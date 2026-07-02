In the summer of 40 AD, on the beaches of the modern-day Normandy coast, one of the most bizarre episodes in the history of Roman military organisation unfolded. The Emperor Caligula stood at the head of a Roman army assembled on the coast of Gaul and issued an order to bemuse these hardened soldiers in the extreme.

The legions were to advance to the water’s edge, draw up in battle formation against the sea, and collect seashells from the beach in their helmets and in the folds of their cloaks. The shells, Caligula declared, were the spoils of war – the plunder of the ocean, the trophies of a victory over Neptune himself. The soldiers did as they were told. The shells were loaded into carts and transported back to Rome, where Caligula presented them to the Senate as evidence of his conquest of the sea.

Ancient sources – primarily Suetonius in his Lives of the Twelve Caesars and Cassius Dio in his Roman History – record this episode with the gleeful horror of writers who understood that the ruler of the civilised world had ordered his army into combat with water and declared victory over a god of the deep.

The shell-collecting episode has become the single most cited piece of evidence for Caligula’s insanity, the clinching detail in a portrait of an emperor so comprehensively unhinged that his short reign of less than four years was a byword for imperial madness in all subsequent discussions of tyranny, mental illness, and the corruption of absolute power.

Modern popular accounts repeat it as established fact: Caligula went mad, Caligula declared war on the sea, Caligula made his soldiers collect shells. Revisionist historians suggest the reality is more complicated and proffer an array of alternative explanations for what on earth was going on.

The biographical context matters enormously for understanding the Channel episode and the reign that produced it. Caligula was born in 12 AD to Germanicus, one of Rome’s most beloved generals, and Agrippina the Elder, the granddaughter of Augustus whose lineage gave her sons the most legitimate claim to the Julio-Claudian succession.

His childhood was traumatic in ways that the ancient sources document: his father died in mysterious circumstances in 19 AD amid accusations that Tiberius’s prefect Gnaeus Calpurnius Piso had poisoned him, his mother was imprisoned by Tiberius and eventually starved to death in captivity, and two of his brothers were eliminated as potential threats to Tiberius’s preferred successor, the sinister Sejanus.

Caligula survived by making himself innocuous, by suppressing whatever feelings the destruction of his family might have produced, and by cultivating the appearance of grateful compliance toward the emperor who had destroyed everyone he loved. Tiberius reportedly described keeping Caligula alive as like nurturing a viper for the Roman people – an observation that combined imperial cynicism with an assessment of the survivor he was dealing with.

Caligula’s accession in 37 AD, in the wake of Tiberius’s death, was greeted with popular jubilation expressing how thoroughly the Roman public had come to loathe his predecessor’s long and increasingly grim reign. He made generous gestures – paying bequests that Tiberius had withheld, releasing political prisoners, recalling exiles, staging elaborate public spectacles – that generated goodwill across the social spectrum.

For about the first seven months of his reign, by the near-universal testimony of the ancient sources, he governed well. Then, in October 37 AD, he fell seriously ill. The nature of the illness is unknown – Suetonius speculates about brain fever, modern medical retrospectives have suggested epilepsy, hyperthyroidism, or various other conditions, and the honest answer is that no reliable diagnosis is possible from ancient descriptions.

What is agreed is that Caligula nearly died, that he recovered, and that something had changed. The emperor who emerged from the illness was different from the one who had entered it – and the ancient sources uniformly locate the turn toward the behaviour that has defined his historical reputation in the aftermath of that sickness.

The British expedition of 40 AD, which culminated in the shell-collecting incident, was an isolated act of caprice and was the climax of a military campaign with comprehensible strategic motivations. Claudius, Caligula’s uncle and eventual successor, would successfully invade Britain in 43 AD, demonstrating that the conquest of the island was a viable military objective and was not a fantasy.

Caligula’s own expedition assembled a substantial force in Gaul and conducted operations – including the suppression of a rebellion by Gnaeus Lentulus Gaetulicus, the commander of the Rhine legions who had been plotting against him – that were more than just theatrical. The Rhine legions whose loyalty he was consolidating in 39 and 40 AD were the same forces his father Germanicus had commanded and that retained particular loyalty to his family’s memory. Managing their allegiances was an imperial priority, and was not a madman’s whim.

