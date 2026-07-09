As Britain reels from soaring temperatures along with the rest of Europe, at least years of discourse about climate change and increasingly frequent heatwaves have mentally prepared Brits for extreme heat.

This is a far cry from the situation in the summer of 1976. Although the thermometers have gone even higher this time, 1976 remains seared in the British collective memory as the most (in)famous heatwave it has faced.

The heatwave settling over the country in late June 50 years ago persisted with barely any interruption through July and into August. It produced temperatures that had no precedent in the instrumental record going back to the seventeenth century.

It caused a sharp rise in excess mortality, reduced reservoirs to cracked mud flats, turned the grass of public parks the colour of straw, set forests and moorlands ablaze across the country, and forced the government to appoint a minister for drought – Denis Howell, whose appointment was followed almost immediately by the return of the rain.

The heatwave lasted 16 consecutive days above 32 degrees Celsius in some locations, Heathrow recording 35.9 degrees on July 3, 1976. Most damagingly, the accompanying dry conditions were the culmination of a drought building since the preceding autumn, after the winter and spring of 1975-76 delivered well below normal rainfall across most of England and Wales.

The immediate meteorological cause of the 1976 heatwave was the establishment of a blocking anticyclone over the British Isles along with the rest of western Europe – and its persistence was what distinguished the event from ordinary summer warm spells.

An anticyclone is a region of high atmospheric pressure in which air descends from higher altitudes – warming as it compresses in the manner described by basic atmospheric physics – and the descending air suppresses the formation of cloud and prevents the frontal systems that deliver rain from penetrating.

Summer anticyclones over Britain are far from unusual: the country experiences warm, settled spells most years as high pressure temporarily establishes itself over or near the British Isles.

What made 1976 exceptional was the blocking pattern – the tendency of this anticyclone to remain stationary over western Europe for weeks rather than days, held in place by a configuration of the upper-level atmospheric circulation that prevented the normal progression of weather systems from west to east across the Atlantic.

The upper-level circulation, known as the jet stream, is the primary organising structure of Northern Hemisphere weather patterns – a ribbon of fast-moving air at altitudes of about 10 to 12 kilometres, that steers the low-pressure systems and fronts responsible for most of the rainfall that Britain receives.

In normal summer conditions, the jet stream runs roughly across the north Atlantic and northern Europe, with weather systems moving from west to east beneath and around it.

In the summer of 1976, the jet stream adopted an anomalously amplified configuration in which it pushed well to the north over the Atlantic before diving southward over eastern Europe – leaving a large area of atmospheric calm over western Europe where the high pressure could establish and maintain itself without the intrusion of the Atlantic weather systems that would normally have broken it down within days.

This configuration – known to meteorologists as a Rossby wave pattern of high amplitude – essentially cut Britain off from its normal supply of maritime weather while simultaneously allowing the anticyclone’s sinking air to warm the surface to temperatures the country is structurally unsuited to experience.

The source of the heat itself was not the anticyclone’s compression warming alone. A significant contribution came from the advection – the horizontal transport – of exceptionally hot air from continental Europe and the Iberian peninsula, where temperatures had reached even more extreme values in the preceding weeks.

The anticyclone’s clockwise circulation around the high-pressure centre drew air northward from Spain, France, and the western Mediterranean across the English Channel and into the British Isles, importing heat that had been accumulating over the baked landscapes of southern Europe through June and into July.

This pattern is strikingly similar to the heat transport mechanisms currently fuelling the July 2026 temperature spikes.

Maritime rather than continental in its climate, Britain normally receives air from the Atlantic moderated by the ocean’s thermal mass – keeping summer temperatures within ranges its buildings, its agriculture, and its population have adapted to over centuries.

While the circulation pattern substitutes continental air for maritime air, the moderation disappears and temperatures reflect instead the character of the land surfaces over which the air has been travelling.

The drought preceding the 1976 heatwave compounded its effects through the mechanism of soil moisture feedback. In normal conditions, evaporation from soil and transpiration from vegetation – collectively called evapotranspiration – absorbs a significant fraction of the solar energy reaching the surface, converting it into latent heat that is carried into the atmosphere as water vapour rather than heating the surface directly.

But when the soil is dry and the vegetation is stressed or dead, this evaporative cooling effect disappears: the solar energy that would have been used to evaporate water instead heats the surface and the air above it directly, producing higher temperatures than the same atmospheric conditions would generate over moist ground.

The drought of 1975 to 1976 had already depleted soil moisture across England and Wales to historically low levels before the heatwave began. The result was a positive feedback: the dry soil produced higher temperatures, the higher temperatures increased the moisture stress on vegetation, and the dying vegetation reduced evapotranspiration further, pushing temperatures still higher.

The excess deaths attributed to the 1976 heatwave fell disproportionately on the elderly, on those with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, and on populations living in urban areas where the urban heat island effect played out – cities to retaining more heat than the surrounding countryside due to the thermal mass of buildings and roads and the reduced vegetation cover.

Britain’s housing stock in 1976 was built for a cold and damp climate: its insulation was designed to retain heat rather than exclude it, its windows were single-glazed and typically small, and air conditioning in residential buildings was almost entirely unknown. And the NHS’s capacity to recognise and respond to heat-related illness was equally undeveloped: hospitals were not accustomed to the particular pattern of heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and the cardiovascular strain produced by sustained high temperatures.

Grass stopped growing across most of England and Wales, forcing farmers to use winter hay and silage reserves to feed livestock through the summer in circumstances where those reserves would normally have been built up rather than depleted. Cereal crops failed to reach their normal yields across swathes of the country.

The Drought Act, passed with unusual parliamentary speed in August 1976 as the heatwave was finally ending, gave authorities powers to restrict water use, ban hosepipes and car washing, and in extremis impose standpipes rather than mains supply to domestic customers.

Its passage reflected a political recognition that the infrastructure for managing extended drought simply did not exist in a country that had never seriously needed it, a recognition whose urgency was sharpened by the embarrassing visibility of the crisis – empty reservoirs, dead lawns, parched countryside, and the appointment of a minister whose very title announced national emergency – in the summer that had just passed.

The rain that Denis Howell’s appointment supposedly summoned arrived in late August 1976, carried on the Atlantic frontal systems that the anomalous blocking pattern had been suppressing for weeks.

The jet stream’s return to a more normal configuration broke the high pressure, the fronts came through in rapid succession, and the autumn of 1976 was notably wet as the atmospheric circulation overcompensated in the manner that sometimes follows prolonged blocking events.

The atmospheric mechanics that produced the 1976 heatwave – the blocking anticyclone, the amplified jet stream pattern, the continental air advection, the soil moisture feedback – are the same mechanics that produced the British heatwaves of 2003, 2019, and 2022, the last of which exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in recorded British history.

With meteorologists observing similar blocking patterns stalling over Britain during this July 2026 event, the historical parallels are impossible to ignore.

The evidence that climate change is making blocking patterns more persistent and heat advection from the continent more extreme is not yet definitive, but the direction of the evidence is clear enough to make 1976’s lessons even more pressing: Britain’s climate, infrastructure, and health system were built for weather the twenty-first century is ceasing to deliver.