific dispute about the interpretation of fossil specimens and partly a philosophical argument about the nature of evolution. It questioned the role of contingency versus determinism in the history of life, and whether the diversity of the Cambrian necessarily implied that the living world was an improbable subset of what might have been. Both men made contributions to understanding the Cambrian, and the questions they argued about have not been definitively resolved, although technical reinterpretations have generally favoured Conway Morris’s more conservative phylogenetic assignments.

The Chengjiang fauna of Yunnan Province in China, described extensively from the 1980s onward, added an earlier and in some respects even richer window into early Cambrian animal diversity. The Chengjiang deposits, some ten million years older than the Burgess Shale, preserve a similarly exceptional range of soft-bodied organisms from the first half of the Cambrian period. They have provided critical evidence about the very earliest phase of the explosion – the initial appearance of complex animal forms before the fauna had been through the ecological and evolutionary processes that shaped the later Burgess Shale community.

The Chengjiang fauna includes the earliest known chordates – the phylum that contains vertebrates, including humans – in the form of Myllokunmingia and Haikouichthys. These are small fish-like animals, and their identification as early vertebrates or near-vertebrates places the origin of our own phylum firmly within the Cambrian Explosion rather than in any subsequent period.

The discovery that vertebrates were present and already differentiated in the earliest Cambrian was a significant finding. It implied that the divergence of the major animal phyla occurred even earlier than the Cambrian fossil record directly documents, pushing the phylogenetic origin of at least some lineages back into the Ediacaran or earlier.

The causes of the Cambrian Explosion are as debated as its character, and the diversity of the proposed explanations reflects both the complexity of the event and the difficulty of disentangling the multiple factors that may have contributed to it.

The geological evidence for significant changes in Earth’s ocean chemistry at the Pre-Cambrian-Cambrian boundary is robust. The concentration of oxygen in both the atmosphere and the ocean increased substantially in the late Pre-Cambrian and early Cambrian, reaching levels that would have made the sustained activity of large, mobile, predatory animals possible, where they had previously been physiologically impossible.

The link between oxygen levels and animal complexity is not merely theoretical. The maintenance of complex nervous systems, the powering of fast musculature, and the sustained activity of filter-feeding or predatory lifestyles all require oxygen in quantities that the low-oxygen Pre-Cambrian ocean could not have provided for organisms above a modest size threshold.

The evolution of predation is another candidate for the explosion’s trigger, or at least its accelerant. Once predators capable of pursuing and capturing prey appeared in the Cambrian seas, the evolutionary arms race between predator and prey would have driven the rapid evolution of defensive structures – shells, spines, camouflage, burrowing behaviour, and eyes capable of detecting approaching threats. It also drove the evolution of locomotory capacity in prey lineages, while simultaneously fostering the evolution of more sophisticated sensory systems, grasping appendages, and pursuit capability in predator lineages.

The evolutionary ecologist Geerat Vermeij’s concept of escalation – the idea that the history of life is characterised by a progressive increase in the strength and sophistication of both offensive and defensive adaptations as organisms compete – provides a framework for this. In this view, the Cambrian arms race could produce rapid diversification from an initial establishment of predator-prey relationships. Each improvement in predator capability drives selection for improved prey defence and vice versa, in a positive feedback loop that could produce rapid morphological evolution across both interacting lineages.

The genetic toolkit argument provides yet another perspective on why the Cambrian Explosion happened when it did rather than earlier or later. The Hox genes – the master regulatory genes that control the body-plan development of virtually all bilaterally symmetrical animals, determining which structures develop in which positions along the anterior-posterior axis of the embryo – were assembled as a functioning toolkit at some point in the Pre-Cambrian.

Their availability provided the genetic regulatory infrastructure on which the morphological diversity of the Cambrian could be built. Duplications and divergences of Hox gene clusters in the early Cambrian, detectable from comparative genomics of living animal groups, may have provided the developmental flexibility from which new body-plans could rapidly evolve. On this view, the Cambrian Explosion was in part a consequence of the completion of the genetic regulatory toolkit, combined with the ecological and environmental triggers that provided the selection pressure to evolve.

The Ediacaran organisms that preceded the Cambrian animals have been progressively better understood since the 1940s, when their fossils were first described systematically from the Ediacara Hills of South Australia, and their relationship to the Cambrian fauna has become one of the most interesting questions in palaeontology.

The Ediacaran biota – frond-like, quilted, or disc-shaped organisms that lived from about 635 to 538 million years ago – were complex multicellular organisms, but their relationship to the animal phyla that appeared in the Cambrian is debated.

Some Ediacaran fossils have been identified as early members of living animal phyla; Kimberella, for example, appears to have been a mollusc-like organism with a muscular foot, and Dickinsonia has been assigned to the animal kingdom on the basis of cholesterol biomarkers preserved in its fossils. Others appear to represent independently evolved lineages of complex multicellular life that were entirely extinguished at the Pre-Cambrian-Cambrian boundary, leaving no living descendants and no clear relationship to any Cambrian or subsequent animal group. The Ediacaran-Cambrian transition remains one of the most important and least resolved transitions in the history of life.

The Cambrian Explosion’s significance for understanding evolutionary theory extends beyond the mechanisms that produced it. The event challenges simple gradualist models of evolution while not requiring the abandonment of Darwinian natural selection as the primary mechanism of evolutionary change.

The rapidity of the explosion relative to previous and subsequent evolutionary rates is real, but it is real on a geological timescale that encompasses millions of years of natural selection operating on generation times of months to years – more than enough time for selection to produce major morphological change through the accumulation of many small steps, provided the selection pressures are sufficiently intense. What the Cambrian requires from evolutionary theory is not the abandonment of gradual natural selection, but an explanation of why selection pressures were so unusually intense during this interval, and why the combination of environmental, ecological, and developmental factors that produced the explosion did not recur with comparable effect at later periods.

The Burgess Shale is now a UNESCO World Heritage site, its deposits protected from the collecting that Walcott and his contemporaries conducted without restriction. New discoveries in the Burgess Shale and in the Chengjiang continue to be made as new quarries are opened and new analytical techniques – including synchrotron imaging that reveals soft-tissue details invisible to conventional microscopy – are applied to existing specimens.

The Cambrian Explosion is, paradoxically, becoming simultaneously better understood at the level of taxonomic assignments and individual organism anatomy, and more mysterious at the level of its causes and its implications for the nature of evolutionary change. Each new fossil from this extraordinary period in Earth’s history adds another piece to a puzzle whose overall dimensions only become clearer as more of its detail is revealed.

Five hundred and thirty-eight million years ago, the seas invented eyes, and legs, and shells, and the nervous systems capable of registering terror. The moment when predator first saw prey, when prey first fled from predator, when the first animal looked out at a world that was looking back, was the beginning of the world as we know it. Everything that has lived since then, including the animal reading these words, is a consequence of what was invented in those ancient, extraordinary seas.