Why the British invasion itself did not happen – why the assembled army halted at the Channel coast without crossing – is a question the ancient sources do not satisfactorily answer. Suetonius and Cassius Dio offer the shell episode as explanation by implication, suggesting that the commander of the expedition had simply lost his mind at the critical moment.

But the logistics of a Channel crossing in the Roman era were formidable, and the Rhine army that Caligula had assembled may not have been the right force for an amphibious assault that required different equipment, different training, and a different operational concept from the Rhine frontier warfare the legions were trained for.

Britain beyond the Channel was unknown territory in ways that frightened soldiers whose entire operational experience was continental. It is entirely plausible that the army collectively baulked at the crossing and that Caligula, recognising that an assault made against the will of his troops risked a mutiny he could not suppress, needed a face-saving alternative to a invasion that was not, in the event, feasible.

The shell episode, on this reading, was a product of necessity – a theatrical performance staged for an audience of soldiers who needed a victory narrative to justify a campaign that was not going to produce the conquest it had promised. Caligula declared war on the sea – a deliberate absurdity whose self-parodying quality may have been intentional – and provided his soldiers with the trophy of a successful campaign over a humiliated enemy.

So the shells going back to Rome in their cartloads were evidence of a darkly comic political calculation: if the soldiers could not be given Britain, they could at least be given a story, and the more outrageous the story the more it resembled the triumphant exaggerations that Roman military tradition had always accommodated with considerable flexibility. It’s a bit weird, but not necessarily mad.

This revisionist way of seeing Caligula emerged from the understanding that the sources for Caligula’s reign were written by members of or sympathisers with the senatorial class Caligula treated with ostentatious contempt – whose members he humiliated, prosecuted, and occasionally executed, and whose institutional power he systematically undermined.

Suetonius’s account is a compilation of scandalous anecdotes that reads more like prosecutorial evidence than biography. Cassius Dio was writing a century and a half after the events. Philo of Alexandria, the one contemporary source, was writing from the perspective of a Jewish delegation that had a complaint against Caligula’s religious policies.

None of these sources was primarily interested in providing a balanced account of an emperor whose behaviour they found morally intolerable and politically threatening. So, the theory goes, the madness of Caligula is to an extent a literary construction built by hostile witnesses from selected evidence.

Some modern historians have proposed more detailed and more literal interpretations of the shell episode, bypassing the madness hypothesis entirely. The word musculi in Latin means both shellfish and the military huts or protective sheds used in siege warfare, and one reading of the ancient accounts proposes that the order to collect musculi referred to the assembly of siege equipment instead of gathering seashells – a mistranslation or deliberate misrepresentation by hostile sources, converting a mundane military preparation into evidence of imperial lunacy.

Other historians have argued that the declaration of war on Neptune was a deliberate piece of religious theatre referencing the mythology of his own divine lineage – Caligula had been increasingly presenting himself as a living god, which was not unprecedented in Roman imperial ideology even if these expressions of it were unusually extravagant – and was not a serious strategic engagement with oceanic deities.

But the problem with these revisionist interpretations is that they require the ancient sources to be more systematically misleading than even their obvious hostility to Caligula quite warrants.

Suetonius was writing from senatorial sources whose animus against Caligula was undeniable – yet the shell episode is so detailed, and so consistent across independent accounts that wholesale fabrication seems less plausible than either acceptance of the basic facts or acknowledgement that the truth lies in a strange episode whose meaning is more complex than either the madness reading or the purely rational revisionism allows.

The Roman Empire of the first century was a system of absolute power so comprehensive that it could not easily constrain the impulses of the person who held it, and there is every reason to believe that the combination of early trauma, political isolation, serious illness, and unrestricted authority produced an emperor whose behaviour was alarming to those around him. Senatorial Romans had good reason to fear him, and their fear shaped the testimony they left.

Sometimes in history the sources are misleading because they are the product of earlier fact-twisting to serve political agendas, followed by decades of further distortion in transmission. But sometimes they say what they say because that was basically what happened. It strikes me that the best hypothesis was that Caligula asked his troops to gather seashells because he was indeed barking mad.